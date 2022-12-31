ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hurricane, UT

Father sues Hurricane boarding school for malpractice after daughter's death

By Lucy Nelson
 4 days ago
The father of a teenage girl who died at a boarding school in Washington County has sued the facility, which he alleges ignored his daughter's severe pain weeks before her death.

Police say that in mid-December, 17 year-old Taylor Goodridge collapsed at Diamond Ranch Academy in Hurricane after she reported feeling sick, and was dead when they arrived at the facility.

Her father's complaint alleges that although Taylor told staff she had severe stomach pains, they told her she was faking it, and to drink water and take aspirin.

Utah's Department of Health and Human Resources place the school on probation the following day, which a spokesperson said is standard protocol any time there is a death.

Alan Mortensen, who represents Taylor's father, said they are arguing the school violated the Utah Health Care Malpractice Act.

"Here is that this young teenager is sent down to Utah from the state of Washington to try and help her get her life back in order, and before they know it, she’s died from what we believe will ultimately prove out to be sepsis. And with no explanation.

"They had just called the family and said that she died of a heart attack," said Mortensen.

Diamond Ranch Academy Director Ricky Dias said, in part:

We are cooperating fully and transparently with the State of Utah as they investigate this tragedy. The safety of our students is our number one priority.

Hurricane Police are working with medical examiners to determine the cause of death.

