KSAT 12
Two men killed in NW Side crash identified; Sisters of passenger says they are ‘heartbroken’
SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office has released the names of two men who died a high-speed crash on the Northwest Side. The victims were identified as Justin Tello, 19, and Armando Lerma, 25. San Antonio police said the crash occurred around 2:20 a.m. on...
Man ran inside south-side bar for help after being shot multiple times, police say
SAN ANTONIO — Police say a man ran inside a south-side bar for help after being shot multiple times. It happened around 2:14 a.m. on the 3400 block of Roosevelt Avenue at Mustang Sally's, according to police. Police are still searching the area for the suspect, who ran away...
Police suspect speeding to blame for crash that pinned man inside his vehicle
SAN ANTONIO — Police suspect speeding is to blame for pinning a man inside his vehicle after he crashed into the wall of a highway. It happened at Loop 410 and Perrin Beitel on the northeast side of town around 11:45 p.m. Tuesday. Firefighters were able to extricate the...
KSAT 12
Woman punches, kicks man after being asked to stop slamming door, police say
SAN ANTONIO – A 57-year-old woman was arrested after she punched and kicked a relative multiple times after they asked her to stop slamming her door, according to an arrest warrant affidavit. Irene Jasso was booked Tuesday on a charge of Injury to the Elderly, according to court records.
KSAT 12
Suspect accused in West Side murder arrested, San Antonio police say
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police arrested a suspect in a West Side murder two days into the new year before noon on Monday. Aaron Lee, 38, is accused of killing his ex-girlfriend last Friday. Lee is also facing a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon because...
Man crossing street inside crosswalk hit by car, police say
SAN ANTONIO — Police say a man was crossing the street inside a crosswalk on the northeast side of town when he was hit by a driver who did not stop. It happened around 9:25 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Thousand Oaks and Perrin Beitel. Police say the...
SAPD officer placed on administrative duty after shooting at teen suspected of stealing his car
SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Police Department said one of their officers has been placed on administrative duty following a carjacking that happened in November where he shot at the suspect. Authorities said it all began as a carjacking, but later ended in a crash about an hour...
KSAT 12
One person injured in shooting on Loop 1604, San Antonio police say
SAN ANTONIO – One person was shot multiple times on Loop 1604 early Sunday morning, according to San Antonio police. The shooting happened at 3:30 a.m. on North 1604 West at Paesanos Parkway. Police said a car was driving alongside another vehicle when they saw flashes of gunfire. The...
fox7austin.com
Police need help finding Buda package thief
BUDA, Texas - The Hays County Sheriff's Office needs your help finding a package thief. On December 26, investigators say a man took the package from a Buda home, put it in his car, and drove off. The man and the vehicle were caught on camera. If you have any...
SAPD: One man dead after shooting near downtown
SAN ANTONIO — A man is dead and no one in custody after a Tuesday-evening shooting just north of downtown, San Antonio authorities say. According to officials with the San Antonio Police Department, officers arrived to the 800 block of Euclid and found an unidentified man in a vehicle dead from multiple gunshot wounds. It's unknown if there were any other passengers in the car during the gunfire.
KSAT 12
North Side family suspects celebratory gunfire caused bullet to go through home’s roof
BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – A stray bullet pierced a home’s roof before getting stuck in the living room ceiling, and the family who lives there believes it was due to celebratory gunfire by someone ringing in the new year. “Shooting in the air because they want to celebrate...
Police say suspects in vehicle fired multiple shots at two people on Loop 410, hitting one victim multiple times
SAN ANTONIO — Video in story is unrelated incident from early Sunday morning. Police say some suspects in a Dodge Charger fired off multiple shots at two people on the east-side Saturday morning. It happened around 8:30 a.m. on the 2100 block of SE Loop 410. The victim and...
KSAT 12
Retired SAPD officer injured in line of duty forced to wait more than a year for new teeth to be approved
SAN ANTONIO – Retired San Antonio police officer Sgt. Coy Boone was shot in the line of duty 43 years ago and he’s still living with the effects of his wounds. Following his injury, Boone was promised all of the medical care related to his gunshot wounds would be covered for life.
KSAT 12
Teen shot in drive-by shooting while sitting on couch inside apartment
SAN ANTONIO – A teen was shot in the arm during a drive-by shooting while he sat on the couch inside his apartment, police said. It happened just after midnight at the Casa Pointe Villas in the 4100 block of Interstate 10. The victim was 16 years old. Police...
Trail of blood led officers to a stabbing victim on east-side
SAN ANTONIO — A trail of blood led police to a stabbing victim on the east-side early Sunday morning. It happened around 4:30 a.m. on the 3200 block of East Commerce Street. Officers were dispatched to the location for reports of a fight, and when they wrrived they saw the blood trail.
Police: Man shot in head after being followed from San Antonio bar
SAN ANTONIO — A Texas man was shot in the head on Saturday after he was followed while driving away from a bar after an argument, authorities said. According to the San Antonio Police Department, the 26-year-old man was shot at about 2:26 a.m. CST, KENS-TV reported. Police were responding to a reported shooting at a martini bar when a call came in about the motorist shot nearby, according to the television station.
Man charged with murder for allegedly shooting his ex-girlfriend, police say
SAN ANTONIO — A man has been arrested after police say he shot and killed his ex-girlfriend on Friday. More details have emerged about what happened that morning. Initially, police didn't have a description of the shooter, but now they have someone in custody. 38-year-old Aaron Lee has been...
KSAT 12
Thieves steal $5K worth of property, use victim’s porch as restroom
SAN ANTONIO – The victims of a garage break-in say they feel violated and disrespected after suspects broke in and used the restroom on their back porch. Security cameras caught the suspects, but authorities still have not. “They’re violating my privacy, my security, and my family’s privacy and security....
High-profile civil rights lawyer Ben Crump now working on yet another Central Texas police shooting case
Crump also represents Emily Proulx, the girlfriend of Erik Cantu, the unarmed San Antonio teen shot in October by an ex-SAPD officer.
KSAT 12
‘I miss him’: Daughter of road-rage shooting victim shares his memory, arrest made in case
SAN ANTONIO – Last week San Antonio police arrested 20-year-old Joe Longoria. He is responsible for taking the life of 49-year-old Ines Quiroga by shooting him out of road rage near Goliad and Interstate 410 earlier this month. “There was no reason for that. They could have just scurried...
