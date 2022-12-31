Read full article on original website
Transition Underway to New Vincennes Streets Superintendent
Less than two weeks remain before a new Vincennes Street superintendent comes into place. Longtime Street Department leader Bryce Anderson will retire in mid-January, with Jeff Wood to take his place. Anderson started working for then-Mayor Terry Mooney in the 2000’s. He also served under Al Baldwin before serving the...
Henry Holscher III, 73, Vincennes
Henry Francis Holscher III of Vincennes, Indiana passed away on January 1, 2023 at the age of 73. He graduated from Central Catholic High School in 1967. Henry was a farmer who loved the land and raising horses. Henry enjoyed woodworking and spending time with family and friends. Henry was...
Government Offices Closed for New Year’s Day
Government Offices are closed in observance of the New Year’s Holiday. In Vincennes Recycling will not be collected until January 9th. Officials with at the Solid Management Office on South 17th Street will have an all-day recycling drop off on Wednesday from 9 AM until 5 PM. In Washington, trash that is normally picked on Monday’s will need to be ready by 7 AM tomorrow. The city bus is not running and the daviess county landfill will be closed.
Lawrence County Not Enforcing Safe-T Act
A Lawrence County, Illinois judge approved a motion made by the county’s state’s attorney and sheriff Friday requesting that the no cash bail and pretrial release provisions of the SAFE-T Act which took effect New Year’s Day not be enforced or applied in Lawrence County. The Motion...
Less Than a Week Remains for Planned Memorial Bridge Closure
Less than a week remains before a planned closure of the Memorial Bridge in downtown Vincennes. The closure will start Monday of next week and run through April 30th. The bridge is part of State Road 441; it connects Indiana to Illinois across the Wabash River. The work is being...
Three Arrested on Saturation Patrols in Knox County
Indiana State Police arrested three people for drunk driving in the Vincennes area Saturday night and early Sunday morning. During a six-hour saturation patrol, state troopers also issued 29 traffic tickets, 42 traffic warnings, and cited two individuals for minor consumption of alcohol. Arrested for Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated...
Sullivan Defeats North Knox; LHS Girls Play Princeton Tonight
In Boys High School Basketball action…Sullivan downed North Knox 71-42. Kyson Parker led 2-10 North Knox with 12 points. In Girls basketball action tonight…8-7 Vincennes Lincoln plays host to 8-6 Princeton. The Varsity will. tip off at around eight and you can hear the game on WZDM or...
Bicknell Woman Arrested on Daviess County OWI Charge
The Daviess County Sheriff’s department arrested 40-year-old Brandy Camp of Bicknell Sunday for Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated .15% or Greater, and Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated with a Controlled Substance. Camp is being held without bond. Washington Police arrested 24-year-old Jose Mora of Washington Sunday for Operating a...
Monday Sports for 1/2/23
In High School Girls Basketball action tonight, 8-6 Vincennes Lincoln plays at. 12-2 Linton. Tip off is set for 7:30 and you can hear the game on WZDM 92.1fm and. Also, Evansville North plays at Evansville Mater Dei. At the Gibson County Classic…with games being played at Princeton,. Gibson...
Vincennes Animal Shelter Still Full to Capacity
The Vincennes Animal Shelter continues at capacity for both dogs and cats at this time. Shelter director Leah Raigen says the problem is something that has been in place for several months. Shelter officials urge anyone considering a pet to visit them for adoption information. The Vincennes Animal Shelter can...
Northern Sullivan County Death Investigation Continues
It was January 2nd, 1981 when Sarah Benson of Farmersburg was found dead inside her home. The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office has released pictures of a blue 4-door sedan and brown shoes they believe could be similar to those of the killers, although they’re not the actual car or shoes. The suspect has been described as a tall, thin man in his 20’s at the time.
