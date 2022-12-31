Read full article on original website
klkntv.com
Temp Tuesdays have officially returned at Runza
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Runza’s Temp Tuesdays are officially back, starting this week. With the purchase of a drink and fries, the 6 a.m. temperature at the coldest Runza location is the price you’ll pay for an original sandwich. Today’s coldest temperature in the fast food restaurant’s...
Football World Reacts To Former Nebraska Player Transfer
Former Nebraska wide receiver Zavier Betts is looking for a new home. Betts, who left the Cornhusker program last offseason, has entered the NCAA transfer portal. The former four-star recruit will be eligible immediately at his new school in 2023. A four-star recruit out of Bellevue (Neb.), Betts caught 32...
klkntv.com
PHOTOS: Winter storm dumps blanket of snow in parts of Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Lincoln may have not seen any accumulating snow Tuesday, but a good portion of Nebraska did. Towns in northern Nebraska like O’Neill and Valentine saw the most snow in the winter storm. A good part of the state also saw ice, which covered everything...
saturdaytradition.com
Nebraska staffer set to fill Maine OC vacancy, per report
FOX Sports’ Bruce Feldman put out a report on Tuesday that Nebraska’s Steve Cooper is joining another coaching staff. Cooper will be leaving the program and heading east. Cooper is reportedly going to be the next OC of Maine football. Maine currently competes in the FCS and is in the Colonial Athletic Association with teams like William & Mary and Richmond.
Nebraska Football recruiting: Malachi Coleman peer recruiting hard ahead of impending announcement
Nebraska football recruiting isn’t only being done by the Huskers’ coaches. Malachi Coleman has been busy peer-recruiting one prospect in particular. It should come as no real surprise that the Lincoln East product is looking to get the best players he can to Lincoln. He’s someone who exudes confidence and talent and that can go a long way when it comes to trying to lure potential teammates to town.
kfornow.com
New Scholarship Hopes to Draw Nursing Students to Nebraska
Juliann Sebastian, Ph.D., R.N., dean of the College of Nursing photographed on Wednesday, September 15, 2021. (KFOR NEWS January 3, 2023) The UNMC College of Nursing is offering a new scholarship program, the Nebraska Neighbors: UNMC Nursing Rural Advantage Scholarship, to nursing students entering the UNMC baccalaureate of science traditional or accelerated program from select neighboring states who plan to attend the college’s Scottsbluff, Kearney or Norfolk campuses.
Nebraska Lands Big Commitment During All-American Bowl
Matt Rhule and the Nebraska Cornhuskers landed another commitment for their 2023 class on Tuesday. Following the All-American Bowl, three-star cornerback Ethan Nation announced that he's heading to Nebraska for the 2023 season. Nation is the No. 49 ranked cornerback in his class, per 247Sports' Composite rankings. Auburn, Houston, Ohio...
News Channel Nebraska
Power outages littered across Nebraska Monday and into Tuesday
OGALLALA, Neb. -- Several areas of Nebraska lost power at certain points Monday, with crews fighting the weather conditions to bring customers back online. Ogallala had over 2,000 customers lose power at multiple points late Monday, with much of the area restored before midnight according Nebraska Public Power District. Lexington...
Council Bluffs rallies behind Max Duggan headed for championship title
Lewis Central grad and TCU quarterback Max Duggan is headed to the National Championship game. Lewis Central football coach says Duggan's success has already had an impact on next generation.
KETV.com
Winter weather advisory for Omaha area Tuesday, slick conditions expected by afternoon
OMAHA, Neb. — Light snow is forecast to move through the Omaha area Tuesday afternoon and evening. In northeast Nebraska, rain, sleet, snow, and small hail fell Tuesday morning, leading to slick conditions. There's potential for more icing and snow northwest of the metro Tuesday morning where an Ice...
KSNB Local4
NSP urges caution traveling in Nebraska as winter storm approaches
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska State Patrol and Nebraska Department of Transportation are urging travelers to be prepared for winter driving conditions as a major winter storm impacts nearly all of Nebraska today and Tuesday. The National Weather Service is predicting snowfall of approximately one foot in north central...
Corn Nation
Monday Night Therapy: 10 Predictions For 2023 Nebraska Athletics
Todd was a little late and I was a little freaked out at the start, but overall, things turned out pretty well. Men’s basketball beating up Iowa, which they did. It was an ass-kicking. Bowl game wrap up. Iowa and the Ferentz situation. Will Brian Ferentz be fired? Will...
News Channel Nebraska
Tri-Cities dodge worst of winter storm
KEARNEY, NE - Life is moving on in the Tri-Cities, just at a slower pace than typical. The most severe section of this week's winter storm missed the area. The National Weather Service issued an Ice Storm Warning for the region and predicted more than a quarter-inch of ice accumulation in Kearney and Grand Island. The cities did get a thin layer of ice but it was covered up by a couple inches of fluffy snow.
News Channel Nebraska
Dangerous ice, snow storm forecast to hit Central Nebraska
KEARNEY, NE — Forecasters say a significant winter storm could cause problems across Central Nebraska on Monday and Tuesday. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for much of the region including Phelps, Dawson, Buffalo, Custer, Sherman, Howard, Hall, Merrick and Hamilton counties. The warning lasts from 6:00 A.M. Monday until noon on Tuesday. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Adams, Clay, Franklin and Webster counties for the same time frame.
1011now.com
Latest NE storm adds to difficult winter for truck drivers
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Storms have raged all across the United States this winter, and Nebraska is currently facing another one, which started Monday and will continue into Tuesday. Throughout the storms statewide this winter season, semi-truck drivers have faced it head-on. “It’s been, it’s been challenging,” Lee Oltjenbruns, a...
KETV.com
KETV talks real estate with owner of Big Omaha Realty
OMAHA, Neb. — Are you looking to own a house in 2023, or sell your current house?. KETV spoke with the owner of Big Omaha Realty about the state of realty. After Van Deeb's 40 years of business in the Omaha area, he shared insights on inventory, home value, mortgage rates and more.
News Channel Nebraska
Lincoln welcomes first baby of the year
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A Lincoln baby has earned the distinction of being the first birth of 2023. Dylan and Rachel Christianson welcomed their child, John-David, at 7:56 a.m. The capital city's newest citizen was delivered by Dr. Benjamin Byers of Bryan Health's Center for Maternal & Fetal Care. The youngster...
KSNB Local4
The benign weather we had today turns ominous tomorrow morning
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Happy New Year! Benign weather to start off the new year. However, the weather turns ominous early tomorrow morning as a potent winter storm moves in overnight affecting western areas just after midnight and then reaching south central spots just before sunrise. This evening will be cloudy and quiet. No travel troubles for your plans this evening and later tonight. It’s when we get into the early morning hours tomorrow is when things will begin to get dicey. For this evening and the rest of the overnight you can expect cloudy skies with lows ranging from the mid 20s north to low to mid 30s south.
