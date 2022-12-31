Read full article on original website
Settlement reached after former Virginia Tech soccer player sued coach
BLACKSBURG, Va. – A settlement has been reached after a former Virginia Tech soccer player sued her coach, claiming he forced her off the team for not kneeling before a game. Court records show that the case was settled on Jan. 3, but did not go into any further...
McGhee scores 19; Liberty earns 77-48 win over Lipscomb
LYNCHBURG, Va. – Darius McGhee had 19 points in Liberty’s 77-48 victory against Lipscomb on Monday night. McGhee shot 7 for 16, including 5 for 12 from beyond the arc for the Flames (11-4, 2-0 Atlantic Sun). Brody Peebles scored 15 points while going 5 of 10 (5 for 9 from distance). Kyle Rode recorded 13 points and finished 5 of 9 from the field.
Special Olympics Polar Plunge season kicks off in Southwest VA
BLACKSBURG, Va. – In a few weeks, hundreds of people from across Southwest Virginia will willingly jump into the New River in Radford in February in support of Special Olympics Virginia. The annual Polar Plunge raises thousands of dollars each year for Special Olympics programs and athletes. The event...
No. 7 Virginia Tech holds on to beat No. 13 North Carolina 68-65
BLACKSBURG, Va. – In what was another epic battle on the hardwoods, the seventh ranked Virginia Tech women defeated No. 13 North Carolina 68-65. It was a back and forth game with the Hokies finding success from beyond the arc, shooting 12-of-31. Six of those triples came from Georgia Amoore who scored a game-high 24 points. She had three other teammates that scored in double figures including Cayla King (12), Elizabeth Kitley (13) and D’Asia Gregg (11). Gregg finished with her second career double-double after hauling in 10 rebounds. She made two crucial plays that helped the Hokies earn the win--a go-ahead three pointer and on defense a tipped pass to end the game.
Alleghany-Highlands Public School providing students with in-depth look at medical careers
COVINGTON, Va. – Twenty-four high school students from the Alleghany Highlands area are participating in the Advanced Health Care Pathway Program. This is a new program to the Commonwealth that gives students a closer look at potential medical careers. Ginni Phillips, Alleghany Highlands Health Care Advancement Grant coordinator says,...
New leadership in the Hill City, school investigation and more news happening today
Here’s a look at some of the stories we’ll be following today as they make headlines across Southwest Virginia:. This afternoon, Lynchburg City Council will hold a special meeting to elect a mayor a vice mayor. The meeting is at 1 p.m. at City Hall. Due to water...
Food banks in Southwest Virginia expect demand to increase in 2023
ROANOKE, Va. – Food banks are expecting to see more people using their services this year but there’s an issue ... many shelves are empty. Feeding Southwest Virginia serves 26 counties across the state. CEO and President, Pamela Irvine, is worried about the limited food supply they have.
Unseasonable warmth continues along with rain, few storms Wednesday
ROANOKE, Va. – A storm system has produced hundreds of reports of severe weather to our west - ranging from hail to flooding and wind damage to tornadoes. For our purposes, this mainly means rain mid-morning into the early afternoon Wednesday. A few storms will be possible, especially along...
Son of Tuskegee Airman to share father’s stories in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. – Only three Tuskegee Airmen are alive today, but the son of one is making sure people know about their legacy. Gordon Smith is the son of Tuskegee Airman, Luther Smith. The pilot fought in 133 combat missions during World War II. His final mission was on Oct. 13, 1944, when he was shot down, injured and taken prisoner.
One person injured in early morning Roanoke shooting
ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke Police say they received a 911 call of a person with a gunshot wound in the 3600 block of Williamson Road NE. Officers say when they arrived on scene, they found an man with a gunshot wound. They say the injury was serious but doesn’t...
Roanoke Mayor considering curfew for teens after weekend of gun violence
ROANOKE, Va. – A weekend of violence in the Star City has prompted Mayor Sherman Lea to think of new ways to protect the community. Over the holiday weekend, police said two teenagers were injured by a shooting along Melrose Avenue and another man was injured during a shooting on Williamson Road.
Lynchburg man injured in officer-involved shooting following police chase
LYNCHBURG, Va. – Lynchburg Police say one man is in critical, but stable condition following an officer-involved shooting. Police say on Saturday night, officers attempted to pull over a car that nearly hit two pedestrians in the area of Main Street. They say the car fled from police and...
‘Let’s be proactive’: Roanoke City Council discusses gun violence after NYE weekend shootings
ROANOKE, Va. – One of the top priorities for Roanoke city council in 2023 is going to be addressing and combatting gun violence in the city. 10 News spoke with Mayor Sherman Lea after a weekend of gun violence. During the interview, Lea mentioned presenting a curfew for teenagers during the city council meeting on Tuesday.
Danville Police investigating murder-suicide following welfare check
DANVILLE, Va. – Danville Police say they are investigating a murder-suicide that occurred Saturday night after responding to a home on Glen Oak Drive for an urgent well being check. Police say they forced their way into the home. Inside they say they found one female victim with a...
Coronavirus cases on the rise in Roanoke City Alleghany Health Districts
ROANOKE, Va. – While health experts say influenza and RSV activity are significantly down from where they were, cases of COVID-19 continue to rise. “We’re up to 680 new cases in last week so that’s compared to about 600 the week before, and we’ve been averaging well over 100 for a few weeks there,” said Dr. Cynthia Morrow, Director of Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts.
Rescue Mission of Roanoke helping more people as winter sets in
ROANOKE, Va. – With the holidays and winter weather, the Rescue Mission of Roanoke is seeing an increase in the number of people who are in need of their services. On any given night recently, they are seeing anywhere from 215 to 220 people sleeping at their shelter, compared to the summer when they would see around 170.
Roanoke teen curfew proposal, city council meetings and more news happening today
Here’s a look at some of the stories we’ll be following today as they make headlines across Southwest Virginia:. The Blacksburg Town Council will hold a work session at 11 a.m. Leaders will hold a discussion of the Recommended Capital Improvement Program for the fiscal year 2023-24 through 2027-28. Council will also review an ordinance to discuss small-scale alcohol production facilities. This comes amid growing interest across the country in the small-scale custom production of alcoholic drinks.
Live in Lynchburg? Here’s when your Christmas tree can be collected for trash
LYNCHBURG, Va. – Presents have been ripped open and you may be thinking it’s time to get rid of your Christmas tree. If you live in the Hill City, here’s how. You can put your undecorated Christmas tree on the curb for collection during your scheduled week:
Woman taken into custody after pursuit, authorities say
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. – The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a 40-year-woman after she escaped police custody on Monday morning. Authorities said it happened as they were investigating an incident in the 6600 block of Bear Creek Road and confirmed that Crystal Torrence had several active warrants for her arrest.
