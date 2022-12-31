Read full article on original website
McDonald’s Permanently Closing Another Longstanding Location, Following Approximately 1000 U.S. Closures in Last DecadeJoel EisenbergLouisiana State
Mardi Gras and its history in New OrleansTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Quick Recap: Tulane defeats USC 46-45 in the Cotton Bowl as the defense and special teams struggle.GodwinLos Angeles, CA
Tulane Makes Epic Comeback to Stun No. 10 USC in Cotton Bowl ClassicLarry LeaseLos Angeles, CA
An Epic Win-Win Trade That Jettisons Tua Tagovailoa and Makes the Dolphins Super Bowl ContendersAnthony DiMoro
crescentcitysports.com
Allstate Sugar Bowl National Prep Classic to tip off Wednesday
NEW ORLEANS – The 12th edition of the Allstate Sugar Bowl National Prep Basketball Classic, an event featuring multiple brackets for both boys’ and girls’ high school basketball players, is scheduled for January 4-7, 2023 at the Alario Center. In its first 11 years, the tournament has...
crescentcitysports.com
Recruiting: Lutcher star QB Winfield commits to Ragin’ Cajuns
The Lutcher Bulldogs have a history a great athletes who have lined up at quarterback. Terrence Jones, Blaine Gautier, Jontre’ Kirklin and Gavin Webster are part of a special tradition. The latest in that line is senior D’Wanye “Lunch” Winfield, who was tabbed the best offensive player in the...
NOLA.com
WATCH: Tulane pulls off an 87-yard TD pass vs. USC to send the Green Wave fans into a frenzy
It looked like USC was going to extend their 14-7 lead in the second quarter of the Cotton Bowl, but that's when the Tulane defense and offense provided a pair of momentum-changing plays Monday in Arlington, Texas. USC quarterback Caleb Williams' pass was intercepted by Jarius Monroe at the Green...
NOLA.com
Louisiana regulators approve LCMC Health purchase of Tulane hospitals
State regulators have approved LCMC Health’s planned acquisition of the three Tulane University Medical Center hospitals from HCA, clearing the way for the $150 million deal to move forward. In a joint statement Tuesday, LCMC and Tulane announced they have finalized the partnership following approval from Louisiana Attorney General...
LSU fans gather in Metairie to watch Citrus Bowl
LSU fans gathered at Walk-On’s in Metairie to cheer on their team and even sat alongside those rooting for Tulane in the Cotton Bowl.
crescentcitysports.com
Remembering those who weren’t with us to see an amazing day for Tulane
Tulane fans showed up from across the country by the tens of thousands to AT&T Stadium to watch arguably the greatest day in program history – a dramatic, come-from-behind, 46-45 victory Monday over Southern California in the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic. But as the olive green and sky blue...
Positive things happening for N.O. East in 2023
A new development site along Chef Menteur Highway exhibited some of the positive things happening in the area.
New Orleans restaurant opening location in southwest Louisiana
Author and television personality Aarón Sánchez, chef/owner of Johnny Sánchez restaurant in New Orleans, will be opening a second location inside L’Auberge Casino Resort in Lake Charles.
One dead in overnight Thibodaux shooting
An overnight shooting left one person dead in Lafourche Parish, Thibodaux Police Chief Brian Zeringue announced Monday morning.
lafourchegazette.com
Judge Steven Miller Begins New Role as Appellate Court Judge
With a legal career spanning over 25 years, Judge Steven Miller, R-Thibodaux, will begin his new position this week as First Circuit Court of Appeal judge, a position he was elected to in early November. Friday marked Miller’s last day in court as District 17 Judge in Lafourche Parish, a...
NOLA.com
The Knights of Sparta Mardi Gras season krewe has a new name. Here's why.
A small name change for the Knights of Sparta symbolizes a big change in the character for the New Orleans Mardi Gras season krewe. What had been an all-male club not long ago is now a majority-female organization; hence the change from the masculine Knights of Sparta parade to the Spartan Society.
atlantaagentmagazine.com
Abandoned storefront turned bayou treasure
Built in 1921, the OJ Mire General Store served the bustling Louisiana town of Thibodaux. Then, for years, it sat abandoned. Until now. Newly renovated with an open floor plan, the old shop has transformed into a desirable bayou-front property. “I prefer to cherish the craftsmanship of the original builders,” the current owner says. “You don’t destroy these things, you repurpose them.” It’s listed on Special Finds for $689,000.
2023 New Orleans Mardi Gras Parade Schedule
Here is the 2023 New Orleans Parade Schedule.
Brothers charged in Belize nightclub shooting death of vacationing LSU student
Two brothers have been charged in the Belize nightclub shooting death of a New Orleans woman over the New Year's holiday weekend.
theadvocate.com
Louisiana-themed 'Celebration Riverboat' takes part in Rose Parade
The crowds might not have been as raucous as on Mardi Gras in New Orleans, but a little bit of Louisiana participated in Monday’s famous Rose Parade in Pasadena, California. The Louisiana-themed Celebration Riverboat float rolled in the annual procession before the 2023 Rose Bowl college football game. Complete with a spinning paddle-wheel, the steamboat-styled float carried 21 fair and festival queens, as well as a former Shriners Hospital patient, the Louisiana Office of Tourism said.
WDSU
St. Tammany Parish Coroner identifies paramedic killed in ambulance collision
ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. — An overnight collision on Interstate 10 near Slidell claimed the life of a paramedic working for Acadian Ambulance. St. Tammany Parish Coroner Dr. Charles Preston has identified the decedent as John Mitchell Crow, 36, of Pascagoula. Crow died of multiple blunt trauma. The manner of death is accidental.
fox8live.com
LSU nursing student visiting from New Orleans murdered in Belize, reports say
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - An LSU nursing student visiting from New Orleans was fatally shot Friday (Dec. 30) in the Central American country of Belize, according to published reports. The student was identified as 23-year-old J’Bria Michelle Bowens of Indianapolis. Bowens graduated from Xavier University in May, and according to...
lafourchegazette.com
Raceland gets greeted by the ‘mysterious black cat’
There are some things you pick up along the journey that you just never forget. For me, I’ll always remember the night that I saw ‘the mysterious black cat.’. It was about this time of the year. I was coming home from a high school basketball game. Just...
Did Someone See a Black Panther on Their Property in South Louisiana? [VIDEO]
Madalyn Pitre posted this photo, and a video, on social media and now the post has gone viral.
WDSU
New Orleans police superintendent promotes multiple officers to higher rankings
New Orleans police announced that NOPD Interim Superintendent Michelle Woodfork promoted multiple officers to a higher rank, including three deputy superintendents, four captains, three lieutenants, and two sergeants. Those promoted include:. Hans Ganthier, promoted to Chief Deputy Superintendent. Ryan Lubrano, promoted to Deputy Superintendent. Nicholas Gernon, promoted to Deputy Superintendent.
