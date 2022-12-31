ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mandeville, LA

crescentcitysports.com

Allstate Sugar Bowl National Prep Classic to tip off Wednesday

NEW ORLEANS – The 12th edition of the Allstate Sugar Bowl National Prep Basketball Classic, an event featuring multiple brackets for both boys’ and girls’ high school basketball players, is scheduled for January 4-7, 2023 at the Alario Center. In its first 11 years, the tournament has...
PONCHATOULA, LA
crescentcitysports.com

Recruiting: Lutcher star QB Winfield commits to Ragin’ Cajuns

The Lutcher Bulldogs have a history a great athletes who have lined up at quarterback. Terrence Jones, Blaine Gautier, Jontre’ Kirklin and Gavin Webster are part of a special tradition. The latest in that line is senior D’Wanye “Lunch” Winfield, who was tabbed the best offensive player in the...
LUTCHER, LA
NOLA.com

Louisiana regulators approve LCMC Health purchase of Tulane hospitals

State regulators have approved LCMC Health’s planned acquisition of the three Tulane University Medical Center hospitals from HCA, clearing the way for the $150 million deal to move forward. In a joint statement Tuesday, LCMC and Tulane announced they have finalized the partnership following approval from Louisiana Attorney General...
METAIRIE, LA
lafourchegazette.com

Judge Steven Miller Begins New Role as Appellate Court Judge

With a legal career spanning over 25 years, Judge Steven Miller, R-Thibodaux, will begin his new position this week as First Circuit Court of Appeal judge, a position he was elected to in early November. Friday marked Miller’s last day in court as District 17 Judge in Lafourche Parish, a...
LAFOURCHE PARISH, LA
atlantaagentmagazine.com

Abandoned storefront turned bayou treasure

Built in 1921, the OJ Mire General Store served the bustling Louisiana town of Thibodaux. Then, for years, it sat abandoned. Until now. Newly renovated with an open floor plan, the old shop has transformed into a desirable bayou-front property. “I prefer to cherish the craftsmanship of the original builders,” the current owner says. “You don’t destroy these things, you repurpose them.” It’s listed on Special Finds for $689,000.
THIBODAUX, LA
theadvocate.com

Louisiana-themed 'Celebration Riverboat' takes part in Rose Parade

The crowds might not have been as raucous as on Mardi Gras in New Orleans, but a little bit of Louisiana participated in Monday’s famous Rose Parade in Pasadena, California. The Louisiana-themed Celebration Riverboat float rolled in the annual procession before the 2023 Rose Bowl college football game. Complete with a spinning paddle-wheel, the steamboat-styled float carried 21 fair and festival queens, as well as a former Shriners Hospital patient, the Louisiana Office of Tourism said.
LOUISIANA STATE
WDSU

St. Tammany Parish Coroner identifies paramedic killed in ambulance collision

ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. — An overnight collision on Interstate 10 near Slidell claimed the life of a paramedic working for Acadian Ambulance. St. Tammany Parish Coroner Dr. Charles Preston has identified the decedent as John Mitchell Crow, 36, of Pascagoula. Crow died of multiple blunt trauma. The manner of death is accidental.
SLIDELL, LA
lafourchegazette.com

Raceland gets greeted by the ‘mysterious black cat’

There are some things you pick up along the journey that you just never forget. For me, I’ll always remember the night that I saw ‘the mysterious black cat.’. It was about this time of the year. I was coming home from a high school basketball game. Just...
RACELAND, LA
WDSU

New Orleans police superintendent promotes multiple officers to higher rankings

New Orleans police announced that NOPD Interim Superintendent Michelle Woodfork promoted multiple officers to a higher rank, including three deputy superintendents, four captains, three lieutenants, and two sergeants. Those promoted include:. Hans Ganthier, promoted to Chief Deputy Superintendent. Ryan Lubrano, promoted to Deputy Superintendent. Nicholas Gernon, promoted to Deputy Superintendent.
NEW ORLEANS, LA

