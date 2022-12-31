Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WWMTCw
Person identified in fatal shooting on Kalamazoo's northside
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The victim in Friday night's deadly shooting on Kalamazoo's northside has been identified as James Douglas White Jr., 29, according to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety. The crime scene was at a property on N. Burdick Street between Parsons Street and Franks Street, according to...
WWMTCw
Jackson man arrested for alleged stabbings, attack with a hammer
UNION CITY, Mich. — A 31-year-old man from Jackson was arrested after attacking two victims on Burlington Road on Monday, according to the Branch County Sheriff’s Office. The suspect first attacked a 33-year-old man from Union City from behind and stabbed him several times in the back, chest, and neck, according to deputies.
WWMTCw
Man hit by car in downtown Kalamazoo
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A man has been taken to the hospital Tuesday evening, after he was hit by a car crossing the street. Witnesses told News Channel 3 they heard a loud thud, and saw a man fall to the ground near North Burdick Street and East Kalamazoo Avenue.
fox2detroit.com
Foul play suspected after Michigan mother never came home on Dec. 10
PORTAGE, Mich. (FOX 2) - Authorities believe a missing woman from southwest Michigan may be the victim of a violent crime. Heather Kelley, 35, of Portage, was last seen Dec. 10, 2022. According to the Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office, she left home around 9 p.m. When she talked to her children on the phone around 10:20 p.m., the mother of eight told them she would be home soon but never arrived.
Overnight shootings in Grand Rapids leave 2 injured
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids police are investigating after two young men were shot in the legs early Tuesday morning. The first shooting happened just after midnight in the parking lot of Clique Lanes on Stocking Avenue NW. GRPD says a 24-year-old man was shot twice, once in...
Police release name of 29-year-old Kalamazoo man fatally shot
KALAMAZOO, MI – Police have released the name of a man killed in a shooting in Kalamazoo’s Northside neighborhood. James Douglas White, Jr., 29, of Kalamazoo, was found injured around 9 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 30, near the intersection North Burdick Street and Parsons Street, Kalamazoo Public Safety Public Information Officer Jay Shatara said.
Kalamazoo public safety officers seize 3 firearms about the time shots fired
Kalamazoo public safety officers on Sunday, Jan. 1, seized three firearms about the time gun shots were reported on W. Michigan Avenue, the public safety department said in a statement. Police were monitoring a large gathering in the 2900 block of W. Michigan Avenue on the west side of the...
WWMTCw
Grand Rapids police identify teen who died in fatal New Year's Day shooting
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Police Department confirmed the identity of a 16-year-old victim Tuesday who died in a shooting on New Year's Day. Joseph "Jo-Jo" Ivory Jr. was killed minutes after the clock hit midnight, according to police. New Year's Day: Teen shot, killed minutes after...
Deputies: New Year’s party shooting that killed 2 ‘unintentional’
Deputies say a man who started shooting during a New Year's party near Lawrence didn't realize his two friends were downrange.
Kalamazoo Man Sentenced in Death of Infant He Was Babysitting
KALAMAZOO, Mich. (AP) — A southwestern Michigan man was sentenced Tuesday to at least 12 1/2 years in prison after pleading guilty in the 2017 death of an infant he had been babysitting. A Kalamazoo County Circuit Court judge sentenced Bryant Rolland Jr., 37, to 12 1/2 to 40...
WWMTCw
Sturgis Public Safety identifies victim of fatal apartment fire
STURGIS, Mich. — Sturgis Public Safety identified the victim of a fatal New Year's Day fire Tuesday as 53-year-old Travis Angelo Williams, according to the department. Sunday morning: Early morning fire kills Sturgis man. A fire was reported around 1:30 a.m. on W. West Street, near North Street, according...
WWMTCw
Kalamazoo man sentenced in 2017 murder of 11-month-old
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A Kalamazoo man who was convicted of murdering an 11-month-old child in August 2017 was sentenced Tuesday to 12 1/2 to 40 years in prison. In November 2019, Bryant Rolland was originally convicted of first-degree murder and sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole. He was also sentenced to 25 to 40 years in prison for first-degree child abuse.
PD: 2 shot, injured outside Grand Rapids bowling alley
Police say two people were shot outside a bowling alley in Grand Rapids early Tuesday morning.
Police tracking dog leads officers to suspect in armed robbery
KALAMAZOO, MI – A police tracking dog on Monday, Jan. 2, led officers to a suspect in an armed robbery. The robbery happened at a business in the 1600 block of North Westnedge Avenue near West Prouty Street. The robber pointed what appeared to be a black handgun at the business owner before fleeing on foot.
UpNorthLive.com
2 victims killed by AR-15 fired at New Year's Eve celebration in Van Buren County
LAWRENCE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A Van Buren County man will likely face felony charges for firing nearly two dozen rounds from his AR-15, killing two men during a New Year's Eve gathering in Lawrence Township, investigators said. The suspect, a 62-year-old Lawrence Township man, is being held on charges...
wincountry.com
Armed robbery suspect found hiding by KDPS K-9, 19-year-old lodged in Kalamazoo County Jail
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – A suspect who reportedly robbed a Kalamazoo business at gunpoint, then fled to a neighboring home, has been arrested. Monday afternoon officers from the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety responded to reports of an armed robbery that occurred in the 1600 block of North Westnedge Avenue. They say that during the robbery, what appeared to be a black handgun was pointed at the business owner before the suspect fled on foot.
Man sues deputies over 2021 arrest while collecting signatures
A man has filed a lawsuit against two Calhoun County sheriff’s deputies for what he said was an unlawful arrest two years ago.
WWMTCw
Wyoming teen arrested in deadly New Year's crash
LaPORTE COUNTY, Ind. — A teenager from Wyoming, Mich. is facing multiple charges, including operating while intoxicated and possession of marijuana, after a fatal crash Sunday. Kalamazoo: Man accused of larceny runs into stranger's home to avoid police. Jordan M. Morrissey, 19, was driving on a curve of I-94...
MSP asks for help finding man last seen near Watervliet
Michigan State troopers are asking for help searching for a man who has been reported missing from the Watervliet area.
Why public safety officials say gun violence is decreasing in Kalamazoo
KALAMAZOO, MI – Gun violence decreased in Kalamazoo in 2022, down drastically from a spike in 2020 and 2021. According to Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety leadership, a stepped-up outreach to youth in the community and a new intervention program have contributed to the decline. “If you look at...
Comments / 6