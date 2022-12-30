Read full article on original website
Knox Pride starting podcast, thrift store
The podcast will sit down with members of the LGBTQ+ community to keep you up to date about upcoming events. Their store Thriftique is expanding as well.
First baby of the new year
Couple thankful to ring in new year together in Knoxville
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Saturday, thousands of people are expected to head to World’s Fair Park to watch the ball drop from the Sunsphere at midnight. Kyndra Brewer, director of special events at the City of Knoxville, said more than 50 workers are helping put together the event.
Local Knoxville woman celebrates 105 years of life
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A local woman celebrated a milestone birthday ahead of the new year. Helen Acker turned 105 on Dec. 26 and a neighbor threw her a birthday party so she would get the chance to celebrate. She lived in Knoxville her entire life, worked at Regions Bank...
UTMC staff celebrate first baby girl born in 2023
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — One East Tennessee family is celebrating 2023 with a new addition. UT Medical Center announced its first baby girl of the new year was born Sunday. Hannah and Taylor Fatheree welcomed their daughter, Whitley Rae, just before 3 a.m. She weighed 6 pounds, 8 ounces. UT...
Psychologist dispels myths about suicide
Knoxville church damaged by water line break on Christmas
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — In 2015, a Knoxville church in a predominately Black community was damaged in a fire that was deliberately set. As they've continually tried to rebuild since then, the College Hill Seventh-day Adventist Church has suffered damage again. A water line broke inside the building on Christmas,...
Knoxville nonprofit shares gratitude after receiving large donation from Casey’s & Gatorade
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Any child can pick up a basketball, football or even a baseball, but what they do after that initial moment can determine what their future may look like. The bigger challenge is not every child’s access to sports is equal. It’s an issue that an organization known as the Center City Youth Sports Program aims to change in our community.
Welfare check turns into standoff at Knoxville home
Police were on the scene of a home after a welfare check call led to a standoff in Knoxville Monday afternoon.
Rare yellow cardinal spotted in East Tennessee
HARRIMAN, Tenn — They're hard to miss—brightly colored, with a little mohawk, little black mask and thick red beak. The male Northern Cardinal is one of the most vibrant and photogenic birds in the United States. When you ask people to identify a cardinal, the first thing they'd...
3 injured in shooting at Knoxville rap concert
Knoxville woman celebrated 105th birthday
Helen Acker recently celebrated the milestone of turning 105! A neighbor threw her a birthday party and she got the chance to celebrate with everyone.
KCSO corporal loses home in New Year's Eve fire
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A Knox County Sheriff's Office Corporal lost his home in a fire on New Year's Eve in Union County. Lance Thomas says the fire destroyed his home and everything in it. Now, he, his wife and five others, including a baby, need clothes, shoes and supplies.
'One day caused so much pain' | Man sentenced to life in prison as a teen in TN speaks about new ruling
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — When Almeer Nance was 16 years old, he was convicted of murder despite never having pulled the gun trigger in a high-profile killing at a RadioShack. On January 16, 1996, Nance participated in a robbery-turned-murder at the store, with another man. Robert Manning shot and killed...
A Couple of (Near) Downtown Closures Announced Late in the Year
I always try to mention closures as well as openings in the downtown area. We’ve had a couple lately, including one that was covered well by other local media and another that happened during the holidays and went a bit under the radar. While starting the new year with closure announcements may seem a bit of a downer, I’m certain we are going to have far more good news this year than bad, so we’ll just get this out of the way.
Weight loss drugs proven effective; costs remain high
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Anti-obesity drugs are growing in popularity across the United States. Weekly injectable medications WeGovy and Ozempic have been approved by the FDA to treat weight loss. Mounjaro, a diabetes drug like Ozempic, is on the FDA fast track to treat obesity. “There’s always risks and benefits...
Restaurant owner, employee subdue robbery suspect
GRAPHIC: Puppies thrown over bridge on Christmas, TN animal shelter says
SUNBRIGHT, Tenn. (WVLT) - Six puppies stuffed in a red tote were thrown off of a bridge on Burreville Road in Sunbright and left in a river where all but one died. Now, one Morgan County animal shelter is hoping to find the people responsible. “This should make you angry...
Knoxville third-grader makes national name for himself
Lawyer says after near-death experience it inspired his career path
MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Lucas Abbot is a lawyer out of Maryville and has his own firm known as Shield Wall Legal. This wasn’t what he expected to become of his life, but after having a health episode from ice diving that sent him into cardiac arrest, he began to look at life differently.
