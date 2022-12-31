Joe Milton III leads Vols to Orange Bowl victory over Clemson

No. 6 Tennessee defeated No. 7 Clemson in the Capital One Orange Bowl Friday.

The Vols (11-2) never trailed against the Tigers (11-3) and notched a 31-14 victory at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Tennessee set the tone for the contest early as it forced Clemson into a field goal attempt on the Tigers’ first possession but Clemson was stopped on a fake.

The Vols then took the lead when Joe Milton III connected with Bru McCoy on a 16-yard touchdown pass. Chase McGrath kicked the extra point to make the score, 7-0, with 9 minutes, 18 seconds remaining in the first quarter.

Clemson kicker B.T. Potter missed three field goal attempts in the first half and UT extended its advantage to 14-0 on a 2-yard touchdown run in the second quarter.

The Tigers, who reached Tennessee territory in each of its possessions before halftime but had to settle for just three points before halftime as Potter converted a 31-yard field goal with 5:11 remaining until halftime.

Clemson pulled to within 14-6 on another field goal in the third quarter.

The Vols took a 21-6 lead when Milton III, the game’s MVP, threw a 14-yard scoring pass to Squirrel White with five seconds remaining in the third frame.

Milton III went 19-for-28 through the air, amassing 251 yards and three touchdowns.

The Tigers pulled to within 21-14 early in the final frame.

Milton III had a 46-yard touchdown pass to Ramel Keyton midway through the fourth quarter.

The Vols forced a pair of late turnovers and McGrath closed out the scoring with a 32-yard field goal.

With the win, Tennessee clinches its first 11-win season since 2001.