Knoxville, TN

Lady Greene Devils fall in Andrew Johnson Bank Ladies’ Classic semifinal

By Nick Dugan
WJHL
WJHL
 4 days ago

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – In a second meeting between Greeneville and Knoxville Catholic this season, the Lady Irish out-shot their hosts to the tune of a 74-51 win in the Andrew Johnson Bank Ladies’ Classic.

Lauren Bailey scored 22 points in the loss, while fellow senior Lindy Carter turned in an eleven-point, ten-rebound double-double.

Knox Catholic’s Sydney Mains scored a game-high 29 points in the victory.

The Lady Irish will play Alcoa in Saturday’s tournament championship at 5 p.m. Greeneville will face Upperman at 3:30 p.m. in the Third Place game.

OTHER AJ BANK SCORES (FRIDAY):

West Greene 55, Chuckey-Doak 54

Mercer County (KY) 65, South Greene 56

University School Jackson 49, North Greene 44

Elizabethton 64, Lumpkin County (GA) 46

WJHL

