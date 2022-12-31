ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Summit County, CO

Prepare for road closures, limited lodging in the mountains this weekend

By Courtney Fromm
FOX31 Denver
FOX31 Denver
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Yk6tv_0jzKUA0100

SILVERTHORNE, Colo. (KDVR) — The Summit County Office of Emergency Management sent a heads-up to travelers for the weekend letting them know to be prepared, especially with a snowstorm on the radar .

“This time of year, the biggest challenge we have is everyone wants to be here,” Brian Bovaird, Summit County’s director of emergency management, said Friday.

Lodging booked up in the high country

He said there is really no way out of Summit County between Vail Pass and the Eisenhower Tunnel. If Interstate 70 were to shut down, it could cause travelers to be stuck, and right now lodging is limited.

“Ahead of this week we talked with our lodging partners and they confirmed lodging is full,” Bovaird said.

What does the Suncor shutdown mean for gas prices?

He said they just want everyone to plan their travel schedule around when that winter storm will come through. Just two days ago, during another snowstorm, the interstate closed. People were left stuck with nowhere to stay, even before the holiday weekend.

“The interstate shut down and we had reports of people not being able to find a place to stay,” Bovaird said.

FOX31 and Channel 2 talked to several hotels and motels along I-70 and many said they were booked for the weekend. One hotel, The Pad in Silverthorne, said they always do everything they can to accommodate guests, even when they don’t have rooms left.

“We have people coming in asking for a place to hang for a few hours waiting for the road to open, or they are stuck here overnight,” said Rob Baer, owner of The Pad.

Travelers, prepare for possible road closures

Baer said they have staff on site 24/7 so people can come and hang out in the lobby area while waiting on the highway to open. He said people don’t have to buy an overnight room to hang out in the lobby area.

He said they also don’t take advantage of the highway closing. He said whatever the prices are that morning they will stay that way even if I-70 closes.

Family that lost 5 homes in Marshall Fire waiting on rebuilding permits

“When the highway closes you have the opportunity to raise your prices but that’s something we said we would never do,” Baer said.

Bovaird said those on the road also need to have at least half a tank of gas, blankets, food, water and other essentials in case they do get stuck.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Denver

Fog and freezing drizzle followed by more snow in the Denver metro area

After a round of snow Sunday night, travel on Monday morning will be slick and slow thanks to freezing drizzle causing a thin layer of ice on many roads.The snow Sunday night was not impressive compared to recent storms but most areas along the Front Range measured about 1 inch of snow. The official report for Denver was 0.9 inches at the airport (DIA).Snow will return to the urban corridor in the afternoon on Monday. Until then, the issue will be freezing rain and a light glaze of ice with a few hundredths of an inch of ice accumulation possible....
DENVER, CO
heartoftherockiesradio.com

Avalanche Causes Fatality Outside of Breckenridge Ski Resort

A father and adult son were caught in an avalanche in a backcountry area outside Breckenridge Ski resort over the weekend. The son was fully buried and was later pronounced deceased. The Summit County Rescue Group said the two skiers were in an area call “The Numbers” when they were...
BRECKENRIDGE, CO
CBS Denver

Record number of jumpers celebrate 2023 with Evergreen Lake Plunge

A record number of jumpers took the plunge in Evergreen Lake as Colorado crossed into 2023 on Sunday. The Evergreen Lake Plunge sponsored by Buffalo Park Dentistry far exceeded previous entries willing to leap into the new year. People dressed up, or down, to enjoy a dip in the near-freezing water. There were crazy costumes and brief bathing suits as people challenged themselves to take the plunge. PHOTO GALLERY: Evergreen Lake Plunge 2023A total of 423 leapers from all over the Denver metro area signed up to jump. Active4All Evergreen Foundation runs the event to raise money for programs like the "Inspire" special needs program at Evergreen Park and Recreation District that helps kids with disabilities get out. This year with sponsorships and plungers the organization raised nearly $30,000 said President Dr. John DuRussel. CBS News Colorado's Alan Gionet is part of the organization and hosts the festivities every year. "It was an awesome day and everybody had a ton of fun," he said. "We'll be back in 2024!"
EVERGREEN, CO
KKTV

Statewide alert issued in Colorado for missing man

DENVER (KKTV) - The Colorado Bureau of Investigation issued a missing person alert in the State of Colorado on Tuesday. At about noon a missing poster for 27-year-old Wanbli Vigil was shared. Vigil was last seen in Denver on Dec. 29 at about 2 p.m. in the 3400 block of Knox Ct. When he was last seen, he was reportedly wearing blue jeans and a black jacket with white stripes.
COLORADO STATE
FOX31 Denver

FOX31 Denver

41K+
Followers
16K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX31 Denver KDVR covers the latest breaking news, weather, sports, and more at KDVR.com, along with Colorado's Own Channel 2 KWGN.

 https://kdvr.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy