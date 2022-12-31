Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here. Syracuse returned from an 11-day layoff with an impressive showing against Boston College on Saturday, taking a nine-point lead into halftime and picking up a 79-65 win over the Eagles. It gave the Orange their sixth win in seven games as they traveled to Louisville, Kentucky to face a 2-12 Cardinals team that has struggled under first-year head coach Kenny Payne this season.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 11 HOURS AGO