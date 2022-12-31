Read full article on original website
ESPN moves Syracuse basketball game vs. Louisville to ESPNews
Syracuse, N.Y. ― The Syracuse men’s basketball game against Louisville tonight has been moved from ESPNU to ESPNews. The move comes as ESPN reshuffles its lineup of shows across its many platforms to accommodate an expanded edition of SportsCenter. Much of the SportsCenter news program will focus on the status of Buffalo Bills defensive back Damar Hamlin, who suffered a cardiac arrest during Monday night’s game against Cincinnati and remains hospitalized.
Daily Orange
Observations from Syracuse’s narrow win: Turnovers, little from Edwards
Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here. Syracuse returned from an 11-day layoff with an impressive showing against Boston College on Saturday, taking a nine-point lead into halftime and picking up a 79-65 win over the Eagles. It gave the Orange their sixth win in seven games as they traveled to Louisville, Kentucky to face a 2-12 Cardinals team that has struggled under first-year head coach Kenny Payne this season.
insidetheloudhouse.com
Syracuse Basketball: 7-foot-2 big says ‘Cuse relationship ‘going really well’
In mid-October, a media report from a national recruiting analyst said that Syracuse basketball was in the top three for talented yet underrated 2023 big man William Patterson from New York City. Fast-forward to the present, and the 7-foot-2, 220-pound power forward/center says in an interview that he’s eyeing a...
cnycentral.com
Baldwinsville teen's season to remember with the Syracuse football team
Baldwinsville, N.Y. — A 16-year-old Baldwinsville teen who has cerebral palsy, became an official member of the Syracuse football team through Team Impact in August. Team Impact is a non-profit organization that pairs children facing serious illness and disability with college athletic teams across the country. Becoming involved with...
Five Takeaways: Syracuse 79 Boston College 65
Syracuse basketball beat Boston College 79-65 inside the JMA Wireless Dome on Saturday. Here are five takeaways from the win. 1. Benny Williams This was a very encouraging performance from Benny Williams. He finished with 16 points, 11 rebounds, three blocks and two steals. Williams was ...
Syracuse's Upset Bid Against #6 NC State Comes Up Just Short
New Year's Day left the Syracuse women’s basketball team with tears in their eyes as they lost their first home game to the #6 NC State Wolfpack 56-54. It all came down to one final play, and the result left fans speechless. “We did some things until the last second that says a lot about what we’re ...
Syracuse women’s basketball box score vs. N.C. State
Syracuse, N.Y. — Here are the numbers from Syracuse’s 56-54 loss to No. 6 North Carolina State on Sunday night at the JMA Wireless Dome. If you’re having trouble seeing the stats on your mobile device, click here. SU_women_NC_State_box by Nate Mink on Scribd. MORE ORANGE WOMEN’S...
localsyr.com
$10 million in state funding awarded to Syracuse nonprofits to revitalize city
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Revitalizing neighborhoods continues to be a priority for state and local leaders, but it’s been top of mind for the community advocates tasked with carrying out that responsibility for years. That’s why Governor Kathy Hochul announced a $10 million Downtown Revitalization award for the...
localsyr.com
December in Syracuse turns out warmer than normal
SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) December 2022 featured some bouts of winter weather in Central New York but it ultimately came up on the mild side. Temperatures were a bit of a roller coaster ride for Syracuse in December. While not record-breaking, temperatures for almost the first half of the month were relatively mild highlighted by a couple of 50-degree days.
14-year-old shot in the hand in Syracuse shooting
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Police found a 14-year-old shot in the hand after responding to a shooting with injuries call yesterday. On Tuesday, January 3 at 1:28 a.m. in the 500 Block of Delaware Street, Police found the 14-year-old male shot in the hand. The victim was transported to Upstate Hospital and Police say […]
cnycentral.com
14-year-old recovering after getting shot in the hand early Tuesday in Syracuse
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse Police responded early Tuesday morning to the 500 block of Delaware Street in the Skunk City neighborhood for a shooting with injuries call. At the scene, officers located a 14-year-old boy who had been shot in the hand, police said. The victim was brought to...
Leonard Fishman: Syracuse orthodontist, professor, artist, family man: ‘He lived a great life’
Editor’s note: This is a feature on syracuse.com to celebrate and examine interesting lives lived in Central New York. Prior to receiving a Lifetime Achievement award at the 2015 Syracuse Area Music Awards, Jon Fishman, drummer for the band Phish, confessed in an interview to being slightly embarrassed to get his honor.
Weekend Market Syracuse celebrates its grand opening
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Just because it’s the start of a new year, doesn’t mean the holiday shopping has to end. Neighbors in Syracuse were able to visit downtown Syracuse for the grand opening of the Weekend market. Located on 124 East Jefferson Street, Weekend Market is an antique market featuring multiple local vendors and […]
16-year-old girl stabbed in fight of over 100 people at Syracuse gas station, police say
Note: Syracuse.com’s Jules Struck contributed to this report. Syracuse, N.Y. — A 16-year-old girl was taken to a hospital after she was stabbed during a fight among 100 young people outside a Syracuse gas station this weekend, police said. The disturbance happend at 11:30 p.m. Sunday at 201...
localsyr.com
On the Lookout Roundup: Top crimes of 2022 in CNY
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Rolling into the new year, it’s time we take a look back at the top neighborhood crimes in 2022, in order to possibly avoid them in the future. Our survey of local police departments make it clear; if you want to keep you home and yourself safe this year, you need to ditch some bad habits.
WKTV
Utica standoff on Linwood Place ends peacefully
UTICA, N.Y. (UPDATED) – A standoff in Utica ended peacefully Monday after authorities responded to a domestic dispute on Linwood Place. Police were called to the scene around 12:45 p.m. to find a man barricaded inside a home with a knife. It took officers and SWAT team members five...
New CEO of Carrols Restaurant Group, nation’s largest Burger King franchisee, dies
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Carrols Restaurant Group CEO and President Paulo Pena, 50, died unexpectedly on New Year’s Eve after leading the Syracuse-based Burger King franchisee for the last nine months. The company said Tuesday that Pena died at a hospital but gave no other details. Pena was appointed to...
Man dies at Syracuse hospital after being shot in Utica, another man in critical condition
Utica, N.Y. -- Two 25-year-old men were shot in Utica Monday night, police said. One man died after being transferred to a Syracuse hospital. The other man remains in critical condition. William Morris, 25, of Utica, died after being shot in the head, according to a news release from Utica...
waer.org
A rapid bus transit system is still in the making for Syracuse
Plans to build a bus rapid transit system in the city of Syracuse continues in earnest as Centro cobbles together funding for the $35 million project. But the project is moving closer to reality after an additional $3 million from the recently approved federal spending bill. Planning for bus rapid...
