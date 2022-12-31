Read full article on original website
wzdm.com
Transition Underway to New Vincennes Streets Superintendent
Less than two weeks remain before a new Vincennes Street superintendent comes into place. Longtime Street Department leader Bryce Anderson will retire in mid-January, with Jeff Wood to take his place. Anderson started working for then-Mayor Terry Mooney in the 2000’s. He also served under Al Baldwin before serving the...
wzdm.com
Kellie Streeter Back for Another Year as Commissioners’ President
The Knox County Commissioners have re-appointed Kellie Streeter as their president for the next year. Trent Hinkle will serve as the board’s vice-president for the next year. Both appointments were approved unanimously. Also, the Commissioners re-appointed Vaughn Huey to the County’s Drainage Board, with the other position to remain...
wzdm.com
New Deputy Prosecutor In Place in Knox County
Knox County Prosecutor Dirk Carnahan has announced the addition of Deputy Prosecutor Andrew Carnall to the staff. Carnall is the former elected Wells County Prosecuting Attorney. He is a graduate of Indiana University and the Indiana University School of Law – Indianapolis. Carnahan says Carnall is an experienced trial...
wzdm.com
KC Health Department On the Move to Bierhaus Building
The Knox County Health Department is closed this week to complete its move from its South 5th Street location to a new home at the Bierhaus Building at 328 North Second Street. The health department is scheduled to reopen Monday at its new location.
wzdm.com
Henry Holscher III, 73, Vincennes
Henry Francis Holscher III of Vincennes, Indiana passed away on January 1, 2023 at the age of 73. He graduated from Central Catholic High School in 1967. Henry was a farmer who loved the land and raising horses. Henry enjoyed woodworking and spending time with family and friends. Henry was...
WTHI
"We vote you in office...help us!" Wabash Valley residents discuss what they'd like to see during 2023 Indiana legislative session
INDIANA (WTHI) - We're just one week away from the beginning of Indiana's 2023 legislative session. Area voters are making their voices heard on what they'd like to see lawmakers take action on. News 10 went out and talked with several voters earlier today about what they'd like to see...
wzdm.com
Daniel Trinidad, 43, Vincennes
Daniel Ramirez Trinidad, 43, of Vincennes, passed away on December 31, 2022, in Indianapolis, Indiana surrounded by his family. He was born December 11, 1979 in Puebla Mexico to Felix Ramirez Flores and Francisca Trinidad Mateos. Daniel was co-owner of El Corral Mexican Restaurants in Vincennes and Bicknell. Surviving are...
wzdm.com
Lawrence County Not Enforcing Safe-T Act
A Lawrence County, Illinois judge approved a motion made by the county’s state’s attorney and sheriff Friday requesting that the no cash bail and pretrial release provisions of the SAFE-T Act which took effect New Year’s Day not be enforced or applied in Lawrence County. The Motion...
wzdm.com
January First Baby First to Arrive for 2023 at GSH
Good Samaritan Hospital in Vincennes has announced that Ledger Logan Owen is the hospital’s first baby of the new year. Ledger was born January 1st at 9:03 am. He was 7 pounds, 9 ounces and 22 inches long. His parents are Ashlee and Jerek Owen of Vincennes. He has...
vincennespbs.org
Nearly 1,000 deer killed in Knox Co.
The Indiana Department of Natural Resources says new 2023 hunting and fishing licenses are on sale. The 2022 licenses are still valid through March 31st. DNR officials remind hunters that there is still time to harvest a deer even though the final archery season has ended. Deer Reduction Zone hunts...
wzdm.com
Less Than a Week Remains for Planned Memorial Bridge Closure
Less than a week remains before a planned closure of the Memorial Bridge in downtown Vincennes. The closure will start Monday of next week and run through April 30th. The bridge is part of State Road 441; it connects Indiana to Illinois across the Wabash River. The work is being...
wamwamfm.com
Daviess County Arrest Report
John Mills, 39, of Washington, was arrested on counts of Domestic Battery and Strangulation. No bond was set. Beau Russell, 30, of Alfordsville, was arrested on a charge of domestic battery. No bond was set. Junior Altine, 34, of Indianapolis, was arrested on two counts of Invasion of Privacy. No...
WTHI
New Turn to the River project looks to build new plaza near city hall
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A new project could provide an area for community gatherings in Terre Haute. Art Spaces was awarded $450,000 from the Vigo County Capital Improvement Board for its "Turn to the River" project. The project hopes to build a plaza by the Wabash to bring people...
wzdm.com
First 2023 Daviess County Birth Waits 24 Hours
Several babies were born in the days leading up to the new year, but it wasn’t until January 2nd that the first baby of 2023 came into the world at Daviess Community Hospital. Waylyn Michelle Ashby arrived at 8:40 AM. Waylyn, the daughter of Austin and Bailey Ashby OF...
WTHI
Here's the first Union Hospital baby of 2023
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - One family is celebrating the new year with a new baby. The first baby born in 2023 at Union Hospital was Brantley Allen-Ray McKee. He was born just after 2:30 on New Year's day. Brantley was welcomed by his parents, Desirae Littrell and Jacob McKee...
wzdm.com
NK Boys Face Sullivan Tonight; Swim Meet Time and Place Moved
The North Knox Warriors hit the road tonight to face Sullivan. Tipoff is at 7:30; hear the game tonight on 105.7, WUZR. A swim meet set for Tuesday of next week has been moved. The January ninth meet that was set for Southridge will now be held in the Deaconess Aquatic Center. That meet will also start that night at 7:15 Eastern time. The meet includes Vincennes Lincoln, Evansville Central, Southridge, and Forest Park.
This is the Largest Land-Bound Lake in Indiana
Indiana is home to thousands of lakes, but what is the biggest one in the state?. I know right now it is too cold to spend the day on a lake here in Indiana, but if you're like me, you have been thinking about going out on the water for quite some time. The warmer weather will be here before you know it, and if you care to venture to the largest lake in the state, it might be closer to home than you think.
vincennespbs.org
Accident being investigated
Not much is known but a two vehicle crash sent two people to the hospital last night. It happened in the 7-pm hour at US 41 and Willow on the northbound ramp onto 41. Vehicle occupants were said to have been entrapped following the accident. One person was taken to...
wzdm.com
Gas Prices Back on Rise Again
The Triple-A Motor Club says the average price of gas in Indiana Monday stood at $3.08 a gallon, a penny higher than Sunday and 14-cents lower than Monday’s national average of $3.22 a gallon. Indiana’s average was also 12-cents higher than a week ago, 42-cents lower than a month...
