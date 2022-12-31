ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daviess County, IN

wzdm.com

Transition Underway to New Vincennes Streets Superintendent

Less than two weeks remain before a new Vincennes Street superintendent comes into place. Longtime Street Department leader Bryce Anderson will retire in mid-January, with Jeff Wood to take his place. Anderson started working for then-Mayor Terry Mooney in the 2000’s. He also served under Al Baldwin before serving the...
wzdm.com

Kellie Streeter Back for Another Year as Commissioners’ President

The Knox County Commissioners have re-appointed Kellie Streeter as their president for the next year. Trent Hinkle will serve as the board’s vice-president for the next year. Both appointments were approved unanimously. Also, the Commissioners re-appointed Vaughn Huey to the County’s Drainage Board, with the other position to remain...
wzdm.com

New Deputy Prosecutor In Place in Knox County

Knox County Prosecutor Dirk Carnahan has announced the addition of Deputy Prosecutor Andrew Carnall to the staff. Carnall is the former elected Wells County Prosecuting Attorney. He is a graduate of Indiana University and the Indiana University School of Law – Indianapolis. Carnahan says Carnall is an experienced trial...
KNOX COUNTY, IN
wzdm.com

KC Health Department On the Move to Bierhaus Building

The Knox County Health Department is closed this week to complete its move from its South 5th Street location to a new home at the Bierhaus Building at 328 North Second Street. The health department is scheduled to reopen Monday at its new location.
KNOX COUNTY, IN
wzdm.com

Henry Holscher III, 73, Vincennes

Henry Francis Holscher III of Vincennes, Indiana passed away on January 1, 2023 at the age of 73. He graduated from Central Catholic High School in 1967. Henry was a farmer who loved the land and raising horses. Henry enjoyed woodworking and spending time with family and friends. Henry was...
VINCENNES, IN
wzdm.com

Daniel Trinidad, 43, Vincennes

Daniel Ramirez Trinidad, 43, of Vincennes, passed away on December 31, 2022, in Indianapolis, Indiana surrounded by his family. He was born December 11, 1979 in Puebla Mexico to Felix Ramirez Flores and Francisca Trinidad Mateos. Daniel was co-owner of El Corral Mexican Restaurants in Vincennes and Bicknell. Surviving are...
VINCENNES, IN
wzdm.com

Lawrence County Not Enforcing Safe-T Act

A Lawrence County, Illinois judge approved a motion made by the county’s state’s attorney and sheriff Friday requesting that the no cash bail and pretrial release provisions of the SAFE-T Act which took effect New Year’s Day not be enforced or applied in Lawrence County. The Motion...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, IL
wzdm.com

January First Baby First to Arrive for 2023 at GSH

Good Samaritan Hospital in Vincennes has announced that Ledger Logan Owen is the hospital’s first baby of the new year. Ledger was born January 1st at 9:03 am. He was 7 pounds, 9 ounces and 22 inches long. His parents are Ashlee and Jerek Owen of Vincennes. He has...
VINCENNES, IN
vincennespbs.org

Nearly 1,000 deer killed in Knox Co.

The Indiana Department of Natural Resources says new 2023 hunting and fishing licenses are on sale. The 2022 licenses are still valid through March 31st. DNR officials remind hunters that there is still time to harvest a deer even though the final archery season has ended. Deer Reduction Zone hunts...
KNOX COUNTY, IN
wzdm.com

Less Than a Week Remains for Planned Memorial Bridge Closure

Less than a week remains before a planned closure of the Memorial Bridge in downtown Vincennes. The closure will start Monday of next week and run through April 30th. The bridge is part of State Road 441; it connects Indiana to Illinois across the Wabash River. The work is being...
VINCENNES, IN
wamwamfm.com

Daviess County Arrest Report

John Mills, 39, of Washington, was arrested on counts of Domestic Battery and Strangulation. No bond was set. Beau Russell, 30, of Alfordsville, was arrested on a charge of domestic battery. No bond was set. Junior Altine, 34, of Indianapolis, was arrested on two counts of Invasion of Privacy. No...
DAVIESS COUNTY, IN
wzdm.com

First 2023 Daviess County Birth Waits 24 Hours

Several babies were born in the days leading up to the new year, but it wasn’t until January 2nd that the first baby of 2023 came into the world at Daviess Community Hospital. Waylyn Michelle Ashby arrived at 8:40 AM. Waylyn, the daughter of Austin and Bailey Ashby OF...
DAVIESS COUNTY, IN
WTHI

Here's the first Union Hospital baby of 2023

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - One family is celebrating the new year with a new baby. The first baby born in 2023 at Union Hospital was Brantley Allen-Ray McKee. He was born just after 2:30 on New Year's day. Brantley was welcomed by his parents, Desirae Littrell and Jacob McKee...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
wzdm.com

NK Boys Face Sullivan Tonight; Swim Meet Time and Place Moved

The North Knox Warriors hit the road tonight to face Sullivan. Tipoff is at 7:30; hear the game tonight on 105.7, WUZR. A swim meet set for Tuesday of next week has been moved. The January ninth meet that was set for Southridge will now be held in the Deaconess Aquatic Center. That meet will also start that night at 7:15 Eastern time. The meet includes Vincennes Lincoln, Evansville Central, Southridge, and Forest Park.
SULLIVAN, IN
99.5 WKDQ

This is the Largest Land-Bound Lake in Indiana

Indiana is home to thousands of lakes, but what is the biggest one in the state?. I know right now it is too cold to spend the day on a lake here in Indiana, but if you're like me, you have been thinking about going out on the water for quite some time. The warmer weather will be here before you know it, and if you care to venture to the largest lake in the state, it might be closer to home than you think.
INDIANA STATE
vincennespbs.org

Accident being investigated

Not much is known but a two vehicle crash sent two people to the hospital last night. It happened in the 7-pm hour at US 41 and Willow on the northbound ramp onto 41. Vehicle occupants were said to have been entrapped following the accident. One person was taken to...
EVANSVILLE, IN
wzdm.com

Gas Prices Back on Rise Again

The Triple-A Motor Club says the average price of gas in Indiana Monday stood at $3.08 a gallon, a penny higher than Sunday and 14-cents lower than Monday’s national average of $3.22 a gallon. Indiana’s average was also 12-cents higher than a week ago, 42-cents lower than a month...
INDIANA STATE

