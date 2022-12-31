ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Ramon, CA

Comments / 24

Norcal_shastacounty530
3d ago

unfortunately 1st amendment is free speech and is protected even if hate speech 1st amendment doesn't care about your feelings

Reply(2)
5
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Boston 25 News WFXT

Man accused of intentionally driving car off California cliff with another adult, 2 children inside

MONTARA, Calif. — A man in California is accused of intentionally driving off a cliff with another adult and two children inside the car at the time, officials say. In a news release from the California Highway Patrol - San Francisco Area, on Monday just before 11 a.m., officers were called out to an area south of the Tom Lantos tunnel for a report of a car over the cliff side on State Route 1.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

‘Feather alert' issued for missing Native Americans

(KRON) – A disproportionately high number of Native Americans go missing or are murdered every year. The Urban Indian Health Institute's studies found more than 5,700 cases of missing and murdered indigenous women in recent years. Aiko Little from San Francisco says her family and friends can unfortunately easily list off loved ones who have […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

San Francisco father and bar manager falls to his death at 33

SAN FRANCISCO - A well-known bar manager in San Francisco's Russian Hill neighborhood fell to his death Friday night. Ilya Romanov, manager of Bar Iris, was found on the ground at the 2300 block of Polk Street around 11:30 p.m., according to police. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
FOX 28 Spokane

Louisiana officer arrested for role in deadly car chase

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — A police officer has been charged over his role in the death of two teenagers during the high-speed pursuit of a home-invasion suspect in Louisiana. WBRZ-TV reports that Addis Officer David Cauthron was arrested Sunday evening. Prosecutors say he is charged with two counts of negligent homicide and one count of negligent injuring. It wasn’t clear Monday whether Cauthron had a lawyer to speak on his behalf. A prosecutor is questioning the decision of police to pursue the driver at high speeds and agreed with the decision to arrest the officer.
ADDIS, LA
SFist

Colorado Man Charged With Hate Crime In San Ramon In-N-Out Incident

San Ramon police made quick work of identifying and locating a suspect last weekend following a Christmas Eve viral-video hate-crime incident at an In-N-Out restaurant, and a similar incident targeting AAPI victims the next day. We learned not long after a TikTok video of the incident surfaced and landed on...
SAN RAMON, CA
inlandvalleynews.com

How California Is Pulling Racism and Hate Crimes Out Into the Open

Black Californians are most affected by criminal offenses based on prejudice. Officials and advocates across California are pouring resources into pointing out that racism and racial intolerance impact public health — major factors, they say, behind the substantial increase in hate crimes and hate incidents in the Golden State.
CALIFORNIA STATE
ABC10

California's new gun law, explained

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Texas passed a law known as SB8 that allows people who aren’t connected to an abortion to sue anyone who performs or facilitates an abortion after six weeks, and they can receive up to $10,000 in damages. "If they’re going to use this framework to...
CALIFORNIA STATE
getnews.info

Protecting Colorado: Armed Security and Close Protection Services

Pilum Defense Agency is a veteran-owned and operated investigation and security firm based in Denver, CO. Committed to professionalism, loyalty, and integrity, Pilum is Colorado’s trusted provider of protection and investigative resources. Close Protection Services in Colorado. Armed close protection service is the highest level of executive protection. This...
DENVER, CO
berkeleyside.org

Church uses psychedelics to experience divine presence

In Berkeley’s Portal Community Center near Ashby BART station, Pastor Bob Otis sits at a table, surrounded by psychedelic plants. The room smells of incense, and light, filtered through stained glass windows, creates colorful patterns on the sepia-colored walls. The pastor has a calm and open demeanor and is dressed casually in colorful garments, a T-shirt and jeans — a contrast to the austere attire of many church leaders.
BERKELEY, CA
KRON4 News

2 SF business storefronts rammed, burglarized Monday morning

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Two San Francisco businesses had their storefronts rammed by vehicles and were burglarized in the early morning hours of Monday, according to the San Francisco Police Department. In the first incident, SFPD officers from Mission Station responded to a possible burglary in progress at approximately 2:30 a.m. in the 1500 block […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
californiaglobe.com

California Recalls, Recall Signature Gathering Continues Into 2023

In the last five years, California has seen such a flurry of recall activity that no other state even comes close. In 2018, State Senator Josh Newman was recalled over his vote in Sacramento over the gas tax, while Santa Clara County Superior Court Judge Aaron Persky was recalled over his decision in the Brock Turner rape case. For the latter, the recall was so bad that Persky was fired as a high schools tennis coach after only a brief time on the job as a result.
CALIFORNIA STATE
FOX 28 Spokane

Welfare scandal sharpens contrasts in long-poor Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Temporary Assistance for Needy Families is supposed to help some of the poorest people, and Mississippi has long been one of the poorest states in the U.S. But a welfare misspending scandal in Republican-led Mississippi has ensnared high-profile people, including retired NFL quarterback Brett Favre. Advocates for economically vulnerable residents say it’s shameful that money intended as a hand up was used, instead, on programs pushed by the wealthy and well-connected. A former director of the Mississippi Department of Human Services is among five people who have pleaded guilty to criminal charges tied to the misspending.
MISSISSIPPI STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy