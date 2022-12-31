Read full article on original website
Prince Harry Shuts Down Anderson Cooper When Asked If He'd Ever Return To Royal Life Full-Time — Watch
Looks like Prince Harry is ready to move on from his old life for good. In a preview for the prince's 60 Minutes interview with Anderson Cooper, which will premiere on Sunday, January 8, on CBS, the journalist bluntly asked: “Can you see a day when you would return as a full-time member of the royal family?" "No," the 38-year-old replied. “Can you see a day when you would return as a full-time member of the Royal Family?See Prince Harry’s revealing interview with @andersoncooper.60 Minutes Sunday, on @CBS and streaming on @paramountplus. pic.twitter.com/LaRAtQYMkD— 60 Minutes (@60Minutes) January 2, 2023 Others weighed...
Prince Harry Makes Shocking New Allegations Against Royal Family in Bombshell Interviews
Watch: Prince Harry "Hated" His Response to Meghan's Mental Health Crisis. Prince Harry is sharing his truth. Ahead of the release of his memoir Spare—releasing on Jan. 10—the Duke of Sussex is scheduled to appear in two new interviews where he candidly discussed his strained relationship with his family as well as his decision to speak out against the false tabloid stories published about him and wife Meghan Markle.
'Today' Fans Are Losing It Over Hoda Kotb’s Huge Career Announcement: 'Can’t Wait!!'
Prepare to see – and hear – a lot more of Hoda Kotb in 2023, as the Today Show host just revealed that her highly-acclaimed podcast will be returning for another exciting season later this year!. Hoda Kotb’s Podcast Is Returning For A Third Season. On December...
