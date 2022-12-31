Championship teams are resilient, and no team may have ever had to show more resilience to win a game than Tulane did after the clinic Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Caleb Williams put on Monday. The Trojans looked like they were going to shatter multiple Cotton Bowl records while scoring at will most of the way, but the Green Wave hung around with the brilliance of running back Tyjae Spears and some huge passes. Then, in the final 4½ minutes, the Wave made every play possible in a closing 16-0 run that left the Trojans shellshocked. From Duece Watts’ 59-yard reception to Casey Glover’s perfectly placed kickoff, from Patrick Jenkins’ run-stuffing safety to Michael Pratt’s fourth-down conversion, and finally to tight end Alex Bauman’s winning grab, Tulane refused to lose.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 8 HOURS AGO