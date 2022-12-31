ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

NOLA.com

Guerry Smith's top three thoughts on Tulane's dramatic Cotton Bowl comeback

Championship teams are resilient, and no team may have ever had to show more resilience to win a game than Tulane did after the clinic Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Caleb Williams put on Monday. The Trojans looked like they were going to shatter multiple Cotton Bowl records while scoring at will most of the way, but the Green Wave hung around with the brilliance of running back Tyjae Spears and some huge passes. Then, in the final 4½ minutes, the Wave made every play possible in a closing 16-0 run that left the Trojans shellshocked. From Duece Watts’ 59-yard reception to Casey Glover’s perfectly placed kickoff, from Patrick Jenkins’ run-stuffing safety to Michael Pratt’s fourth-down conversion, and finally to tight end Alex Bauman’s winning grab, Tulane refused to lose.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
thecomeback.com

CFB world reacts to Tulane’s insane comeback

On paper, the Tulane Green Wave shouldn’t be able to defeat the mighty USC Trojans in a bowl game. But that’s exactly what they did and in thrilling fashion. The No. 16 Green Wave erased a 15-point deficit with four and a half minutes left to knock off No. 10 USC 46-45 in the Cotton Bowl in a game that will be regarded as an instant classic.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YAHOO!

Mississippi State football assistant gets engaged after ReliaQuest Bowl win

Mississippi State football's thrilling win in the ReliaQuest Bowl ended with a commitment Monday. All because of Mike Leach. After the Bulldogs' 19-10 win over Illinois in Tampa, Florida, Mississippi State running backs coach Jason Washington popped the question on the field to Mary Yeomans, a learning specialist for football and women's basketball on the Mississippi State athletics academic staff.
TAMPA, FL
WGNO

Tulane’s Fritz wins prestigious coach of the year award

ATLANTA (Dec. 31, 2022) – Officials from the Bobby Dodd Coach of the Year Foundation and Peach Bowl, Inc. today announced that Tulane head coach Willie Fritz has been named the winner of the 2022 Dodd Trophy presented by PNC. The Dodd Trophy, college football’s most coveted coaching award, honors the head football coach whose […]
ATLANTA, LA
Bay News 9

Wesley Chapel basketball leads in state rankings

TAMPA, Fla. —Sometimes, learning from missed opportunities can lead to greater rewards. That’s what Wesley Chapel High School basketball star Trey Murray is learning from. For Trey, basketball is in his blood. “That’s my pops right here,” he said, showing a picture of his father on his cell...
WESLEY CHAPEL, FL
WDSU

New Orleans beloved radio host dead at 56

NEW ORLEANS — A beloved New Orleans radio host has died, according to a representative with Audacy. John Osterlind died at the age of 56. He was a radio personality for Bayou 95.7. According to a representative with Audacy, he died of natural causes. Osterlind worked in Connecticut, Rhode...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Rebecca Pratt, New Orleans radio personality known as Ozone, dies at 55

Rebecca Pratt, a former New Orleans radio personality known for an outspoken on-air style and deep connection to listeners, has died at age 55. Pratt was found dead in her apartment in the 900 block of Poeyfarre Street by building managers on Thursday, according to a police log and WWL-AM. The cause and manner of death have not been determined.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Louisiana-themed 'Celebration Riverboat' takes part in Rose Parade

The crowds might not have been as raucous as on Mardi Gras in New Orleans, but a little bit of Louisiana participated in Monday’s famous Rose Parade in Pasadena, California. The Louisiana-themed Celebration Riverboat float rolled in the annual procession before the 2023 Rose Bowl college football game. Complete with a spinning paddle-wheel, the steamboat-styled float carried 21 fair and festival queens, as well as a former Shriners Hospital patient, the Louisiana Office of Tourism said.
LOUISIANA STATE
eastcoasttraveller.com

Top 5 Best Hot Dogs in Louisiana

Dat Dog is a hot dog stand and bar in New Orleans, LA. The restaurant serves all-beef and gourmet sausages in a variety of flavors. There are over thirty different toppings to choose from. You can also find French fries and a wide selection of local craft beers. This place is family-friendly, and the owners have an unpolished attitude. It is a small shack but a popular spot for locals and visitors. The owners have an easygoing attitude and are confident that Dat Dog will put on a good show for their customers.
LOUISIANA STATE

