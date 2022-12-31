Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Burger Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Popular food chain opens another new location in FloridaKristen WaltersTampa, FL
This Huge General Store in Florida is a Must-VisitJoe MertensTampa, FL
Funding the Future of Health and Wellness in our CommunityH. Roy AdamsSaint Petersburg, FL
Remembering Dr. Joe Diaco, Head Doctor for the Tampa Bay BucsModern GlobeTampa, FL
Related
NOLA.com
Guerry Smith's top three thoughts on Tulane's dramatic Cotton Bowl comeback
Championship teams are resilient, and no team may have ever had to show more resilience to win a game than Tulane did after the clinic Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Caleb Williams put on Monday. The Trojans looked like they were going to shatter multiple Cotton Bowl records while scoring at will most of the way, but the Green Wave hung around with the brilliance of running back Tyjae Spears and some huge passes. Then, in the final 4½ minutes, the Wave made every play possible in a closing 16-0 run that left the Trojans shellshocked. From Duece Watts’ 59-yard reception to Casey Glover’s perfectly placed kickoff, from Patrick Jenkins’ run-stuffing safety to Michael Pratt’s fourth-down conversion, and finally to tight end Alex Bauman’s winning grab, Tulane refused to lose.
NOLA.com
Notebook: Tulane and USC combined for a parade of Cotton Bowl records in the Wave's win
ARLINGTON, Texas — Tulane and USC combined to set all sorts of Cotton Bowl records and firsts in the Green Wave’s wild 46-45 comeback victory Monday. Each team scored six touchdowns, and the total of 12 broke the previous mark of 11, established in the 2009 game between Ole Miss and Texas Tech and the 2015 game between Michigan State and Baylor.
thecomeback.com
CFB world reacts to Tulane’s insane comeback
On paper, the Tulane Green Wave shouldn’t be able to defeat the mighty USC Trojans in a bowl game. But that’s exactly what they did and in thrilling fashion. The No. 16 Green Wave erased a 15-point deficit with four and a half minutes left to knock off No. 10 USC 46-45 in the Cotton Bowl in a game that will be regarded as an instant classic.
NOLA.com
WATCH: Tulane pulls off an 87-yard TD pass vs. USC to send the Green Wave fans into a frenzy
It looked like USC was going to extend their 14-7 lead in the second quarter of the Cotton Bowl, but that's when the Tulane defense and offense provided a pair of momentum-changing plays Monday in Arlington, Texas. USC quarterback Caleb Williams' pass was intercepted by Jarius Monroe at the Green...
NOLA.com
Cotton Bowl notebook: Tulane players say they have been treated like kings
ARLINGTON, Texas – Tulane players said the Cotton Bowl lived up to its reputation for treating participating teams fabulously. One of the most popular activities was off the beaten path—hat making at their hotel. Haynesworth walked into the locker room for interviews on Saturday wearing a black Stetson...
YAHOO!
Mississippi State football assistant gets engaged after ReliaQuest Bowl win
Mississippi State football's thrilling win in the ReliaQuest Bowl ended with a commitment Monday. All because of Mike Leach. After the Bulldogs' 19-10 win over Illinois in Tampa, Florida, Mississippi State running backs coach Jason Washington popped the question on the field to Mary Yeomans, a learning specialist for football and women's basketball on the Mississippi State athletics academic staff.
Tulane’s Fritz wins prestigious coach of the year award
ATLANTA (Dec. 31, 2022) – Officials from the Bobby Dodd Coach of the Year Foundation and Peach Bowl, Inc. today announced that Tulane head coach Willie Fritz has been named the winner of the 2022 Dodd Trophy presented by PNC. The Dodd Trophy, college football’s most coveted coaching award, honors the head football coach whose […]
Bay News 9
Wesley Chapel basketball leads in state rankings
TAMPA, Fla. —Sometimes, learning from missed opportunities can lead to greater rewards. That’s what Wesley Chapel High School basketball star Trey Murray is learning from. For Trey, basketball is in his blood. “That’s my pops right here,” he said, showing a picture of his father on his cell...
NOLA.com
Edna Karr’s first Catholic League basketball season will be ‘different’
Edna Karr’s Taurus Howard has coached enough basketball games against Jesuit to know what he should expect when the teams begin district play Tuesday. What he will soon find out is what it is like to play a bunch of teams twice in a season. Karr (7-6) and Jesuit...
NOLA.com
Class 4A all-state football team includes 2 each from Easton, De La Salle
Two players each from De La Salle and Warren Easton, and one from McDonogh 35, were selected by a statewide panel of sportswriters to the Louisiana Sports Writers Association's Class 4A all-state football team. Senior running back P.J. Martin and senior offensive lineman Caden Jones were the De La Salle...
fox8live.com
LSU nursing student visiting from New Orleans murdered in Belize, reports say
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - An LSU nursing student visiting from New Orleans was fatally shot Friday (Dec. 30) in the Central American country of Belize, according to published reports. The student was identified as 23-year-old J’Bria Michelle Bowens of Indianapolis. Bowens graduated from Xavier University in May, and according to...
Tampa’s first Peach Cobbler Factory opens this weekend
This chain boasts a loaded menu of ice cream, cinnamon rolls, and a dozen flavors of cobbler.
WDSU
New Orleans beloved radio host dead at 56
NEW ORLEANS — A beloved New Orleans radio host has died, according to a representative with Audacy. John Osterlind died at the age of 56. He was a radio personality for Bayou 95.7. According to a representative with Audacy, he died of natural causes. Osterlind worked in Connecticut, Rhode...
Brothers charged in Belize nightclub shooting death of vacationing LSU student
Two brothers have been charged in the Belize nightclub shooting death of a New Orleans woman over the New Year's holiday weekend.
NOLA.com
These nine New Orleans TV news figures won't be returning in 2023
With a new year often come new opportunities. In 2023, a number of local television news fixtures will be missed in homes across the New Orleans area as they settle into new roles, new cities or new lives in retirement. Here's who left in 2022:. WDSU. Sherman Desselle. Desselle is...
NOLA.com
Rebecca Pratt, New Orleans radio personality known as Ozone, dies at 55
Rebecca Pratt, a former New Orleans radio personality known for an outspoken on-air style and deep connection to listeners, has died at age 55. Pratt was found dead in her apartment in the 900 block of Poeyfarre Street by building managers on Thursday, according to a police log and WWL-AM. The cause and manner of death have not been determined.
This Town in Louisiana Has Been Ranked as One of the Coolest Places To Live in the United States
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving or visiting the great state of Louisiana, you should add the following town to your list.
NOLA.com
Louisiana-themed 'Celebration Riverboat' takes part in Rose Parade
The crowds might not have been as raucous as on Mardi Gras in New Orleans, but a little bit of Louisiana participated in Monday’s famous Rose Parade in Pasadena, California. The Louisiana-themed Celebration Riverboat float rolled in the annual procession before the 2023 Rose Bowl college football game. Complete with a spinning paddle-wheel, the steamboat-styled float carried 21 fair and festival queens, as well as a former Shriners Hospital patient, the Louisiana Office of Tourism said.
eastcoasttraveller.com
Top 5 Best Hot Dogs in Louisiana
Dat Dog is a hot dog stand and bar in New Orleans, LA. The restaurant serves all-beef and gourmet sausages in a variety of flavors. There are over thirty different toppings to choose from. You can also find French fries and a wide selection of local craft beers. This place is family-friendly, and the owners have an unpolished attitude. It is a small shack but a popular spot for locals and visitors. The owners have an easygoing attitude and are confident that Dat Dog will put on a good show for their customers.
NOLA.com
This Baltimore neighborhood staged a comeback. Can New Orleans East learn from its example?
The neat brick rowhouses of Eastern Avenue are home today to restaurants serving Mexican mojarra frita, Salvadorian tamal pizque, and almost any other Latin American dish imaginable. There are bustling thrift stores and coffee shops, and an old theater turned arts center that lures artists and patrons from around the...
Comments / 0