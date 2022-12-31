ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cullowhee, NC

WLOS.com

Asheville City Soccer Club hires Billy Lesesne as Women's Head Coach

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Asheville City Soccer Club (ACSC) is proud to announce Billy Lesesne as its new Women’s Head Coach entering the 2023 USL W League Season. “Asheville City Soccer Club has a reputation for fostering the development of soccer in the Asheville community, and is well known for its knowledgeable and avid fan base. I value the opportunity to grow relationships within the soccer community and will cherish the ability to influence the growth of the Asheville City Soccer Club family, and soccer community. Building a strong and resilient team on and off the field is a collective responsibility that I look forward to in my new journey with Asheville City Soccer Club,” said Lesesne.
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Tuscola football coach resigns after investigation into 'multiple' misconduct reports

HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C (WLOS) — Tuscola High School football coach, Chris Brookshire has announced his resignation following an investigation regarding inappropriate and unprofessional comments toward female colleagues. In a statement to News 13, Brookshire says, “There have been allegations made against me to Haywood County Schools’ Human Resources Department...
TUSCOLA, IL
WLOS.com

Bracken Mountain Preserve grows by 34 acres

BREVARD, N.C. (WLOS) — Some 34 acres have been purchased to expand Bracken Mountain Preserve in Brevard. The preserve connects the city to Pisgah National Forest. The existing entrance trail is so steep and challenging that many community members don’t go to Bracken. The planned expansion will provide 2-3 miles of more moderate trails and an easier way to reach the existing trail network.
BREVARD, NC
WLOS.com

Some Western North Carolina hospitals are at or near capacity

HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Area hospitals and emergency care services are experiencing the effects of a holiday period that began with extreme temperatures and ended with a water outage. The events caused a ripple effect of patients seeking emergency room care. “Our hospital was full this morning when I...
HENDERSONVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

12 Buncombe County schools remain under a Boil Water Advisory

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Buncombe County schools are back in session, but 12 schools are still under a Boil Water Advisory. According to Buncombe County Schools officials, restrooms will function normally, hand sanitizer will be used for handwashing, and bottled water will be provided for students and staff. School...
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC
WLOS.com

Buncombe Co. Schools on remote learning, lunch served at certain school Monday

Asheville water crisis triggering a remote learning day for students of Buncombe County Schools. In a social media post and on their website officials say:. Due to a high number of boil water advisories and water outages affecting our school buildings, all Buncombe County schools will be on an asynchronous remote learning day for students on Monday, January 2. Students will have up to 5 days to complete assignments and will be counted present for the day/class period upon completion of assignments. Teachers will post assignments by 10am on Monday.
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC
WLOS.com

Top local stories we are following today

WLOS — The Haywood County Sheriff's Office confirms a death investigation is underway in the Newfound community of Canton. In a social media post by the Haywood County Sheriff's Office on Monday evening, officials said there is no danger to the public and that the suspects have been arrested.
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Wife charged in death of man at Maggie Valley motel

MAGGIE VALLEY, N.C. (WLOS) — Maggie Valley police said a woman faces murder charges in the death of her husband. Police chief Russ Gilliland said officers responded to a domestic call at the Tanglewood Motel on Soco Road about 7:30 New Year’s Eve. Rhonda Michelle Rankin-Evans, 47, was...
MAGGIE VALLEY, NC
WLOS.com

Missing: SC authorities searching for man who suffers from dementia

MARIETTA, S.C. (WLOS) — Deputies with the Greenville County Sheriff's Office in South Carolina are asking the public for help locating a man recently reported missing. The sheriff's office says 74-year-old Rodolfo Espinoza was last seen Sunday morning around 3 a.m. in the area of Baker Circle in Marietta.
SLATER-MARIETTA, SC
WLOS.com

Asheville pitches plan to prevent any more water outages to Buncombe County leaders

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — As water service continues to be restored in the Asheville area, the next step is to ensure that it doesn’t happen again. Mayor Esther Manheimer attended the Buncombe County Board of Commissioners meeting Tuesday to discuss the path moving forward. City leaders have called for the formation of an independent review committee to be made up of about seven to nine, including water experts and customers impacted by the water outages that have plagued the Asheville area for more than a week.
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

'We will do better' Officials say they aim to prevent future, widespread water outages

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Water is slowly being restored for some across Asheville, while others report they've gone without for around a week now. During a press conference Saturday, the director of water resources for the city of Asheville, David Melton, confirmed the western portion of Buncombe County, like Spivey Mountain and Candler Knob, will continue to be without water for another two to three days.
ASHEVILLE, NC

