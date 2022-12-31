Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WLOS.com
Asheville City Soccer Club hires Billy Lesesne as Women's Head Coach
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Asheville City Soccer Club (ACSC) is proud to announce Billy Lesesne as its new Women’s Head Coach entering the 2023 USL W League Season. “Asheville City Soccer Club has a reputation for fostering the development of soccer in the Asheville community, and is well known for its knowledgeable and avid fan base. I value the opportunity to grow relationships within the soccer community and will cherish the ability to influence the growth of the Asheville City Soccer Club family, and soccer community. Building a strong and resilient team on and off the field is a collective responsibility that I look forward to in my new journey with Asheville City Soccer Club,” said Lesesne.
WLOS.com
Tuscola football coach resigns after investigation into 'multiple' misconduct reports
HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C (WLOS) — Tuscola High School football coach, Chris Brookshire has announced his resignation following an investigation regarding inappropriate and unprofessional comments toward female colleagues. In a statement to News 13, Brookshire says, “There have been allegations made against me to Haywood County Schools’ Human Resources Department...
WLOS.com
Surprise! Ruafika Cobb named Western Region 2023 Principal of the Year
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — For Ira B Jones Elementary school principal Ruafika Cobb, Tuesday was a day like any other. Heading back to work after the New Year quickly turned into something much more special. Principal Cobb was met with cheers, chants and hugs as she made her way...
WLOS.com
Water woes: Residents in the Candler area play the waiting game for service to be restored
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — City of Asheville leaders estimated residents in the western portion of Buncombe County could be without water for an additional 24-48 hours as crews work to restore water. “While we acknowledge there is room for improvement, I also want to note that I have full...
WLOS.com
Bracken Mountain Preserve grows by 34 acres
BREVARD, N.C. (WLOS) — Some 34 acres have been purchased to expand Bracken Mountain Preserve in Brevard. The preserve connects the city to Pisgah National Forest. The existing entrance trail is so steep and challenging that many community members don’t go to Bracken. The planned expansion will provide 2-3 miles of more moderate trails and an easier way to reach the existing trail network.
WLOS.com
South Asheville area has water, many Candler Knob and Spivey Mountain customers still dry
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Water has been restored to the entire southern service area, Asheville officials said in an update Monday on the outages that have been plaguing the city for more than a week. All Boil Water Advisories for the southern service area, including the Cliffs at Walnut...
WLOS.com
Some Western North Carolina hospitals are at or near capacity
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Area hospitals and emergency care services are experiencing the effects of a holiday period that began with extreme temperatures and ended with a water outage. The events caused a ripple effect of patients seeking emergency room care. “Our hospital was full this morning when I...
WLOS.com
12 Buncombe County schools remain under a Boil Water Advisory
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Buncombe County schools are back in session, but 12 schools are still under a Boil Water Advisory. According to Buncombe County Schools officials, restrooms will function normally, hand sanitizer will be used for handwashing, and bottled water will be provided for students and staff. School...
WLOS.com
Weather update: Forecast calls for rain and chance of snow flurries this week
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Get your rain gear ready. Heavy rain and severe thunderstorms are possible Tuesday, which means flash flooding is also possible. There's a 30 percent chance of rain late Monday night and early Tuesday morning. The rain chance goes up quite a bit Tuesday . Here's...
WLOS.com
A lot of praying & a lot of patience:' Western Buncombe water outages approach one week
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The western areas of Asheville’s water system are approaching a week without water, as city leaders say water is being restored in the southern portion of the water system. Several residents are relying on Buncombe County’s water distribution sites for drinking water and non-potable...
WLOS.com
Tripledemic patients fill WNC hospitals, cause some to go to diversion status
HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Three respiratory illnesses known as the tripledemic are sending more and more patients to mountain hospitals, filling them quickly and putting many into diversion status. Haywood County Medical Director Dr. Mark Jaben said the combination of COVID, RSV and the flu is putting a...
WLOS.com
Buncombe Co. Schools on remote learning, lunch served at certain school Monday
Asheville water crisis triggering a remote learning day for students of Buncombe County Schools. In a social media post and on their website officials say:. Due to a high number of boil water advisories and water outages affecting our school buildings, all Buncombe County schools will be on an asynchronous remote learning day for students on Monday, January 2. Students will have up to 5 days to complete assignments and will be counted present for the day/class period upon completion of assignments. Teachers will post assignments by 10am on Monday.
WLOS.com
Top local stories we are following today
WLOS — The Haywood County Sheriff's Office confirms a death investigation is underway in the Newfound community of Canton. In a social media post by the Haywood County Sheriff's Office on Monday evening, officials said there is no danger to the public and that the suspects have been arrested.
WLOS.com
Wife charged in death of man at Maggie Valley motel
MAGGIE VALLEY, N.C. (WLOS) — Maggie Valley police said a woman faces murder charges in the death of her husband. Police chief Russ Gilliland said officers responded to a domestic call at the Tanglewood Motel on Soco Road about 7:30 New Year’s Eve. Rhonda Michelle Rankin-Evans, 47, was...
WLOS.com
Missing: SC authorities searching for man who suffers from dementia
MARIETTA, S.C. (WLOS) — Deputies with the Greenville County Sheriff's Office in South Carolina are asking the public for help locating a man recently reported missing. The sheriff's office says 74-year-old Rodolfo Espinoza was last seen Sunday morning around 3 a.m. in the area of Baker Circle in Marietta.
WLOS.com
'We'd sure like to get some water back' Patience wears thin for some still without water
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — On Sunday afternoon, the City of Asheville lifted the boil water advisories for the southern areas affected by the water outage. Those at the Cliffs at Walnut Cove and those in western Buncombe County remained under an advisory, as of Sunday night. While lifted...
WLOS.com
Cost of trash service goes up 7.9% for some Buncombe County residents
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Waste Pro customers in Buncombe County will now pay more for trash service. Waste Pro will increase its rate by 7.9 percent, which works out to an extra $1.62 per month. That increase is tied to inflation and is required under Waste Pro’s contract with the county.
WLOS.com
Afghan refugee finds empowerment through entrepreneurship and education in Asheville
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Asheville has welcomed dozens of refugees from Afghanistan since the 2021 withdrawal of U.S. troops from there. MZ, her husband, and her two young daughters are among those who have found themselves in Asheville after escaping the turmoil abroad. "Just getting here was a struggle....
WLOS.com
Asheville pitches plan to prevent any more water outages to Buncombe County leaders
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — As water service continues to be restored in the Asheville area, the next step is to ensure that it doesn’t happen again. Mayor Esther Manheimer attended the Buncombe County Board of Commissioners meeting Tuesday to discuss the path moving forward. City leaders have called for the formation of an independent review committee to be made up of about seven to nine, including water experts and customers impacted by the water outages that have plagued the Asheville area for more than a week.
WLOS.com
'We will do better' Officials say they aim to prevent future, widespread water outages
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Water is slowly being restored for some across Asheville, while others report they've gone without for around a week now. During a press conference Saturday, the director of water resources for the city of Asheville, David Melton, confirmed the western portion of Buncombe County, like Spivey Mountain and Candler Knob, will continue to be without water for another two to three days.
Comments / 0