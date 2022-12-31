ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Asheville City Soccer Club (ACSC) is proud to announce Billy Lesesne as its new Women’s Head Coach entering the 2023 USL W League Season. “Asheville City Soccer Club has a reputation for fostering the development of soccer in the Asheville community, and is well known for its knowledgeable and avid fan base. I value the opportunity to grow relationships within the soccer community and will cherish the ability to influence the growth of the Asheville City Soccer Club family, and soccer community. Building a strong and resilient team on and off the field is a collective responsibility that I look forward to in my new journey with Asheville City Soccer Club,” said Lesesne.

