Luzerne County, PA

10 Places to Celebrate New Years’ Eve

By Jalen Rhodes
 4 days ago

(WBRE/WYOU) — What will your plans be with New Year’s Eve right around the corner? You may have plans to stay in or perhaps you’d like to get out of the house and celebrate. NEPA has events all over you can go to with family, and friends, and even some just for kids to enjoy.

To save you time searching for the best way to celebrate New Year’s Eve, here is a list of 10 events near you that you can check out for New Year’s Eve.

Lackawanna County

  • Valley Bowling Lanes are having a New Year’s Eve party. This is a fun way to bring in the New Year with the ones you love. Valley Bowling Lanes has sold out this event for the past two years, you don’t want to miss your shot at reserving a lane. There will be an option for early bowling from noon until 9:30 p.m. and a late-night option called Cosmic Rock n’ Bowl from 10 p.m. until 2 a.m. Your evening will include hats, balloons, leis, noisemakers, and shoe rentals; if needed.
  • Scranton Comedy Club is hosting a New Year’s Eve Party at the Holiday Inn. The event includes a dinner buffet and a party in the hotel’s ballroom. It will start at 7 p.m. they will serve non-alcoholic beverages for non-drinkers and those under 21.

Luzerne County

  • Genetti’s is having a Rockin’ New Year’s Eve Celebration to bring in 2023. There will be a live performance from The Luongo Brothers and Dj Venom X. Cocktail hour is from 7:30-8:30 p.m. as well as an open bar throughout the night. You will have a great selection of entrees to choose from. The event is from 7:30 p.m. until 1:30 a.m., you don’t want to miss out.
  • Here is something for the kids to enjoy, Party Here will be hosting 2 New Year’s Eve parties for kids to celebrate in Nanticoke. From 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. kids ages 5-10 are welcome and from 7:00 p.m. to 1:00 a.m. ages, 14-18 are welcome to join the fun. There will be a foam party, karaoke, photo booth, dance floor, and tons of pizza and snacks to enjoy. There will be character visits for the 10:00 a.m. group from Elsa, Spongebob, Mini & Micki Mouse, and the minions!
  • The Woodlands is hosting an event called “The Woods” starting at 7:00 p.m. The event will have a five-course dinner with your own private entertainment in the themed ballroom until midnight. Your ticket to this event will also grant your access to Club Evolution and Streamside Lounge located in their building.
  • Mohegan Sun is having a fire and ice event from 6:00 p.m. to Midnight. There will be live entertainment from The JOB Trio. You can enjoy your favorite drinks next to their custom-made ice bar, get an opportunity to take photos next to their royal ice throne, and watch ice sculptures being created right in front of you. Don’t worry if you get cold there will be warm fire pits and hot cocktails.

Columbia County

  • Bloom’s YMCA is having a New Year’s Eve 5 km race. The race starts at noon!
  • Join the Children’s Museum in Bloomsburg as they host their 5th annual “Countdown to Noon” starting at 10:00 a.m. There will be arts and crafts to do and a special guest to enjoy.

Monroe County

  • Mount Airy Casino Resort is throwing a New Year’s Eve celebration starting at 8:30 p.m. with live entertainment, appetizers, coffee, and dessert!
  • Rainbow Mountain Resort is having a DJ Takeover New Year’s Eve event. The celebration starts at 9:00 p.m. and you must be 21 or older to attend.
WBRE

WBRE

