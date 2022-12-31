ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WWE News: Austin Theory Beats Seth Rollins On Raw, Dominik Mysterio Comments on ‘Arrest’

– Austin Theory managed to get by Seth Rollins with his US Title reign intact on this week’s WWE Raw. Monday night’s show was main evented by Theory defending the United States Championship against Rollins. Theory was able to pick up the win after a ref bump and the distraction of a second ref, which allowed him to low Rollins and hit the A-Town Down to retain.
Bully Ray vs. Odinson Announced for Live Edition of NWA Powerrr

– NWA has announced a new matchup for the upcoming live edition of NWA Powerrr on January 31. It will be held in Knoxville, Tennesee. Bully Ray will face Odinson in what’s been dubbed a “No Tables” Match. Here’s the updated lineup:. * No Tables Match:...
KNOXVILLE, TN
FanTime Congratulates Mandy Rose For Making $1 Million Last Month

Mandy Rose may be out of the WWE, but she isn’t hurting for money. In a post on Instagram, FanTime congratulated Rose for making a million dollars on the platform for the month of December. As noted, Rose was fired from WWE for posting risqué photos on the platform, which she charges money for.
Matches Set For Battle Slam: Dream

Battle Slam has announced its first matches for its next event, Battle Slam: Dream. The company posted to Twitter to announce the following bouts for its January 15th show, which will take place in Atlanta and air on FITE:. * Mike Bailey vs. Myron Reed. * Queen Aminata vs. Tasha...
ATLANTA, GA
Kenny Omega On What Drew Him to Japanese Wrestling, Would Love to Go Back

Kenny Omega made his name in the wrestling world with his time in Japan, and he recently talked about his time there in a new interview. Omega, who is set to face Will Ospreay at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17, spoke with Monthly Proresu for a new interview, and you can check out some highlights below:
Konnan Doesn’t Think FTR Are Being Held Back In AEW

In the latest episode of his Keepin’ it 100 podcast (via Wrestling Inc), Konnan spoke about the status of FTR in AEW and how he feels that are not being held back there. He said: “I just think that it’s part of trying to stick 15 pounds of sh*t in a five-pound bag. He’s got all these stars, not enough TV time, he starts one storyline, starts another one, starts another one, starts another one, so it’s all over the place. I don’t think FTR’s being held back.“
Former WWE Star Backstage At Tonight’s Episode Of Raw

A former WWE star is reportedly backstage at tonight’s episode of Raw. PWInsider reports that Summer Rae is backstage at the show in Nashville, Tennessee. Rae, real name Danielle Moinet, is local to the area. There’s no word on whether she’s just visiting or will make an appearance on the show.
NASHVILLE, TN
Nyla Rose Names Her Fantasy Lead-In Show Idea For AEW Dynamite

Nyla Rose recently discussed what her ideal dream show would be as a lead-in to AEW Dynamite. Rose spoke with Fightful for a new interview and was asked what her choice of a lead-in would be. “My ideal lead in, just pure fantasy world?,” she said. “My pure fantasy world...
This Week’s AEW Dark: Elevation Is Online

The Dark Order is in action on this week’s AEW Dark: Elevation, and the livestream is online. You can see the video below for the episode, which kicks off at 7 PM ET/4 PM PT with the following card:. * The Dark Order vs. Ryan Nemeth & Chaos Project.
Notes On What Is And Isn’t Changing For AEW Dynamite 2023

According to a recent Fightful Select report, AEW is preparing to alter a number of aspects for their scheduled 2023 broadcasts, but at least a few things are safe from the changes of time currently. Will Washington from Fightful’s Grapsody podcast has several AEW sources stating that “Light the Fuse” will be remaining as AEW Dynamite’s theme song, but audiences can expect to hear an altered version this coming year. The new version is said to be a “slight remix” of the song from No One Hero.
WASHINGTON STATE
WWE News: Kofi Kingston Launches Charity Initiative for Ghana, Bron Breakker Artwork Features on Canvas 2 Canvas, Upcoming DVD Releases

– WWE Superstar Kofi Kingston announced a charity effort to help build a computer lab and library to children in Ghana. The effort is called the CLICK for Quality Education Foundation (a.k.a. Computer Lab and Integrated Centre of Knowledge for Quality Education). People who would like to donate can check out the effort on GoFundMe.
Spoilers For This Week’s WWE Main Event

WWE taped matches before tonight’s Raw to air on this week’s WWE Main Event, and the results are online. You can see the spoilers below, per PWInsider:

