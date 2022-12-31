Read full article on original website
WWE News: Austin Theory Beats Seth Rollins On Raw, Dominik Mysterio Comments on ‘Arrest’
– Austin Theory managed to get by Seth Rollins with his US Title reign intact on this week’s WWE Raw. Monday night’s show was main evented by Theory defending the United States Championship against Rollins. Theory was able to pick up the win after a ref bump and the distraction of a second ref, which allowed him to low Rollins and hit the A-Town Down to retain.
Various News: KAIRI and Shinsuke Nakamura Meet Backstage At NOAH Event, Sami Zayn Picks His Match of the Year, Schedule For NJPW on AXS TV This Month
– KAIRI was backstage at Pro Wrestling NOAH’s The New Year yesterday and posed for photos with WWE’s Shinsuke Nakamura. – Sami Zayn picked his match with Johnny Knoxville at Wrestlemania 38 as his match of the year. – The next three weeks of NJPW on AXS TV...
Note On Another Wrestler Who Will Join Sasha Banks at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)
Wrestling’s current worst-kept secret is that Sasha Banks will appear at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 on Wednesday. However, she may not be alone. PWInsider reports that Trinity Fatu, aka Naomi, is currently scheduled to be with Banks in Japan. At this time it’s unknown if she will appear on...
Bully Ray vs. Odinson Announced for Live Edition of NWA Powerrr
– NWA has announced a new matchup for the upcoming live edition of NWA Powerrr on January 31. It will be held in Knoxville, Tennesee. Bully Ray will face Odinson in what’s been dubbed a “No Tables” Match. Here’s the updated lineup:. * No Tables Match:...
FanTime Congratulates Mandy Rose For Making $1 Million Last Month
Mandy Rose may be out of the WWE, but she isn’t hurting for money. In a post on Instagram, FanTime congratulated Rose for making a million dollars on the platform for the month of December. As noted, Rose was fired from WWE for posting risqué photos on the platform, which she charges money for.
AEW News; Paul Wight On Hey! (EW), Danhausen Does One More Unboxing For 2022
– Paul Wight was the guest on this week’s episode of Hey! (EW). You can see the video for the AEW digital series below:. – Danhausen posted his last unboxing video of the year, as you can check out below:
Matches Set For Battle Slam: Dream
Battle Slam has announced its first matches for its next event, Battle Slam: Dream. The company posted to Twitter to announce the following bouts for its January 15th show, which will take place in Atlanta and air on FITE:. * Mike Bailey vs. Myron Reed. * Queen Aminata vs. Tasha...
Joe Hendry to Defend Digital Media Title Against Moose at Impact Wrestling Hard to Kill
– Impact Wrestling has announced that Joe Hendry will defend his Digital Media Championship against Moose at Impact Wrestling Hard to Kill. The event will be held on Friday, January 13 at Center Stage in Atlanta, Georgia. You can see the announcement below.
Various News: Montez Ford Releasing New Album in March, Full JCW Battlebowl Video Released
– WWE Superstar Montez Ford announced on his Instagram that his second music album will be available in March:. – GCW has released the full stream for the JCW Battlebowl event. The card was held earlier today at The Showboat in Atlantic City, New Jersey. Here’s the full event video:
Eddie Kingston Looks Back on Match With Jun Akiyama Match At AEW Full Gear, Names Dream Opponents
Eddie Kingston battled Jun Akiyama in a bucket list match at AEW Full Gear 2022, and he recently looked back at the match. Kingston spoke with the Puroresu Flow Twitter account and commented on the match, as well as his remaining “dream opponents” and more. You can check out some highlights below:
Kenny Omega On What Drew Him to Japanese Wrestling, Would Love to Go Back
Kenny Omega made his name in the wrestling world with his time in Japan, and he recently talked about his time there in a new interview. Omega, who is set to face Will Ospreay at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17, spoke with Monthly Proresu for a new interview, and you can check out some highlights below:
Konnan Doesn’t Think FTR Are Being Held Back In AEW
In the latest episode of his Keepin’ it 100 podcast (via Wrestling Inc), Konnan spoke about the status of FTR in AEW and how he feels that are not being held back there. He said: “I just think that it’s part of trying to stick 15 pounds of sh*t in a five-pound bag. He’s got all these stars, not enough TV time, he starts one storyline, starts another one, starts another one, starts another one, so it’s all over the place. I don’t think FTR’s being held back.“
Former WWE Star Backstage At Tonight’s Episode Of Raw
A former WWE star is reportedly backstage at tonight’s episode of Raw. PWInsider reports that Summer Rae is backstage at the show in Nashville, Tennessee. Rae, real name Danielle Moinet, is local to the area. There’s no word on whether she’s just visiting or will make an appearance on the show.
Nyla Rose Names Her Fantasy Lead-In Show Idea For AEW Dynamite
Nyla Rose recently discussed what her ideal dream show would be as a lead-in to AEW Dynamite. Rose spoke with Fightful for a new interview and was asked what her choice of a lead-in would be. “My ideal lead in, just pure fantasy world?,” she said. “My pure fantasy world...
This Week’s AEW Dark: Elevation Is Online
The Dark Order is in action on this week’s AEW Dark: Elevation, and the livestream is online. You can see the video below for the episode, which kicks off at 7 PM ET/4 PM PT with the following card:. * The Dark Order vs. Ryan Nemeth & Chaos Project.
Various News: This Week’s Being The Elite Online, WOW – Women Of Wrestling Star Appears on Tamron
– This week’s episode of Being the Elite features the Elite prepping for match six in their best of seven series with Death Triangle while also dealing with snow. You can see the episode below, titled “Carnage and Cold Weather”:. – WOW – Women Of Wrestling star...
Notes On What Is And Isn’t Changing For AEW Dynamite 2023
According to a recent Fightful Select report, AEW is preparing to alter a number of aspects for their scheduled 2023 broadcasts, but at least a few things are safe from the changes of time currently. Will Washington from Fightful’s Grapsody podcast has several AEW sources stating that “Light the Fuse” will be remaining as AEW Dynamite’s theme song, but audiences can expect to hear an altered version this coming year. The new version is said to be a “slight remix” of the song from No One Hero.
WWE News: Kofi Kingston Launches Charity Initiative for Ghana, Bron Breakker Artwork Features on Canvas 2 Canvas, Upcoming DVD Releases
– WWE Superstar Kofi Kingston announced a charity effort to help build a computer lab and library to children in Ghana. The effort is called the CLICK for Quality Education Foundation (a.k.a. Computer Lab and Integrated Centre of Knowledge for Quality Education). People who would like to donate can check out the effort on GoFundMe.
Spoilers For This Week’s WWE Main Event
WWE taped matches before tonight’s Raw to air on this week’s WWE Main Event, and the results are online. You can see the spoilers below, per PWInsider:
AEW News: Swerve Strickland Hypes Dynamite in Seattle, Jim Ross Celebrates Birthday, Elevation Video Highlights
– AEW released a video featuring Swerve Strickland hyping ticket sales for tomorrow’s AEW Dynamite in Seattle, Washington:. – WWE Hall of Famer and AEW broadcaster Jim Ross celebrates his birthday today, turning 71 years old. AEW also wished him a happy birthday via Twitter:. – The following video...
