Kevin Nash offered a positive opinion of Dave Bautista’s work in his latest film, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery. Speaking on the most recent episode of his Kliq This podcast, Nash expressed his perspective that Bautista was the perfect pick for the Duke Cody character in director Rian Johnson’s latest production (per Fightful). You can read a highlight from Nash and listen to the full episode below.

1 DAY AGO