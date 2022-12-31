Read full article on original website
Related
What Barbara Walters Was Doing In Her Final Years
Prior to her death at the age of 93, Barbara Walters lived one of the most exuberant and visible lives of anyone in her line of work. From her time on "The View," "20/20," and "Today" to her end-of-the-year specials highlighting the most fascinating people, she was everywhere. Walters was synonymous with the news and being "in the know" throughout her storied career.
See Inside Barbara Walters' Complicated Relationship With Her Daughter
Barbara Walters, the pioneering broadcast journalist and creator of The View died Friday Dec. 30, 2022 at 93. The first woman to co-host both network morning and evening broadcasts, she interviewed every president and first lady from Richard Nixon onwards. Over her 50-year career, she became as famous as the people she talked to.
The Heartbreaking Death Of Barbara Walters
Barbara Walters, renowned broadcast journalist, died at 93 on December 30, ABC News reported. She's survived by her daughter Jacqueline "Jackie" Danforth, who Walters adopted at birth with her second husband, Lee Guber. Known for her hard-hitting interviews with all kinds of legendary politicians and celebrities, Walters retired from being on-air in 2014 (via CNN), and she didn't appear in public much after 2016, according to PopCulture.
Trailblazer, Barbara Walters, Had 3 Husbands, but 4 Marriages
Barbara Walters' life in broadcast journalism was extraordinary. Her life outside of the newsroom was rich and fulfilling, too. Her romantic life was pretty unique as well.
Barbara Walters' Net Worth Was Massive: How Much She Made From 'The View' and Broadcasting Career
Barbara Walters' net worth was hard-earned: She broke glass ceilings for women in broadcast journalism throughout her illustrious and long career, and it paid off in spades. From the first woman to break $1 million in broadcasting to becoming the highest-paid broadcaster ever of any gender at the time, Walters' ambition and self-awareness of her value made her a ton of money through the years. Here's how much she made for TODAY, ABC News, The View and more before her death on Dec. 30, 2022.
Popculture
'Today Show' Reveals Al Roker's Replacement
Somara Theodore, a meteorologist from WRC-TV in Washington, D.C., replaced Al Roker for the Today Show on Tuesday morning. Theodore is the normal meteorologist for NBC's Weekend Today and has also appeared on CNBC and MSNBC for weather forecasts. Theodore also worked in Georgia and won an Emmy during her time in Ohio.
Donald Trump Pays Tribute to Barbara Walters As Interview Clips Resurface
The former president was asked some tough questions by Walters during a 1990 interview that has been widely shared.
Paris Jackson takes siblings Blanket and Prince to snowboard in Tahoe
Michael Jackson’s kids took a family trip to enjoy the snow! Siblings Paris, Prince Michael Jackson II, better known as Blanket, and Prince Jackson were spotted on a rare sighting together as they hit the trails with a snowmobile tour company in Tahoe Vista, California. Paris was...
Barbara Walters death: Pioneering journalist who created The View dies aged 93
Barbara Walters, America’s first female anchor on an evening news broadcast, has died at age 93, her longtime ABC home network said.She died on Friday at her home in New York, Robert Iger, chief executive of ABC’s corporate parent, the Walt Disney Co, said on Twitter. No more details have been shared yet.“She will be missed by all of us at The Walt Disney Company, and we send our deepest condolences to her daughter, Jacqueline,” Mr Iger said in a statement.In a career that spanned five decades, Walters became one of television’s most prominent interviewers and shattered several glass ceilings...
womansday.com
The Sweetest Photos of Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's youngest child has a big name to live up to—known to her family as Lili, her name Lilibet Diana is an homage to both her great-grandmother Queen Elizabeth and her grandmother Diana, Princess of Wales—but this low-key little girl doesn't seem to be letting the pressure get to her. She's already mastered the art of looking adorable on camera. Here are some of the sweetest photos we've seen of her as proof.
womansday.com
See Katie Holmes Drop Jaws While Wearing a Show-Stopping Old Hollywood Dress
Folks, Katie Holmes doesn't miss with her fashion choices. Back in September 2018, the former Dawson's Creek star had everyone's jaws on the floor when she stepped out for the New York Collection by Harry Winston event at the Rainbow Room. The actress strutted New York City's streets in a red cocktail dress featuring a V-neckline and hung off the shoulders. The sleeves also had a cape-like look to them, giving a modern twist to the retro outfit.
Barbara Walters To Be Remembered In Two ABC News Specials
ABC News will pay tribute to legendary journalist Barbara Walters in two specials over this holiday weekend – Our Barbara: A Special Edition of 20/20 on ABC and The View Honors Barbara Walters on ABC News Live. Walters joined ABC News in 1976. She was the 20/20 co-host and chief correspondent for 25 years and created The View as a co-host in 1997. Our Barbara: A Special Edition of 2020, a two-hour primetime special, will feature Walters’ most groundbreaking and iconic interviews, never-before-seen behind-the-scenes footage of Walters, and interviews with Bob Iger, David Muir, Diane Sawyer, Deborah Roberts, Robin Roberts and George Stephanopoulos,...
Barbara Walters' 10 Bests Interviews of All Time
Legendary journalist and television host Barbara Walters has died at age 93. Walters shattered the glass ceiling and inspired generations of women to pursue careers in journalism. As a tribute to her legacy, we’re looking back at five of her most memorable early interviews with entertainers including Dolly Parton, Lucille Ball and Johnny Carson.
Oprah goes on 10-mile gratitude hike to show thanks for carbs: ‘I LOVE bread’
Oprah Winfrey capped off 2022 with a gratitude hike and a celebratory loaf of her favorite thing: bread. The queen of all media chronicled a 10-mile expedition she dubbed a “gratitude hike,” with friends, including “CBS Mornings” anchor Gayle King, in a series of Instagram videos posted Sunday. In them, the talk show host is clad in a bubble-gum pink tracksuit and hiking gear as she marches up hilly terrain more than a year after knee surgery left her temporarily immobile. “A year ago, I had knee surgery, November of last year. I couldn’t walk, period,” Winfrey said in a reel to her...
Chrissy Teigen Posts Precious Baby Pictures of John Legend in Honor of His Birthday
Here's what we've learned today: John Legend was a ridiculously cute kid. On Wednesday, Chrissy Teigen took to Instagram to post a shoutout for her husband's 44th birthday, and the endearing message came with an extra special treat for fans of the musician—three throwback photos from his childhood. "happy...
Anderson Cooper Shares Adorable Snaps Of His Sons On Christmas
Anderson Cooper clearly had a lovely time celebrating the holidays with his young sons Wyatt, 2, and Sebastian, 10 months, this year. The CNN host posted pictures of the two boys under the Christmas tree on Dec. 27, writing on Instagram, “Wyatt helped Sebastian celebrate his very first Christmas.” In the photos, Sebastian wears a nautical sailor outfit while big brother Wyatt rocks red-and-white striped pajamas with green trim — their big blue eyes staring up at the camera.
Country Star LeAnn Rimes Enjoys Being A Stepmother to Eddie Cibrian’s Two Children
LeAnn Rimes and Eddie Cibrian first met on the set of the 2009 film Northern Lights and immediately hit it off. However, both the country singer and the actor were married to other people at the time — Cibrian was married to Brandi Glanville, whom he shares two sons with, while Rimes was with Dean Sheremet.
Colleagues remember Barbara Walters
Barbara Walters, the longtime NBC and ABC journalist who became the first woman to anchor a network TV evening news broadcast, died Friday at age 93. Three friends and colleagues – "Sunday Morning" anchor Jane Pauley, and former ABC News veterans Ted Koppel and Sam Donaldson – sit down to reminisce about Walters' stellar career: the interviews, the successes, and the competitiveness.
TODAY.com
Remembering Barbara Walters, first female anchor on TODAY
Pioneering journalist Barbara Walters has passed away at the of 93. Walters transformed the world of journalism, paving the way for women in television as the first woman to be named co-host of the TODAY show. TODAY’s Savannah Guthrie reports on Walters' incredible impact.Dec. 31, 2022.
Groundbreaking journalist Barbara Walters dies at 93
Longtime ABC News anchor and renowned interviewer Barbara Walters died at her home in Manhattan on Friday at the age of 93, Good Morning America reports. A breaker of glass ceilings — Walters was both the first female co-host of the Today show and the first female anchor of a network evening news program — her Barbara Walters Specials "made Ms. Walters as famous, or nearly as famous, as the people she interviewed," The New York Times writes. She joined ABC News in 1976, later becoming the host of 20/20 and subsequently launching The View; in her five-decade career, she accumulated 12 Emmy awards. "In all the years that Barbara has spent covering the world, those of us who have moved along in her wake have done better because she was there first setting standards, and she has taught us all something," former World News Tonight anchor Peter Jennings said during her induction to the Television Academy Hall of Fame in 1989.
Comments / 0