Matches Set For Battle Slam: Dream
Battle Slam has announced its first matches for its next event, Battle Slam: Dream. The company posted to Twitter to announce the following bouts for its January 15th show, which will take place in Atlanta and air on FITE:. * Mike Bailey vs. Myron Reed. * Queen Aminata vs. Tasha...
WWE News: Austin Theory Beats Seth Rollins On Raw, Dominik Mysterio Comments on ‘Arrest’
– Austin Theory managed to get by Seth Rollins with his US Title reign intact on this week’s WWE Raw. Monday night’s show was main evented by Theory defending the United States Championship against Rollins. Theory was able to pick up the win after a ref bump and the distraction of a second ref, which allowed him to low Rollins and hit the A-Town Down to retain.
Note On Another Wrestler Who Will Join Sasha Banks at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)
Wrestling’s current worst-kept secret is that Sasha Banks will appear at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 on Wednesday. However, she may not be alone. PWInsider reports that Trinity Fatu, aka Naomi, is currently scheduled to be with Banks in Japan. At this time it’s unknown if she will appear on...
Austin Theory Sends Out Warning Ahead of Tonight’s WWE RAW
In a post on Twitter, Austin Theory sent a warning to Seth Rollins ahead of their United States title match on tonight’s WWE RAW. He wrote: “@WWERollins you will truly know your place in the @WWE after tomorrow night when I put you in the past. It’s NOW time for you to go A-Town Down!!! #wweraw.”
Bully Ray vs. Odinson Announced for Live Edition of NWA Powerrr
– NWA has announced a new matchup for the upcoming live edition of NWA Powerrr on January 31. It will be held in Knoxville, Tennesee. Bully Ray will face Odinson in what’s been dubbed a “No Tables” Match. Here’s the updated lineup:. * No Tables Match:...
Joe Hendry to Defend Digital Media Title Against Moose at Impact Wrestling Hard to Kill
– Impact Wrestling has announced that Joe Hendry will defend his Digital Media Championship against Moose at Impact Wrestling Hard to Kill. The event will be held on Friday, January 13 at Center Stage in Atlanta, Georgia. You can see the announcement below.
Various News: Montez Ford Releasing New Album in March, Full JCW Battlebowl Video Released
– WWE Superstar Montez Ford announced on his Instagram that his second music album will be available in March:. – GCW has released the full stream for the JCW Battlebowl event. The card was held earlier today at The Showboat in Atlantic City, New Jersey. Here’s the full event video:
Eddie Kingston Looks Back on Match With Jun Akiyama Match At AEW Full Gear, Names Dream Opponents
Eddie Kingston battled Jun Akiyama in a bucket list match at AEW Full Gear 2022, and he recently looked back at the match. Kingston spoke with the Puroresu Flow Twitter account and commented on the match, as well as his remaining “dream opponents” and more. You can check out some highlights below:
Nyla Rose Names Her Fantasy Lead-In Show Idea For AEW Dynamite
Nyla Rose recently discussed what her ideal dream show would be as a lead-in to AEW Dynamite. Rose spoke with Fightful for a new interview and was asked what her choice of a lead-in would be. “My ideal lead in, just pure fantasy world?,” she said. “My pure fantasy world...
This Week’s AEW Dark: Elevation Is Online
The Dark Order is in action on this week’s AEW Dark: Elevation, and the livestream is online. You can see the video below for the episode, which kicks off at 7 PM ET/4 PM PT with the following card:. * The Dark Order vs. Ryan Nemeth & Chaos Project.
Konnan Doesn’t Think FTR Are Being Held Back In AEW
In the latest episode of his Keepin’ it 100 podcast (via Wrestling Inc), Konnan spoke about the status of FTR in AEW and how he feels that are not being held back there. He said: “I just think that it’s part of trying to stick 15 pounds of sh*t in a five-pound bag. He’s got all these stars, not enough TV time, he starts one storyline, starts another one, starts another one, starts another one, so it’s all over the place. I don’t think FTR’s being held back.“
Ask 411 Wrestling: Where Does Chris Jericho Rank Among All-Time Greats?
Welcome guys, gals, and gender non-binary pals, to Ask 411 Wrestling. I am your party host, Ryan Byers, and I am here to answer some of your burning inquiries about professional wrestling. If you have one of those queries searing a hole in your brain, feel free to send it...
Kenny Omega On What Drew Him to Japanese Wrestling, Would Love to Go Back
Kenny Omega made his name in the wrestling world with his time in Japan, and he recently talked about his time there in a new interview. Omega, who is set to face Will Ospreay at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17, spoke with Monthly Proresu for a new interview, and you can check out some highlights below:
411’s WWE RAW Talk Report: 01.02.23 – Sami Zayn, Alpha Academy, and Judgment Day Join The Show!
-Prayers for Bills player and former Pitt player, Damar Hamlin! As some may know based on information I post here, I am a massive sports fan and that includes High School sports. I love my Uniontown Red Raiders and for 20 plus years have been on a sportsboard where I have learned all about high school football and basketball in Western PA. Hamlin is a Western PA native and went to Central Catholic (Pittsburgh) High School. I have heard about him since his days in HS as a Viking. I cheered for him when he became a Pitt Panther and it has been cool seeing a Western PA kid make good in the NFL. What happened tonight was terrifying and again, all I can offer is my prayers. Now I make the awkward transition to RAW Talk. Let’s get to it!
AEW News; Paul Wight On Hey! (EW), Danhausen Does One More Unboxing For 2022
– Paul Wight was the guest on this week’s episode of Hey! (EW). You can see the video for the AEW digital series below:. – Danhausen posted his last unboxing video of the year, as you can check out below:
Spoilers For This Week’s WWE Main Event
WWE taped matches before tonight’s Raw to air on this week’s WWE Main Event, and the results are online. You can see the spoilers below, per PWInsider:
Will Ospreay Weighs In On Potential Crossover Matches Such as Seth Rollins
Will Ospreay says is open to facing anyone, whether it be from WWE, AEW or anyone else. Ospreay, who is facing Kenny Omega at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17, recently spoke with Sportkeeda’s WrestleBinge and was asked about potential crossover matches. You can check out some highlights below:. On potential...
Various News: This Week’s Being The Elite Online, WOW – Women Of Wrestling Star Appears on Tamron
– This week’s episode of Being the Elite features the Elite prepping for match six in their best of seven series with Death Triangle while also dealing with snow. You can see the episode below, titled “Carnage and Cold Weather”:. – WOW – Women Of Wrestling star...
Should Sami Zayn Dethrone Roman Reigns At WrestleMania?
For over 850 days, Roman Reigns has pushed aside all challengers to his WWE Universal Championship. Debate about Roman’s real value aside, whoever finally takes the belts from him will be a made man. That, then, is the crux of the issue. WWE has one shot. One opportunity to use the end of Reigns’ historic title reign to give one of the biggest rubs in the entire industry to another wrestler and, in the process, cement a new top babyface. This is changing of the guard type stuff.
Join 411’s Live WWE NXT Coverage
Hello, everyone and welcome to our live WWE NXT coverage on 411! I’m Jeremy Thomas, with you as always, and we’re out of 2022 with a new year ahead of us! 2022 was a hell of a year in wrestling, and I imagine 2023 has a lot of twists and turns to offer as well. Tonight’s NXT is the final build to next week’s New Year’s Evil as Bron Breakker and Grayson Waller come face to face ahead of their match next week. Plus, Alba Fyre will battle Isla Dawn in an Extreme Resolution match, Apollo Crews takes on Carmelo Hayes, Axiom faces Trick Williams and more. NXT always does its best to deliver on its go-home shows, so hopefully they can keep that going tonight.
