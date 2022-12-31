Clemson football crumbles vs. Tennessee in Orange Bowl, Cade Klubnik's first start

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – Clemson finished an 11-3 season with a 31-14 loss against Tennessee in the Orange Bowl on Friday night, an anticlimactic end to a season that started 8-0 and with the distinct possibility of returning to the College Football Playoff.

The Tigers imploded in several ways against No. 6 Tennessee, falling behind 14-0 early and never gaining traction in Dabo Swinney’s 200th career game as the Tigers’ head coach.

Here are a few takeaways from the game:

TOUGH NIGHT:Clemson football's B.T. Potter ties kicking record amid miserable Orange Bowl start

BIG MISTAKE:Clemson QB Cade Klubnik makes major error at end of trying first half in Orange Bowl

MEET CADE:5 things you may not know about Clemson quarterback Cade Klubnik

Cade Klubnik is going to be fine as Clemson football's quarterback

The first start of his career turned out to be quite a learning experience for the Tigers’ freshman quarterback. He struggled at times, but still exuded confidence and made his share of nice throws.

He completed 30 of 54 passes for 320 yards but was intercepted twice and ran the ball instead of throwing to effectively kill the clock near the end zone at the end of the first half. After taking some big hits early on runs, he exhibited some wisdom by sliding more in the second half. He continued to show that he indeed is the Tigers’ quarterback of the future.

Clemson football’s secondary must mature

Clemson’s secondary was burned repeatedly by a relatively unproven quarterback in Joe Milton III. Milton completed 19 of 28 passes for 251 yards and three touchdowns, all of which found the hands of receivers who gained clear separation from their defenders.

Blown coverages were far too common for the secondary this season and will have to be a point of improvement when the Tigers open spring drills.

Clemson football should ride Will Shipley more

When Cade Klubnik has more rushing attempts (20) than Will Shipley (17), that’s probably not a good thing. Besides repeatedly putting Klubnik in harm’s way, it denied Shipley the opportunity to have more of an impact on the game.

Throughout his first two seasons, Shipley has shown that he gets better as a game wears on, and he should be rewarded with 22 to 28 carries each game. That’s the concession that should be afforded a 1,000-yard rusher who’s a grinder.