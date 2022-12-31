Read full article on original website
Vladimir Putin Suffers Another Heavy Loss Against Ukraine After 700 Russian Soldiers Killed In Missile Strike On Barrack Building
Vladimir Putin suffered yet another devastating blow over the weekend after 700 Russian soldiers were killed in a Ukrainian missile strike, RadarOnline.com has learned. In a stunning development to come as Russia’s war against Ukraine quickly approaches the one-year mark, the deadliest strike yet reportedly took place on Saturday as Putin was giving his annual New Year’s address from Moscow.According to Ukrainian intelligence, 700 Russian soldiers were killed when Ukrainian forces launched a missile barrage on a barracks building in Makiivka, Donetsk.The building also reportedly held numerous armored cars, boxes of ammunition, and missiles that were ultimately destroyed in the...
Russia's New Year Just Got Off to the Worst Possible Start
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has recently issued a message indicating things are going to remain difficult for Russia in 2023.
There’s a way to end Putin for good
Rarely has there been a military investment that involved such high stakes, was so bloodless for the investor, and promised such high returns.
‘Putin’s Chef’ Admits His Mercenaries Hit Dead End in Ukrainian Stronghold
Russia’s shadow army boss has tried to explain away his mercenary group’s failure to take the Ukrainian stronghold of Bakhmut by claiming Ukraine has “500 lines of defense” there. Yevgeny Prigozhin made the claim in an interview with RIA Novosti published Tuesday, telling the news agency...
Putin Nearly Won Ukraine War Before Military Plans Fell Apart: Danish Intel
Vladimir Putin's poor decision-making is to blame for Russian losses, according to Denmark's head of Russia intelligence.
Outgoing Republican congressman says that if Trump is not prosecuted 'then I frankly fear for the future of this country'
GOP Rep. Adam Kinzinger expressed no doubt in his opinion that Trump should be prosecuted for his role on January 6, in a CNN interview.
Russians Rage at Commanders After Missile Massacre
Russian lawmakers and commentators have expressed outrage at Kremlin commanders after scores of troops were killed in a devastating missile strike in Ukraine. A temporary barracks holding Russian soldiers was reduced to rubble on New Year’s Eve in Makiivka, eastern Ukraine, when it was hit by four rockets fired from U.S.-made HIMARS launchers, the Russian defense ministry said, adding that 63 of its troops were killed in the attack. The operation—one of the deadliest single strikes since the start of the conflict—has sparked outrage among Russian nationalists who have called for military officials to be punished. “What happened in Makiivka is horrible,” wrote Archangel Spetznaz Z, a Russian military blogger, adding: “Who came up with the idea to place personnel in large numbers in one building, where even a fool understands that even if they hit with artillery, there will be many wounded or dead?” Sergei Mironov, a Russian lawmaker and former chairman of the Federation Council, also called for criminal consequences for officials who “allowed the concentration of military personnel in an unprotected building” and “all the higher authorities who did not provide the proper level of security.”Read it at Reuters
Trump drank non-stop Diet Cokes to avoid filming video announcing he'd leave the White House
A glass of Diet coke on the Resolute Desk as President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting in the Oval Office of the White House on Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2018 (Getty Images) On the day after his supporters ransacked the United States Capitol building, former President Donald Trump released a video announcing that he would be leaving the White House and that then-President-elect Joe Biden would be taking over.
Vladimir Putin's Mystery Blonde Spotted By His Side During New Year's Address Identified
The mystery blonde woman spotted by Vladimir Putin’s side during his New Year’s address over the weekend has been identified as an alleged Russian army medic named Anna Sidorenko, RadarOnline.com has learned.Sidorenko, who was one of the dozens of alleged soldiers flanking Putin during his annual address on Sunday, was honored by the 70-year-old Russian leader for her contribution to the Russian war effort.But according to the New York Post, this was far from the first time Sidorenko has been spotted by Putin’s side in recent years.Sibir.Realii, a Russian media outlet, took to Telegram on Monday to reveal Sidorenko was...
Russian military bloggers say 'many 100s' killed in Ukrainian strike on Makiivka, slam Russia's military
In a rare admission of battlefield losses, Russia's Defense Ministry said Monday that a Ukrainian missile strike on the occupied city of Makiivka early Jan. 1 killed 63 Russian troops, later revising the number upward to 70 as debris was cleared from the razed vocational school in Donetsk province. Ukraine's armed forces initially said about 400 Russian soldiers were killed and another 300 wounded in Makiivka, but later said Russian losses are still be assessed. Russian military bloggers put the number of dead at between 200 and 600, and many furiously accused Russia's military of "lethal incompetence," The New York Times reports....
Russia says toll from Ukraine strike rises to 89
The toll from a Ukrainian New Year strike in Makiivka has risen to 89, Moscow said Wednesday, after Russians gathered to mourn the troops in a rare public display of anger and grief. Russia said in the early hours of Wednesday that more bodies had been found under the rubble in the town of Makiivka in the Russian-controlled region of Donetsk and the toll had risen to 89.
Russia Ready to Lose 70K More Soldiers Before June, Ukraine Predicts
Vladimir Putin staked his personal future "on this war and will continue throwing lives into the meat grinder till the bitter end," one professor told Newsweek.
Russia’s Depraved Decadence
This is an edition of The Atlantic Daily, a newsletter that guides you through the biggest stories of the day, helps you discover new ideas, and recommends the best in culture. Sign up for it here. Over the holiday weekend, the Russians fired a wave of missiles at Ukraine—all of...
americanmilitarynews.com
Italy ready to be ‘guarantor’ of peace in Ukraine – PM
Italy’s government wants to be a “guarantor” of peace” in the 10-month-old conflict between Russia and Ukraine, premier Giorgia Meloni stated on Thursday, noting that she plans to visit Kiev “before the end of February”. ”I believe I will go to Kiev before the...
Ukraine’s Locally Produced Artillery Shells Have Reached The Front
Photo by Diego Herrera Carcedo/Anadolu Agency via Getty ImagesUkraine is producing its own artillery shells as stocks globally are under pressure due to the huge volume of use in the nearly year-old war.
ValueWalk
The Winners From Russian Chaos
In his podcast addressing the markets today, Louis Navellier offered the following commentary. If you wish to listen to this commentary, please click here. China’s economic activity is still contracting based on its official Caixin Purchasing Managers Index (PMI), which slipped to 49 in December, down from 49.4 in November. Analysts at Nomura said, “A large wave of Covid inflections has swept across the country since early December, which resulted in a sharp disruption to mobility, shipment and business activity.” That is the bad news.
Washington Examiner
Prepare for insurgency in Iran when the Ayatollahs fall
On May 8, 1945, President Harry S. Truman confirmed Nazi Germany’s unconditional surrender. "We join in offering our thanks to the Providence which has guided and sustained us through the dark days of adversity," he declared. "Our rejoicing is sobered and subdued by a supreme consciousness of the terrible price we have paid to rid the world of Hitler and his evil band."
americanmilitarynews.com
South Korea sends drones to Kim Jong Un’s airspace in unprecedented move
South Korea sent drones across the border into North Korea for the first time on Monday, an unprecedented tit-for-tat military move after Kim Jong Un’s regime dispatched five unmanned aerial vehicles into its air space. The exchange of drones, which briefly stopped flights from taking off at major airports...
War in Ukraine: Convincing Putin he holds a losing hand
After 10 months of intense combat, the war in Ukraine heads into a cold and dark New Year. For Ukraine and its president, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, it is a fight for survival; for Russia and its president, Vladimir Putin, it's a military debacle. CBS News national security correspondent David Martin talks with military scholar Fred Kagan about the prospects of Russia breaking the Ukrainians' will to fight as Putin attacks their cities and energy grid.
Dozens of Russian troops killed in deadly Ukrainian attack
Ukraine’s single deadliest attack against Russia in months has left dozens of Russian troops dead. NBC News’ Matt Bradley brings us the latest on the ongoing conflict.Jan. 3, 2023.
