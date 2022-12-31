Read full article on original website
Related
Sneak Peek! We Finally Learn the Source of Rip's Loyalty on the 'Yellowstone'
As we ring in the new year, Yellowstone fans will likely feel a bit gloomy as it also means the mid-season finale of their favorite Western drama. The show takes a pause after this week's episode and will return with new episodes later in 2023. In the previous episode of...
'Yellowstone' Season 5 is streaming now—here's how to watch
Paramount’s must-watch drama starring Kevin Costner is airing its fifth season now—here’s how to stream Yellowstone Season 5 on Philo.
a-z-animals.com
Watch a Grizzly Run Straight Into a Gift Shop When Its Chased By a Moose
Watch a Grizzly Run Straight Into a Gift Shop When Its Chased By a Moose. This extraordinary footage was captured at the Glacier National Park close to the Many Glacier Hotel in Montana’s Rocky Mountains. We learn from the video notes that we are looking at a mother moose who had already lost one of her calves to a grizzly bear. The bear had been stalking this moose family for days and was obviously hopeful that they were going to get another meal soon. However, the Momma moose has other ideas!
WATCH: Baby Bison Get the Zoomies in Yellowstone National Park
This baby bison captured the hearts of these bystanders at Yellowstone National Park. The young animal definitely had a case of the zoomies. The zoomies are a phenomenon familiar to many pet owners, specifically the owners of dogs. The zoomies occur when a dog, or any animal, feels the urge to run around boundlessly until they become too tired to run anymore. It seems that the behavior isn’t limited to man’s best friend, because this baby bison has a case of the zoomies if we’ve ever seen them.
Enormous Bison Walks Through Parking Lot at Yellowstone National Park, Tourists Stand Inches Away: VIDEO
We know that our nation’s fabulous national parks offer a unique opportunity for visitors to mingle with wildlife within the natural habitats. And, usually, the parking lots within these areas aren’t full of wandering wildlife. However, recently, one bison was caught on tape crossing a parking lot at Yellowstone National Park.
Tourists Get Out Of Their Cars Just Feet Away From Approaching Mama Grizz And Her 2 Cubs In Yellowstone
These are very dangerous animals that have very highly protective instincts. No picture at a National Park is worth your life…. The signs plastered all over the park telling you not to approach bears are there for a good reason. Sure, they are some of the most beautiful creatures to...
WATCH: Angry Montana Elk Pops Motorists Tire After Getting Too Close
You might think that from the safety of a locked car, there isn’t much a wild animal can do to you. But this elk is here to prove otherwise. While driving through Montana, a pair of passengers came across a gorgeous bull standing in the middle of the road.
Grizzly Bear Interrupts Montana Wedding, Starts Mauling A Moose Behind The Bride & Groom
When you’re in your 20s (or even 30s these days), you feel like you’re getting wedding invitations left and right, as a number of your best friends growing up, from college, or from work are getting hitched. With that being said, you get to witness first hand all of the stress that goes into putting together a wedding, and how the bride and groom do everything in their power to make sure it’s perfect. Of course, it typically never turns […] The post Grizzly Bear Interrupts Montana Wedding, Starts Mauling A Moose Behind The Bride & Groom first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Mind-Control Parasites Have Invaded Wyoming’s Yellowstone Wolves
A recent study by the University of Montana has taken a turn into the world of Science Fiction, suggesting that a parasite has invaded the wolves of Wyoming's Yellowstone National Park...and is controlling their minds. It sounds like Invasion of the Body Snatchers or an episode of The X-Files. Well,...
WATCH: Ignorant Tourist Gets Too Close to Bighorn Sheep To Take Pictures
The ignorance of those tourists truly knows no bounds. You know who they are. The ones who think it’s fun to hit golf balls into the Grand Canyon. Or ride a bike within feet of a raging geyser spewing boiling hot water in Yellowstone. The rules just don’t apply to them and, apparently, putting their own lives at risk through their felonious actions is a trivial detail.
Watch as Grizzly Bear Takes Down a Moose During Couple’s Wedding
There are many wedding traditions that say some things are considered bad luck for a couple getting married, leading to what may already be a doomed marriage. We have all heard them before. Traditional things that are bad luck on your wedding day are:. Carrying the Bride Over the Threshold.
Montana witness says whatever flew over caused house and ground to shake
House at night.Photo bySixties PhotographyonUnsplash. A Montana witness at Colstrip is looking for the cause after a rumbling sound caused the entire house to shake at about 9:58 p.m. on December 19, 2022, according to testimony from the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).
80 Head of Cattle Presumed Stolen From Colorado Ranch
Officials in Colorado are scratching their heads after around 80 cattle disappeared from a ranch in the southeastern corner of the Centennial State. The Colorado Cattlemen’s Association is seeking information on the head of bred cows that vanished. They are presumed to be stolen. The association offers a monetary reward for anyone with information about the missing cattle.
Northern Plains tribes bring back their wild ‘relatives’
FORT BELKNAP AGENCY, Mont. (AP) — Native species such as swift foxes and black-footed ferrets disappeared from the Fort Belknap Indian Reservation generations ago, wiped out by poisoning campaigns, disease and farm plows that turned open prairie where nomadic tribes once roamed into cropland and cattle pastures. Now with...
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Largest Bear Ever Caught in Utah
Utah is a gorgeous state known for its five national parks, the Mighty Five. These parks boast a vast array of wildlife, including a healthy number of bears. The state’s flourishing bear population attracts many hunters hoping to bag a record-setting kill. Discover the largest bear ever caught in Utah!
a-z-animals.com
This Ghost White Lion Watches Over an Entire Buffalo Herd From a Tree
This Ghost White Lion Watches Over an Entire Buffalo Herd From a Tree. Lions are the kings and queens of the savannah. This video shows an adult male lion watching over all of his kingdom, including a herd of buffalo, from his mighty throne. The lion is known as Casper....
VIDEO: All-Male Gang of Elk Spotted by Hunters in Montana
VIDEO: All-Male Gang of Elk Spotted by Hunters in Montana Beautiful Video ...
Rare video of moose dropping its antlers in Alaska goes viral
An Alaska resident’s security camera caught a rare sight on film: a large bull moose shedding both of antlers at the same time.On 15 December, Tyra Bogert of Houston, Alaska, was hunkering down at her sister’s home in advance of a coming snow storm.While scrolling through TikTok with her niece, she got an alert about a presence detected on the home’s backyard security camera.The video feed showed a large male moose shaking off both of his antlers, a scene rarely captured on video.Ms Bogert then posted the clip on her TikTok account, where the video soon had nearly 150,000 views."They’re...
WATCH: Bobcat Filmed Taking Out a Huge Mule Deer
A man named Will Hoffman posted a video of a bobcat sneaking up on and then taking down a huge mule deer in this viral clip originally from 2020. According to Hoffman, the video has been viewed over 20 million times across all social media platforms. The video clip below...
Alaskan Grizzly Bear Runs AND Swims Down Caribou, Fights Off Other Grizzly In Wild Display Of Dominance
Let this video be proof that you are never a safe distance away from grizzly bears…. While out hunting, two guys in Alaska were treated to a display of just how physically awesome the grizzly bear can be, of course in raw power, but also with surprisingly incredible endurance. The...
Comments / 0