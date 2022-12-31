ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Watch a Grizzly Run Straight Into a Gift Shop When Its Chased By a Moose

Watch a Grizzly Run Straight Into a Gift Shop When Its Chased By a Moose. This extraordinary footage was captured at the Glacier National Park close to the Many Glacier Hotel in Montana’s Rocky Mountains. We learn from the video notes that we are looking at a mother moose who had already lost one of her calves to a grizzly bear. The bear had been stalking this moose family for days and was obviously hopeful that they were going to get another meal soon. However, the Momma moose has other ideas!
WATCH: Baby Bison Get the Zoomies in Yellowstone National Park

This baby bison captured the hearts of these bystanders at Yellowstone National Park. The young animal definitely had a case of the zoomies. The zoomies are a phenomenon familiar to many pet owners, specifically the owners of dogs. The zoomies occur when a dog, or any animal, feels the urge to run around boundlessly until they become too tired to run anymore. It seems that the behavior isn’t limited to man’s best friend, because this baby bison has a case of the zoomies if we’ve ever seen them.
Grizzly Bear Interrupts Montana Wedding, Starts Mauling A Moose Behind The Bride & Groom

When you're in your 20s (or even 30s these days), you feel like you're getting wedding invitations left and right, as a number of your best friends growing up, from college, or from work are getting hitched. With that being said, you get to witness first hand all of the stress that goes into putting together a wedding, and how the bride and groom do everything in their power to make sure it's perfect. Of course, it typically never turns
WATCH: Ignorant Tourist Gets Too Close to Bighorn Sheep To Take Pictures

The ignorance of those tourists truly knows no bounds. You know who they are. The ones who think it’s fun to hit golf balls into the Grand Canyon. Or ride a bike within feet of a raging geyser spewing boiling hot water in Yellowstone. The rules just don’t apply to them and, apparently, putting their own lives at risk through their felonious actions is a trivial detail.
Watch as Grizzly Bear Takes Down a Moose During Couple's Wedding

There are many wedding traditions that say some things are considered bad luck for a couple getting married, leading to what may already be a doomed marriage. We have all heard them before. Traditional things that are bad luck on your wedding day are:. Carrying the Bride Over the Threshold.
80 Head of Cattle Presumed Stolen From Colorado Ranch

Officials in Colorado are scratching their heads after around 80 cattle disappeared from a ranch in the southeastern corner of the Centennial State. The Colorado Cattlemen’s Association is seeking information on the head of bred cows that vanished. They are presumed to be stolen. The association offers a monetary reward for anyone with information about the missing cattle.
Discover the Largest Bear Ever Caught in Utah

Utah is a gorgeous state known for its five national parks, the Mighty Five. These parks boast a vast array of wildlife, including a healthy number of bears. The state’s flourishing bear population attracts many hunters hoping to bag a record-setting kill. Discover the largest bear ever caught in Utah!
Rare video of moose dropping its antlers in Alaska goes viral

An Alaska resident’s security camera caught a rare sight on film: a large bull moose shedding both of antlers at the same time.On 15 December, Tyra Bogert of Houston, Alaska, was hunkering down at her sister’s home in advance of a coming snow storm.While scrolling through TikTok with her niece, she got an alert about a presence detected on the home’s backyard security camera.The video feed showed a large male moose shaking off both of his antlers, a scene rarely captured on video.Ms Bogert then posted the clip on her TikTok account, where the video soon had nearly 150,000 views."They’re...
WATCH: Bobcat Filmed Taking Out a Huge Mule Deer

A man named Will Hoffman posted a video of a bobcat sneaking up on and then taking down a huge mule deer in this viral clip originally from 2020. According to Hoffman, the video has been viewed over 20 million times across all social media platforms.

