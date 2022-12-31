Sharon Kennedy: Farewell to 2022

2022, you’ve been a strange year. At times you brought peace and happiness to many. Other times you brought pain and heartache. You welcomed newborns, and you took loved ones from our midst. You gave sunshine and rain and the warmth of summer as well as the frigid cold of winter. Sometimes our Great Lakes were calm and freighters glided quietly over your waters. Other times they went to anchor when you sent gale force winds lashing their decks.

You were a cruel as well as a kind year, and I’m not sorry to see you go. I have a lot of questions for you. I know you won’t answer them because you’re in the past now, but that won’t stop me from asking. Why did you send devastating hurricanes, tornadoes and fires? Why did you stand by and do nothing as you watched veterans end their lives? Why did you allow prices to soar and people to become homeless? Shame on you, 2022, for the little you did to help those in need.

But you don’t care, do you? You’ve gone away and will never return. History will record your deeds. Some will flatter your ego. Some will curse you, but how history remembers you will be meaningless because you’re just a number. You don’t have feelings. You’re incapable of experiencing love or hatred. All you do is drift aimlessly from one month to the next, from one season to the next leaving happiness or debilitating grief behind you. It matters not to you. Every day is the same in your eyes.

Why, readers might ask, why is Kennedy talking to something mute? Might certain events in her life during 2022 have been so powerful she knows no other way to address them? Is her only recourse to question a 4-digit number? An inanimate, intangible number? Did she experience something awe-inspiring? Something so perfect and so beautiful it cannot be described, or was the event too heartbreaking to express in words? Will she be able to move beyond 2022 and whatever it did to her? Will I?

Life is a mystery. We come and go. We stay awhile and then we leave. When waves of happiness or sorrow wash over us, we get lost in the emotions they bring. They’re pendulums swinging back-and-forth between two extremes. Moments of intense joy are often followed by years of intense sadness. Happiness might be followed by misery. We never know what the morrow will bring. We’re not always prepared for the blessings or troubles it will dump on us.

So now that 2022 is gone, will the year that follows make us stronger, healthier, wiser and more determined to spend whatever time we have left making life better for others as well as ourselves? Will we hug ourselves when there’s no one around to hug us? Will we look forward instead of backward? Will we take lessons learned from the past year and strive to be kinder, more gentle and more patient with the people we love? Will we do the same for ourselves?

I’m asking difficult questions with no easy answers. As we step into 2023, we hope things will be different. That they’ll be better. That we’ll be in a better place than we were last year. That we’ll make better choices. Better decisions. And I believe we will. I raise my glass of eggnog and wish everyone a Happy New Year.

