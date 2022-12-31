Read full article on original website
Football World Reacts To Former Nebraska Player Transfer
Former Nebraska wide receiver Zavier Betts is looking for a new home. Betts, who left the Cornhusker program last offseason, has entered the NCAA transfer portal. The former four-star recruit will be eligible immediately at his new school in 2023. A four-star recruit out of Bellevue (Neb.), Betts caught 32...
Corn Nation
Monday Night Therapy: 10 Predictions For 2023 Nebraska Athletics
Todd was a little late and I was a little freaked out at the start, but overall, things turned out pretty well. Men’s basketball beating up Iowa, which they did. It was an ass-kicking. Bowl game wrap up. Iowa and the Ferentz situation. Will Brian Ferentz be fired? Will...
Nebraska Football recruiting: Malachi Coleman peer recruiting hard ahead of impending announcement
Nebraska football recruiting isn’t only being done by the Huskers’ coaches. Malachi Coleman has been busy peer-recruiting one prospect in particular. It should come as no real surprise that the Lincoln East product is looking to get the best players he can to Lincoln. He’s someone who exudes confidence and talent and that can go a long way when it comes to trying to lure potential teammates to town.
klkntv.com
PHOTOS: Winter storm dumps blanket of snow in parts of Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Lincoln may have not seen any accumulating snow Tuesday, but a good portion of Nebraska did. Towns in northern Nebraska like O’Neill and Valentine saw the most snow in the winter storm. A good part of the state also saw ice, which covered everything...
Nebraska Football: Husker fans know Ryan Day decision spells trouble at OSU
Maybe more than any other Big Ten fanbase, Nebraska football fans know that if Ryan Day is giving up play calling, it might be the beginning of the end. Since losing to Michigan earlier this year, Ryan Day has been under fire from Ohio State fans. While I initially laughed off the idea that he might really be on the hot seat, it appears he’s feeling the pressure of not winning on the biggest stage. Any Nebraska football fan who has been paying attention knows that the latest reported move could very well mean that 2023 will be a make-or-break season for Day.
kfornow.com
New Scholarship Hopes to Draw Nursing Students to Nebraska
Juliann Sebastian, Ph.D., R.N., dean of the College of Nursing photographed on Wednesday, September 15, 2021. (KFOR NEWS January 3, 2023) The UNMC College of Nursing is offering a new scholarship program, the Nebraska Neighbors: UNMC Nursing Rural Advantage Scholarship, to nursing students entering the UNMC baccalaureate of science traditional or accelerated program from select neighboring states who plan to attend the college’s Scottsbluff, Kearney or Norfolk campuses.
News Channel Nebraska
Dangerous ice, snow storm forecast to hit Central Nebraska
KEARNEY, NE — Forecasters say a significant winter storm could cause problems across Central Nebraska on Monday and Tuesday. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for much of the region including Phelps, Dawson, Buffalo, Custer, Sherman, Howard, Hall, Merrick and Hamilton counties. The warning lasts from 6:00 A.M. Monday until noon on Tuesday. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Adams, Clay, Franklin and Webster counties for the same time frame.
News Channel Nebraska
Rain expected to change to snow in evening hours
NORFOLK, Neb. -- Those who live in the Norfolk area can expect a rain break this evening. The AccuWeather forecast shows there will be a momentary break in precipitation around 9 p.m. At this time, the rain is expected to stop and snow is expected to start. As of 5...
I-80 Speedway in Greenwood closing after twenty years
The Kosiski family has sold the land that the racetrack is on and has hired Steffes Group, Inc. to sell all equipment and assets associated with the speedway.
klin.com
Winter Returns To Nebraska: The Latest Information
The latest National Weather Service outlook is calling for a chance of rain or drizzle between 9am and noon Monday for the Lincoln area. Rain is forecast after noon with a high near 39. The chance of precipitation is 80% with new precipitation amounts between a tenth and a quarter of an inch possible.
The Nebraska City News Press
Governor’s Mansion might have a governor in it after all
Nebraska’s next governor, Jim Pillen of Columbus, plans to use the people’s mansion more than he has said. In an interview last week, Pillen clarified his previous comments about his living arrangements, saying he plans to spend much of the work week at the mansion when the Legislature is in session. He said he will spend weekends at home but will be in Lincoln overnight regularly.
News Channel Nebraska
Lincoln welcomes first baby of the year
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A Lincoln baby has earned the distinction of being the first birth of 2023. Dylan and Rachel Christianson welcomed their child, John-David, at 7:56 a.m. The capital city's newest citizen was delivered by Dr. Benjamin Byers of Bryan Health's Center for Maternal & Fetal Care. The youngster...
kfornow.com
Guns Stolen From Vehicle In East Lincoln
LINCOLN–(KFOR Jan. 3)–Lincoln Police are investigating a larceny case in east Lincoln that may have happened between late Sunday night and 8am Monday. Sgt. Chris Vollmer says officers were called to the 1700 block of S 77th Street on the report of a larceny from vehicle. The arriving officer spoke with 40-years-old male victim who report two handguns were taken from his vehicle sometime during the overnight hours.
klkntv.com
Lincoln teens cause $30,000 in damage after crashing stolen truck, police say
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Three Lincoln teens caused $30,000 in damage after crashing a stolen truck into a parked vehicle Monday afternoon, police say. Around 3:50 p.m., a Toyota Tundra – which had been left unlocked and running – was stolen from a driveway near 10th and B Streets.
strictly-business.com
Colleen Sorben – Empire Fence Supply Co.
Meet Colleen Sorben, the operations manager at Empire Supply (escfabrication.com). Tell us a little about your business. – We are a custom metal fabrication and finishing company. We have the ability to design and fabricate your design and then media blast and paint it all in one stop. We have also done just fabrication or just finishing.
News Channel Nebraska
Nebraska State Patrol investigating deaths in Butler County
DAVID CITY - The Nebraska State Patrol is investigating an incident in which two adults were found dead in a home in David City. The discovery occurred Friday afternoon after the Butler County Sheriff’s Office was called by family members to conduct a welfare check at a home along North 4th Street in David City.
KSNB Local4
Lincoln woman arrested for stealing thousands from new casino
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A Lincoln woman was arrested this week, accused of stealing thousands of dollars from Lincoln’s Warhorse Casino. An arrest affidavit alleges 37-year-old Diamond Helmstadter used a Texas woman’s I.D. to get inside the casino, then used a Lincoln man’s check to get cash advances from the casino multiple times.
News Channel Nebraska
Three teens in custody after crashing a reportedly stolen vehicle in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. -- Three Lincoln teens were taken into custody after they reportedly stole a truck and hit another car with it. The Lincoln Police Department said officers were sent to the 1300 block of S 10th St. on Tuesday around 3:50 p.m. for a report of a stolen vehicle.
klkntv.com
First phase of minimum wage initiative underway in Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A new year means more money for many Nebraskans after more than 300,000 voters said yes to raising the minimum wage during this last election. “I’m very happy that my fellow Nebraskans chose to do the right thing,” said Cinnamon Dokken, owner of “A Novel Idea” bookstore in Lincoln.
klkntv.com
Friends and family gather for a celebration of life for Kupa Mleya
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Family and friends came together to celebrate the life of Zimbabwean native Kupa Mleya Saturday afternoon for a memorial service that gathered friends and family together. The 38-year-old was shot and killed on December 23, in Lincoln. The memorial took place at O’ Rourke’s Tavern...
