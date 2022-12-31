There you have East Sider’s … now don’t get on the news complaining that the East Side needs more stores and another supermarket. You have stores refusing to open up and the Polish people, who sold those delicious meats/foods, are no longer going to stay in your neighborhood. Sad 🥲.
can't blame it on nobody but their self now I don't want to hear on the news that there's a food desert and then you wonder why stuff happens oh well sucks to be you
Pretty sad, unfortunately, that's the cost of a few bad apples. That's why your parents tell you to hang around good people. These bad apples will bring you down and keep you down, and yet our government seems to sympathize with them, letting them repeat these actions. It's too bad that the good abiding citizens can't knock some sense into these jerks and teach them about how their actions affect everyone. if I were a business person, I would probably do the same I have a feeling this is just not a one-time situation The world is going to hell in a hand basket.
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
