Winning numbers drawn in ‘Fantasy 5’ game
ATLANTA (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday evening’s drawing of the Georgia Lottery’s “Fantasy 5” game were:
02-08-24-25-40
(two, eight, twenty-four, twenty-five, forty)
Estimated jackpot: $150,000
ATLANTA (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday evening’s drawing of the Georgia Lottery’s “Fantasy 5” game were:
02-08-24-25-40
(two, eight, twenty-four, twenty-five, forty)
Estimated jackpot: $150,000
News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.
Comments / 0