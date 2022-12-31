ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

atozsports.com

Bills star is about to miss out on a ton of money because of something that’s completely out of his control

The Buffalo Bills are quite literally unstoppable when Jordan Poyer is on the field. In fact, this season the team is an incredible 11-0 when the All-Pro plays on gameday. Poyer’s success on the field makes things interesting for Buffalo and the front office. Jordan Poyer joined the Bills after a brief stint with the Cleveland Browns and completely reinvented himself as a professional.
BUFFALO, NY
Centre Daily

Damar Hamlin Collapses on Field During ‘Monday Night Football’ Game

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is in critical condition after collapsing during the first quarter of Monday’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals. The NFL officially suspended the game within an hour after the on-field incident. After he collided with Cincinnati wide receiver Tee Higgins and fell to the ground,...
CINCINNATI, OH
OnlyHomers

NFL Legend Dies

National Football League legend Art McNally, an official who was known as the "father of instant replay," has died at the age of 97, according to CNN. McNally died on Sunday at a hospital in Pennsylvania of natural causes, according to the reports.
Centre Daily

Browns Lose Another Linebacker for the Season, Sign one to Active Roster

And then there were none is the saying that should be used when talking about the Cleveland Browns linebacker room. Linebacker Jordan Kunaszyk was placed on the injured reserve with a hand injury, ending his season with two games to go. Kunaszyk joins Anthony Walker, Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, Jacob Phillips, Tony Fields, and Sione Takitaki -- all of whom had their seasons cut short.
CLEVELAND, OH
Centre Daily

Chad Kelly Trolls Broncos Amid Russell Wilson’s Struggles

On Christmas Day, amid the Denver Broncos' ugly 51-14 loss to the Los Angeles Rams, quarterback Russell Wilson was so ineffectual that he was benched in the fourth quarter. Wilson's day at the office was one of his worst as a Bronco, but it punctuated a season replete with inconsistent performances.
DENVER, CO
Centre Daily

NFL Draft Profile: Garrett Nelson, Linebacker, Nebraska Cornhuskers

Copyright ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Texans Cancel Practice After Damar Hamlin Injury; Ex Teammates ‘Praying’ For Bills DB. By Aaron Wilson Sports Illustrated Houston Texans News, Analysis and More. Several Houston Texans players are former teammates of injured...
LINCOLN, NE
Centre Daily

Vikings-Bears Week 18 Betting Preview

Heading into Week 18, the Vikings have been eliminated from being the number one seed in the NFC after their loss to Green Bay. However, they can still finish second in their conference with a win and a 49ers loss. The Bears have the second-worst record in football while riding...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Centre Daily

FSU Tight End signs with agency, entering 2023 NFL Draft

Underclassmen across college football have until Monday, January 16, to declare their intentions to enter the 2023 NFL Draft. Florida State has already lost star safety Jammie Robinson to the professional ranks and is awaiting a final decision from rising edge rusher Jared Verse. Outside of that, the Seminoles have...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Centre Daily

NFL’s Scheduling Punished the Jaguars and Rewarded the Titans — And It Shouldn’t Matter

There are very few times in the history of the Jacksonville Jaguars that the NFL has felt itself beholden to their fortunes. This Saturday is no different. The Jaguars will play their most important game in five years, and really in franchise history, this weekend vs. the Tennessee Titans. But instead of getting a normal week's rest as the Titans benefit from an extended rest due to Thursday Night Football, the Jaguars will have to play on a short week, taking the field on Saturday evening as opposed to Sunday night.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Centre Daily

Steelers RB Najee Harris Quietly Approaching 1,000-Yard Milestone

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have turned their season around behind the efforts of their rookie quarterback, star-studded defense and a major contribution from their running back, Najee Harris. For the second time in two NFL seasons, Harris is approaching the yearly milestone all running backs aim to hit -...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Centre Daily

Ron Cook: Steelers’ young core is silencing critics

PITTSBURGH — When the Steelers were seemingly hopeless and helpless at 2-6 heading into their bye week, Mike Tomlin was criticized for everything. There's a shock, right? Tomlin was roasted for his choice of offensive coordinator. His choice of offensive line coach. The team's play calling. The disappointing play of his defense, highest-paid in the NFL and one he had promised would be "dominant." His failure to build a quality team with Kevin Colbert through the draft and free agency.
PITTSBURGH, PA

