Damar Hamlin Was Raised by Parents Who Worked Incredibly Hard to Provide for Him
Following one of the most terrifying on-field incidents in the history of the NFL, sports fans and people more generally around the world are hoping as hard as they can that Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin will be OK. Article continues below advertisement. Damar collapsed during the first quarter of...
One NFL player has died on the field. His widow watched Damar Hamlin’s collapse in horror.
Sharon Hughes stayed awake as late as she could Monday night, forcing her eyes open. The widow of the only NFL player to die on the field during a game, she needed to know that history was not repeating itself. She needed to hear that Damar Hamlin was still alive.
Joe Burrow Made Classy Locker Room Decision On Monday Night
Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow made an incredibly classy decision on Monday night. Following Damar Hamlin's terrifying collapse on the field, both the Bills and Bengals went to their respective locker rooms. But on a night like last night, there was no purpose to have both teams ...
Damar Hamlin's Medical Diagnosis Revealed
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin "suffered a cardiac arrest" prior to collapsing on the field and being transported to a nearby hospital during the team's postponed Monday Night Football game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium, the Bills confirmed in an update shared on their official Twitter account early Tuesday (January 3) morning.
Damar Hamlin’s uncle gives status update on NFL star with fears of ‘lung damage after Bills safety resuscitated twice’
DAMAR Hamlin's uncle has revealed that his stricken nephew is still sedated on a ventilator but appears to be "trending upwards." Buffalo Bills safety Hamlin, 24, went into cardiac arrest on Monday, January 2 after tackling wide receiver Tee Higgins during the game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Hamlin was initially...
Cowboys’ Quinn, Payton, Harbaugh: Broncos ‘Big Swing’ to Hire Coach
FRISCO - It merited a celebration a year ago as a Dallas Cowboys coup when defensive coordinator Dan Quinn jumped off the Coaching Carousel, quit interviewing for a 2022 head coach job, and opted to stay another year at The Star. Among the reasons then? Owner Jerry Jones’ wallet.
NFL’s Scheduling Punished the Jaguars and Rewarded the Titans — And It Shouldn’t Matter
There are very few times in the history of the Jacksonville Jaguars that the NFL has felt itself beholden to their fortunes. This Saturday is no different. The Jaguars will play their most important game in five years, and really in franchise history, this weekend vs. the Tennessee Titans. But instead of getting a normal week's rest as the Titans benefit from an extended rest due to Thursday Night Football, the Jaguars will have to play on a short week, taking the field on Saturday evening as opposed to Sunday night.
Ron Cook: Steelers’ young core is silencing critics
PITTSBURGH — When the Steelers were seemingly hopeless and helpless at 2-6 heading into their bye week, Mike Tomlin was criticized for everything. There's a shock, right? Tomlin was roasted for his choice of offensive coordinator. His choice of offensive line coach. The team's play calling. The disappointing play of his defense, highest-paid in the NFL and one he had promised would be "dominant." His failure to build a quality team with Kevin Colbert through the draft and free agency.
Harbaugh: ‘It’s Very Important to Get Mark Andrews Going’ for Ravens Offense
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Ravens tight end Mark Andrews finally broke through with a stellar performance against the Steelers. Coach John Harbaugh hopes it's a sign of even better things to come. Andrews finished with nine catches on nine targets for 100 yards. “I just think it worked out...
Micah Parsons’ Cowboys’ Goodbye to ‘Simba’
FRISCO - Micah Parsons is one of the best players on a playoff-bound team, has been voted into the Pro Bowl, will get attention for NFL Defensive Player of the Year and all in all, is living the good life. But on this holiday weekend, the "Lion-backer'' is also grieving...
The Current State of the Las Vegas Raiders
HENDERSON, Nev.--As the Las Vegas Raiders' disappointing season ends this weekend; the NFL was almost merciful in announcing that the 2022 season will end one day sooner, on Saturday. I have talked extensively to people around the NFL and the team, and here is the latest information:. When I broke...
