Damar Hamlin's Medical Diagnosis Revealed

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin "suffered a cardiac arrest" prior to collapsing on the field and being transported to a nearby hospital during the team's postponed Monday Night Football game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium, the Bills confirmed in an update shared on their official Twitter account early Tuesday (January 3) morning.
CINCINNATI, OH
NFL’s Scheduling Punished the Jaguars and Rewarded the Titans — And It Shouldn’t Matter

There are very few times in the history of the Jacksonville Jaguars that the NFL has felt itself beholden to their fortunes. This Saturday is no different. The Jaguars will play their most important game in five years, and really in franchise history, this weekend vs. the Tennessee Titans. But instead of getting a normal week's rest as the Titans benefit from an extended rest due to Thursday Night Football, the Jaguars will have to play on a short week, taking the field on Saturday evening as opposed to Sunday night.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Ron Cook: Steelers’ young core is silencing critics

PITTSBURGH — When the Steelers were seemingly hopeless and helpless at 2-6 heading into their bye week, Mike Tomlin was criticized for everything. There's a shock, right? Tomlin was roasted for his choice of offensive coordinator. His choice of offensive line coach. The team's play calling. The disappointing play of his defense, highest-paid in the NFL and one he had promised would be "dominant." His failure to build a quality team with Kevin Colbert through the draft and free agency.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Micah Parsons’ Cowboys’ Goodbye to ‘Simba’

FRISCO - Micah Parsons is one of the best players on a playoff-bound team, has been voted into the Pro Bowl, will get attention for NFL Defensive Player of the Year and all in all, is living the good life. But on this holiday weekend, the "Lion-backer'' is also grieving...
The Current State of the Las Vegas Raiders

HENDERSON, Nev.--As the Las Vegas Raiders' disappointing season ends this weekend; the NFL was almost merciful in announcing that the 2022 season will end one day sooner, on Saturday. I have talked extensively to people around the NFL and the team, and here is the latest information:. When I broke...
LAS VEGAS, NV

