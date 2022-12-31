ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

thecomeback.com

Patrick Mahomes hilariously jokes about Bills-Bengals

Three teams are still alive in the race to claim the top seed in the AFC and the coveted first-round bye in the NFL playoffs: the Kansas City Chiefs, the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals. Two of those teams play each other on Monday night when the Bengals host the Bills, and the quarterback of the other team will be watching.
CINCINNATI, OH
The Comeback

Major Damar Hamlin status update revealed

The Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals agreed among players and coaches to cancel the Monday Night Football game after the NFL delayed for over an hour in the decision after the collapse of Bills safety Damar Hamlin. Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest after a routine hit on Bengals receiver Tee Higgins in the second quarter Read more... The post Major Damar Hamlin status update revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
CINCINNATI, OH
Tri-City Herald

Seahawks Show Outpouring of Support for Bills DB Damar Hamlin

The sports world stood still Monday night after Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed in the field of play during the first quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium. Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition in the ICU at University of Cincinnati Medical Center after it was announced that...
SEATTLE, WA
Tri-City Herald

All Things Bama Podcast: NFL Draft Bound

Welcome back to the All Things Bama Podcast, a part of the BamaCentral Network!. On this week’s episode, Mason, Joey and Austin talk about Bryce Young, Will Anderson, Jahmyr Gibbs and Brian Branch declaring for the NFL Draft. Then, the crew recap an exciting Sugar Bowl weekend before previewing the upcoming men’s basketball games.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tri-City Herald

Where Tickets Prices Stand For Raiders-Chiefs Season Finale

It's been far from the season Raider Nation expected for its beloved Silver and Black. All that's left for the Raiders now, though, is to go out with a bang against one of the AFC's best teams, the Kansas City Chiefs. Don't miss the last chance to see the Las...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Tri-City Herald

Division Crown Can Salvage an Otherwise Forgettable Season

NASHVILLE – More than a month and a half since winning their last game, the Tennessee Titans still have a chance to accomplish something of significance this season. When the Titans take the field against Jacksonville on Saturday, they’ll do so knowing that one win – just one – will earn them a third straight division crown.
NASHVILLE, TN
Tri-City Herald

Kirk Herbstreit Shares ‘Only Answer’ to CFB Transfer, Tampering Issues

ESPN college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit was asked about the transfer portal and tampering that is taking place across the sport and potential remedies to the issues in the sport today. The longtime ESPN analyst gave his opinion on the matter during Saturday’s edition of College GameDay. “Ultimately, the...
Tri-City Herald

College football games today: Bowl schedule on TV for Monday

College football bowl season is nearing its end with the final four games set to kick off today, the last postseason matchups before the national championship. That schedule includes the Granddaddy of 'Em All as the annual Rose Bowl Game gets underway between Penn State and Utah in a traditional Big Ten vs. Pac-12 matchup live from Pasadena.
ILLINOIS STATE
Tri-City Herald

Pat McAfee Upset Dan Campbell Not Appearing as Guest

Unfortunately, part of working in the media is sometimes dealing with disappointment. Understandably, Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell is among the most requested interviews across the media landscape. Former NFL punter Pat McAfee, who has built a media empire, has periodically interviewed Detroit's second-year head coach, including as recently...
DETROIT, MI

