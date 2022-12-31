ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
thecomeback.com

Patrick Mahomes hilariously jokes about Bills-Bengals

Three teams are still alive in the race to claim the top seed in the AFC and the coveted first-round bye in the NFL playoffs: the Kansas City Chiefs, the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals. Two of those teams play each other on Monday night when the Bengals host the Bills, and the quarterback of the other team will be watching.
CINCINNATI, OH
Centre Daily

Damar Hamlin Collapses on Field During ‘Monday Night Football’ Game

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is in critical condition after collapsing during the first quarter of Monday’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals. The NFL officially suspended the game within an hour after the on-field incident. After he collided with Cincinnati wide receiver Tee Higgins and fell to the ground,...
CINCINNATI, OH
Centre Daily

Bills-Bengals ‘MNF’ Game Postponed After Damar Hamlin Injury

After a lengthy delay following the scary injury to Bills safety Damar Hamlin, the NFL has decided to suspend Monday night’s game between Buffalo and the Bengals, the league announced in a statement. The NFL said Hamlin is in critical condition, and gave no update on when the game...
CINCINNATI, OH
Centre Daily

Vikings-Packers Live Score Updates — NFL Regular Season Week 17

The 12-3 Vikings are in Green Bay to take on the 7-8 Packers in a game with major playoff implications for both teams. Minnesota is looking to sweep its biggest rival, maintain its hold on the No. 2 seed, and stay alive in its pursuit of the No. 1 seed (the Eagles losing to the Saints earlier on Sunday was a necessary step in that process). The Packers are fighting to sneak into the playoffs, which will be much more difficult if they don't win today.
GREEN BAY, WI
Centre Daily

Samuel Njoku: Ravens Simply Don’t Have Look of A Contender

BALTIMORE — The Ravens didn’t look like a playoff team on Sunday night against the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Steelers narrowly edged the Ravens 16-13 to keep their playoff hopes alive. Baltimore has already clinched the playoffs but looked to defeat Pittsburgh to keep pace with Cincinnati for the AFC North title.
BALTIMORE, MD
Centre Daily

Mike Tomlin Would Rather Steelers Be Team on Rise Heading into Playoffs

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are on the verge of the playoffs but they still need plenty of help before locking up this miracle turnaround. Sitting at 8-8 heading into Week 18, the Steelers must beat the Cleveland Browns and have the New York Jets beat the Miami Dolphins and the Buffalo Bills to beat the New England Patriots to keep their season alive. A long shot to some, but Pittsburgh has overcome the odds each week for the last month, so one more weekend doesn't seem like much.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Centre Daily

NFL Draft Profile: Christian Jones, Offensive Tackle, Texas Longhorns

Copyright ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. NFL Network analyst David Carr took to the airwaves Monday night to defend his brother Derek just days after the Raiders announced he would be benched for the rest of the season. David Carr, a...
AUSTIN, TX
Centre Daily

Lions Target CB, DL in Latest 2023 Mock Draft

The Lions have a chance at clinching a playoff spot going into the final week of the 2022 regular season. Yet, the minds of many Detroit fans are still focused on what the organization is going to do in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft. Presently, Lions general...
DETROIT, MI
Centre Daily

NFL Draft Profile: Garrett Nelson, Linebacker, Nebraska Cornhuskers

Copyright ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Texans Cancel Practice After Damar Hamlin Injury; Ex Teammates ‘Praying’ For Bills DB. By Aaron Wilson Sports Illustrated Houston Texans News, Analysis and More. Several Houston Texans players are former teammates of injured...
LINCOLN, NE
Centre Daily

3 NFL teams look for rare trip from 2-6 to playoffs

Falling into a 2-6 hole near the midpoint of a season is usually a recipe to look to the future for NFL teams with only two teams ever climbing out of that hole to reach the postseason. Headed into Week 18 of this season, three teams that lost six of...
TENNESSEE STATE
Centre Daily

Dan Campbell Reacts to Damar Hamlin Cardiac Arrest

The NFL world is still in shock regarding the medical emergency suffered by Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin on Monday Night Football. After being hit by Bengals wideout Tee Higgins in the first quarter, Hamlin stood up briefly, before suddenly collapsing. After being administered CPR by medical personnel for several...
CINCINNATI, OH
Centre Daily

Steelers RB Najee Harris Quietly Approaching 1,000-Yard Milestone

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have turned their season around behind the efforts of their rookie quarterback, star-studded defense and a major contribution from their running back, Najee Harris. For the second time in two NFL seasons, Harris is approaching the yearly milestone all running backs aim to hit -...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Centre Daily

Report: Damar Hamlin’s Uncle Updates Nephew’s Condition

CINCINNATI — Bills' safety Damar Hamlin is reportedly alive and on a ventilator at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center. "Just talked with Damar Hamlin's uncle," WROC's Thad Brown tweeted. "He says Damar is on a ventilator. The goal now is to get him to breathe better. Family is doing well. 'He's still up there fighting.'"
CINCINNATI, OH
Centre Daily

FSU Tight End signs with agency, entering 2023 NFL Draft

Underclassmen across college football have until Monday, January 16, to declare their intentions to enter the 2023 NFL Draft. Florida State has already lost star safety Jammie Robinson to the professional ranks and is awaiting a final decision from rising edge rusher Jared Verse. Outside of that, the Seminoles have...
TALLAHASSEE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy