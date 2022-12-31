Washington’s longest-serving prosecutor, Benton County’s Andy Miller retires

BENTON COUNTY, Wash. — Andy Miller calls himself a local boy. He went to Richland High School, and then headed west to study at the University of Washington. Miller took a gap year between university and law school to become a swim coach, which he said was a lot harder than he thought it would be. He followed that by attending Willamette University College of Law in Salem, Oregon.

Andy Miller takes on his first job in law.

After law school, and waiting for his bar results, he got a job as a Deputy Prosecutor at Benton County in 1980. It was his first job in law.

Six years later, the elected Benton County Prosecutor, Curt Ludwig retired. This was Andy Miller’s first election. He won the election in 1986. He said at the next election, he ran against someone, and won reelection. Since that second term, he has run unopposed in Benton County.

Ludwig was 53 when he retired. Miller recalled his predecessor in an interview.

“At the time, I thought 53 was old.”

A coworker called Miller up on his 53rd birthday.

“He says, ‘Now you’re as old as Kurt was when he retired,’ I go, ‘What?’ I didn’t think 53 was old anymore! And by the way, I don’t think 69 years old is old anymore now,” said Miller.

Now, Miller has three sons, which he said, “Only two are lawyers.”

He said he’d worked as a deputy prosecutor for six years and an elected prosecutor for 36 years. He said he decided it was time to retire and enjoy ‘less stress,’ and ‘more free time for some fun adventures.’

The office, since Miller has taken over, has changed a lot. Of course, it’s been three dozen years.

When asked, ‘what’s changed?’ Miller answered with, “Well, I’m 36 years older.”

He said police agencies were much smaller back when he was 36 years younger. Miller knew the name of every officer, deputy, detective and trooper. He said everything has grown in the Tri-Cities, including his office.

When he started, there were only ten total prosecutors. That number is more than 30 in 2022, including the criminal and civil divisions.

How the office has changed since 1980.

He said many things are done differently than they are now. For one, the Benton County prosecutors try child abuse cases. Miller said hardly any child abuse cases were prosecuted when he began in the job.

They work on not only getting justice, but to hold offenders responsible, and provide support for the children who experienced something horrible.

“But also start the process of making sure that your child doesn’t have long term problems as a result of the abuse,” explained Miller.

With the help of many people, he said there is more support for children-victims who come through the criminal justice system in Benton County. This is the Kids Haven.

“ It’s a nationally accredited program that brings together law enforcement, prosecutors, mental health, physical health and advocates in order to work together and CPS for children who there’s a concern that they have been sexually or physically abused,” said JoDee Garrickson, executive director for SARC.

“No one was ever happy that the crime was committed in the first place. We may get justice. We may have won the trial, but that doesn’t bring the victim back,” said Miller.

His colleagues said he’s always been victim-first as a prosecutor.

“ The prosecutor’s office and victim services are, the relationship is really important and the partnership is huge. We’ve been really fortunate to have such a victim-centered prosecutor here,” said Garrickson. They have worked alongside for 25 years.

Garrickson included that a reason he might have been invested in SARC , was because his mother was Shirley Miller, one of the three founders.

“He made it a priority to have victims be part of the cases,” said Yessica Rosas. She met Miller working at SARC in 2004, and started working with him in 2010 for Victim Services.

Miller said his office is different than a lot of prosecutors offices.

“W e typically give victims a heads up on some possible plea offers by defendants, and not that we get the victims that veto power, but we do give them a chance to have input into the charging decisions and play decisions,” said Miller.

He believes in transparency.

“My attitude is, if we can’t explain it to the victim in a way that we feel comfortable, well, the most likely reason we can’t we don’t feel comfortable explaining it is because it’s not the right thing to do,” said Miller.

More accomplishments in his career.

The Governor’s Office sent an acknowledgement letter to Andy Miller in November.

They noted his service as a member of the Children’s Justice Task Force, a member of the Governor’s Task Force on Juvenile Justice Reform in 1989 and noted the Blue Ribbon Panel on Set Offense Sentencing Laws in 1988.

The Office wrote, “Benton County is the special place it is because of the commitment of community members like you.”

They included an appreciation as well.

“I also want to thank you for your assistance over the years to provide input and guidance to my office on so many issues. Your experience and dedication to public service has been invaluable as a resource to the state as well as Benton County.” This letter was signed by the Washington State Governor, Jay Inslee.

Therapeutic courts introduced to the Benton Franklin Superior Courts.

The things he’s done, particularly recently, have been significant changes for the county.

The therapeutic courts are big pieces he’s helped with. These include Adult Drug Court, Mental Health Court and Veterans Court.

“Having a criminal conviction. It really hurts getting a job and hurts finding an apartment. It hurts getting student aid to go back to school, and so there’s a lot of incentive for people to go through the program,” explained Miller.

All court graduations can be emotional events. They are intensive year-long, to longer, programs that involve an immense amount of work for everyone. It’s not easy to go through the programs, and when those who committed crimes finally cross the finish line, and are able to shred their old convictions, with new lives, new jobs and a fresh outlook.

“People are almost giddy when they just see that shredder go. Even though we know the actual document still stays in a court file, but it’s the symbolism of the shredding and it’s just so neat to see that,” said Miller.

Miller spoke about Mental Health Court; one that’s not as publicized, but just as important.

“People with mental health challenges should not have a stigma. But it’s easy to say that. I think a lot of people that are battling a mental health issue, feel that there is a stigma,” said Miller.

The graduation is emotional for some, and a great breakthrough for the ones who get through the program.

“Mental Health Court graduations, there’s a difference in tone. But the celebration is there, just the same.”

Hesitations surrounding therapeutic courts.

At one point, Miller admitted to being hesitant about therapeutic courts, but he’s changed his mind after seeing how impactful it can be.

“To reverse course, because it’s the right thing to do. That’s sometimes, that’s hard for all of us to do, to change a long-held position. So, I have a great deal of respect for him,” said Mattis.

He said he had several reactions to hearing about the programs. He said these are some of the questions he asked himself:

“Are we encouraging people to go out and commit crimes so they can get the treatment? Why are we offering this to people who’ve committed a crime, but we’re not offering the similar thing to people who haven’t committed a crime?” He said those were interesting perspectives.

In the end, he’s seen a tremendous amount of support from the community, and has grown to be the biggest supporter of the program.

He explained who the people in Veterans Court are.

“There has to be a connection between their crime and something that is related to their military service, and sometimes that can be PTSD. It could be the victim of an assault while you’re in the armed forces, and or it could be that the military experience led to drug or alcohol addiction issues,” said Miller.

He credited Tom Mattis in his work with the Veterans Court mentor program, where veterans in the community serve as mentors. Mattis was the former president of Columbia Basin Veterans Center. He stepped down from the board to take over the mentor program.

“We assign a veteran to each person in the Veterans Court, and so they have a support person and they can talk to each other and then they have some support,” said Miller. “[Mattis] went to a lot of different veterans courts across the country, and the mentor program really appealed to him, and so he’s one that got the mentor program going.”

Helping to find alternatives to the criminal justice system

There was a lot of help with the recovery center, set to open in the next several years. It’s another alternative for those experiencing crises that may be leading to criminal behavior.

He said there were people who do need jail, “but there’s a lot of people that don’t need jail and they need help. This recovery center is going to be a place where police officers can take people to get treatment from the get-go so they don’t have to deal with the criminal justice system.”

Some things changed. Others, stayed exactly the same.

With all of the changes around the office, he said he hopes he’s changed with it.

One thing he never changed though, was going to trial. He said he was proud of his work, staying in the courtroom.

“It’s all just very impressive because it’s always been, kind of like, witnessing the dance that he does up there,” recalled Rosas. She often accompanied him in court for victim services.

“Most electeds turn into just a political position, managing and turning over the management to other offices to their chief deputy prosecutors,” said retired Benton-Franklin Superior Court Judge Carrie Runge.

It’s what he felt gave him credibility around his deputy prosecutors, as he was doing the same work as them.

“You can do your job without always yelling at people. There are a few times, especially with expert witnesses, when people have committed horrible crimes, that it’s okay to yell,” said Andy Miller.

The job did become more administrative, he said, as the office got bigger, but he couldn’t stay away from prosecuting.

“I think having, since I try cases, when I give that advice, I think that the prosecutors have listened and say, ‘well, he knows what he’s talking about.’ I sometimes wonder if somebody doesn’t do that. I wonder what kind of credibility they’re going to have with the deputy prosecutors in their office,” stated Miller.

He’s proud that they’ve found better ways for the criminal justice system to do things. This includes the alternatives, such as the therapeutic courts.

Onto the new.

Just in the last six months, we’ve seen Andy Miller attend the beginnings of a staffed U.S. Attorney’s Office in the Tri-Cities, his final drug court as the county prosecutor, and what’s next for him…he hopes for more adventures.

He is looking forward to hiking, cross-country skiing and getting into open-water swimming. Who knows; he may want to pick up his pre-law-school profession once again.

His successor, Eric Eisinger swore into the job on Thursday . He’s the newest elected prosecutor since Andy Miller swore his oath in 1986. In 36 years from now, Eisinger may still be in the position, but he may not.

“He has something to look forward to. It’s a wonderful job,” Miller said. “So, he has an exciting adventure ahead of him.”

Advice from Miller, he said to listen. Listen to law enforcement, listen to your deputy prosecutors and listen to your community. They were the ones who voted you into that position. He also said to continue to try cases yourself.

“ People like Andy are greatly needed in public service, and I know him well enough to know that he will find ways to figure out how to serve even when he’s out of office,” said Mattis.

His 36-years mark the longest-serving elected prosecutor in the state, and the longest-tenured employee in Benton County.

“The job has certainly changed over the years. But hopefully I’ve changed with it too,” expressed Andy Miller.

