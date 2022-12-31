Read full article on original website
Damar Hamlin’s uncle gives status update on NFL star with fears of ‘lung damage after Bills safety resuscitated twice’
DAMAR Hamlin's uncle has revealed that his stricken nephew is still sedated on a ventilator but appears to be "trending upwards." Buffalo Bills safety Hamlin, 24, went into cardiac arrest on Monday, January 2 after tackling wide receiver Tee Higgins during the game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Hamlin was initially...
Damar Hamlin Was Raised by Parents Who Worked Incredibly Hard to Provide for Him
Following one of the most terrifying on-field incidents in the history of the NFL, sports fans and people more generally around the world are hoping as hard as they can that Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin will be OK. Article continues below advertisement. Damar collapsed during the first quarter of...
Bills star is about to miss out on a ton of money because of something that’s completely out of his control
The Buffalo Bills are quite literally unstoppable when Jordan Poyer is on the field. In fact, this season the team is an incredible 11-0 when the All-Pro plays on gameday. Poyer’s success on the field makes things interesting for Buffalo and the front office. Jordan Poyer joined the Bills after a brief stint with the Cleveland Browns and completely reinvented himself as a professional.
Damar Hamlin's Medical Diagnosis is Revealed
Here is the latest health update on Bills safety Damar Hamlin after he collapsed on the field and was hospitalized during the Bills' Monday Night Football game against the Bengals.
One NFL player has died on the field. His widow watched Damar Hamlin’s collapse in horror.
Sharon Hughes stayed awake as late as she could Monday night, forcing her eyes open. The widow of the only NFL player to die on the field during a game, she needed to know that history was not repeating itself. She needed to hear that Damar Hamlin was still alive.
Damar Hamlin Collapses on Field During ‘Monday Night Football’ Game
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is in critical condition after collapsing during the first quarter of Monday’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals. The NFL officially suspended the game within an hour after the on-field incident. After he collided with Cincinnati wide receiver Tee Higgins and fell to the ground,...
NFL Legend Dies
National Football League legend Art McNally, an official who was known as the "father of instant replay," has died at the age of 97, according to CNN. McNally died on Sunday at a hospital in Pennsylvania of natural causes, according to the reports.
Browns Lose Another Linebacker for the Season, Sign one to Active Roster
And then there were none is the saying that should be used when talking about the Cleveland Browns linebacker room. Linebacker Jordan Kunaszyk was placed on the injured reserve with a hand injury, ending his season with two games to go. Kunaszyk joins Anthony Walker, Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, Jacob Phillips, Tony Fields, and Sione Takitaki -- all of whom had their seasons cut short.
NFL Draft Profile: Garrett Nelson, Linebacker, Nebraska Cornhuskers
Copyright ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Texans Cancel Practice After Damar Hamlin Injury; Ex Teammates ‘Praying’ For Bills DB. By Aaron Wilson Sports Illustrated Houston Texans News, Analysis and More. Several Houston Texans players are former teammates of injured...
Chad Kelly Trolls Broncos Amid Russell Wilson’s Struggles
On Christmas Day, amid the Denver Broncos' ugly 51-14 loss to the Los Angeles Rams, quarterback Russell Wilson was so ineffectual that he was benched in the fourth quarter. Wilson's day at the office was one of his worst as a Bronco, but it punctuated a season replete with inconsistent performances.
NFL’s Scheduling Punished the Jaguars and Rewarded the Titans — And It Shouldn’t Matter
There are very few times in the history of the Jacksonville Jaguars that the NFL has felt itself beholden to their fortunes. This Saturday is no different. The Jaguars will play their most important game in five years, and really in franchise history, this weekend vs. the Tennessee Titans. But instead of getting a normal week's rest as the Titans benefit from an extended rest due to Thursday Night Football, the Jaguars will have to play on a short week, taking the field on Saturday evening as opposed to Sunday night.
A Jersey Guy: College football indestructible
Greg Sankey, the astute commissioner of the Southeastern Conference knew two years ago when Covid-19 was threatening to shut down everything. The message the SEC and Sankey made clear from the start was that even if the SEC had to play by itself, there WOULD be a college football season in 2020.
Ron Cook: Steelers’ young core is silencing critics
PITTSBURGH — When the Steelers were seemingly hopeless and helpless at 2-6 heading into their bye week, Mike Tomlin was criticized for everything. There's a shock, right? Tomlin was roasted for his choice of offensive coordinator. His choice of offensive line coach. The team's play calling. The disappointing play of his defense, highest-paid in the NFL and one he had promised would be "dominant." His failure to build a quality team with Kevin Colbert through the draft and free agency.
Damar Hamlin’s family shares update on condition, expresses gratitude
Hamlin is currently flipped over on his stomach to relieve pressure on his lungs. Doctors are trying to get him off a ventilator and breathing on his own.
