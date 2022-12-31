ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Damar Hamlin's Medical Diagnosis Revealed

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin "suffered a cardiac arrest" prior to collapsing on the field and being transported to a nearby hospital during the team's postponed Monday Night Football game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium, the Bills confirmed in an update shared on their official Twitter account early Tuesday (January 3) morning.
CINCINNATI, OH
Bills star is about to miss out on a ton of money because of something that’s completely out of his control

The Buffalo Bills are quite literally unstoppable when Jordan Poyer is on the field. In fact, this season the team is an incredible 11-0 when the All-Pro plays on gameday. Poyer’s success on the field makes things interesting for Buffalo and the front office. Jordan Poyer joined the Bills after a brief stint with the Cleveland Browns and completely reinvented himself as a professional.
BUFFALO, NY
Doctors to determin if Hamlin suffered brain damage

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamilin remains in critical condition Tuesday night after his heart stopped beating during Monday night's game against the Bengals. The 24-year-old suddently collapsed after making a routine tackle. For a few moments, Hamlin got up after the hit, but then suddenly collapsed. "Now all of a sudden you have a heart that was pumping normally as you think of a heartbeat and now that is essentially quitting."Dr. Camilla Sasson of the American Heart Association in Denver explains after Hamlin's heart stopped beating all blood flow was cut off to his organs. Time is critical."Everything you do on...
Damar Hamlin may have suffered "remarkably rare" condition, Dr. Agus says

Buffalo Bills defensive back Damar Hamlin may have suffered a "remarkably rare" condition when he collapsed on the field during Monday night's game against the Cincinnati Bengals, CBS News medical contributor Dr. David Agus told "CBS Mornings." The Bills said Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest following a hit in the game....
NFL Mock Draft: Georgia Star Stays Home With Falcons?

Today could be the final game of Georgia Bulldogs defensive tackle Jalen Carter's collegiate career. But he may not have to move too far to start his NFL journey. In NFL Draft Bible's final mock draft of the 2022 calendar year, he projects that the Atlanta Falcons will take Carter with the sixth overall pick.
ATLANTA, GA
Seahawks Show Outpouring of Support for Bills DB Damar Hamlin

The sports world stood still Monday night after Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed in the field of play during the first quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium. Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition in the ICU at University of Cincinnati Medical Center after it was announced that...
SEATTLE, WA
Where Tickets Prices Stand For Raiders-Chiefs Season Finale

It's been far from the season Raider Nation expected for its beloved Silver and Black. All that's left for the Raiders now, though, is to go out with a bang against one of the AFC's best teams, the Kansas City Chiefs. Don't miss the last chance to see the Las...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Georgia football injury update: Darnell Washington status for CFP game

Georgia watched as one of its top offensive stars went down with an injury last time out, but things appear to be progressing well for Darnell Washington. The star Bulldogs tight end was forced out of the team’s win over Ohio State in the Peach Bowl semifinal with a lower body injury.
ATHENS, GA
Bruce Arians Weighs in on Buccaneers Coaching Situation

January 8th, 2019 is the day that Bruce Arians officially came out of retirement to resume his illustrious NFL coaching career, by signing a four-year contract to become the 12th head coach for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. In his three years at the helm, Arians delivered in a big way....
TAMPA, FL
All Things Bama Podcast: NFL Draft Bound

Welcome back to the All Things Bama Podcast, a part of the BamaCentral Network!. On this week’s episode, Mason, Joey and Austin talk about Bryce Young, Will Anderson, Jahmyr Gibbs and Brian Branch declaring for the NFL Draft. Then, the crew recap an exciting Sugar Bowl weekend before previewing the upcoming men’s basketball games.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
What Steve Clifford Said Following the Loss to the Lakers

“LeBron (James) was great, obviously, the whole game. We were better in the second half, but yeah, for sure, the second quarter. We tried to double team (LeBron) as much as we could, but 19 fastbreak points, it’s going to be hard (to win). That’s their strength, and he was right in the middle of that.”
Kirk Herbstreit Shares ‘Only Answer’ to CFB Transfer, Tampering Issues

ESPN college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit was asked about the transfer portal and tampering that is taking place across the sport and potential remedies to the issues in the sport today. The longtime ESPN analyst gave his opinion on the matter during Saturday’s edition of College GameDay. “Ultimately, the...
Pat McAfee Upset Dan Campbell Not Appearing as Guest

Unfortunately, part of working in the media is sometimes dealing with disappointment. Understandably, Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell is among the most requested interviews across the media landscape. Former NFL punter Pat McAfee, who has built a media empire, has periodically interviewed Detroit's second-year head coach, including as recently...
DETROIT, MI

