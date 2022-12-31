The 12-3 Vikings are in Green Bay to take on the 7-8 Packers in a game with major playoff implications for both teams. Minnesota is looking to sweep its biggest rival, maintain its hold on the No. 2 seed, and stay alive in its pursuit of the No. 1 seed (the Eagles losing to the Saints earlier on Sunday was a necessary step in that process). The Packers are fighting to sneak into the playoffs, which will be much more difficult if they don't win today.

GREEN BAY, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO