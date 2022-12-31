Read full article on original website
This City in Colorado Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in AmericaJoe MertensDenver, CO
Mayor Hancock Asks For Help to Support MigrantsTom HandyDenver, CO
People experiencing homelessness moving out of Aloft HotelDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Opinion: Denver's homeless includes Uber, Lyft, DoorDash driversDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Update: Logan Street studios to stay affordable housingDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Damar Hamlin’s uncle gives status update on NFL star with fears of ‘lung damage after Bills safety resuscitated twice’
DAMAR Hamlin's uncle has revealed that his stricken nephew is still sedated on a ventilator but appears to be "trending upwards." Buffalo Bills safety Hamlin, 24, went into cardiac arrest on Monday, January 2 after tackling wide receiver Tee Higgins during the game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Hamlin was initially...
Damar Hamlin Was Raised by Parents Who Worked Incredibly Hard to Provide for Him
Following one of the most terrifying on-field incidents in the history of the NFL, sports fans and people more generally around the world are hoping as hard as they can that Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin will be OK. Article continues below advertisement. Damar collapsed during the first quarter of...
Centre Daily
Damar Hamlin Collapses on Field During ‘Monday Night Football’ Game
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is in critical condition after collapsing during the first quarter of Monday’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals. The NFL officially suspended the game within an hour after the on-field incident. After he collided with Cincinnati wide receiver Tee Higgins and fell to the ground,...
atozsports.com
Bills star is about to miss out on a ton of money because of something that’s completely out of his control
The Buffalo Bills are quite literally unstoppable when Jordan Poyer is on the field. In fact, this season the team is an incredible 11-0 when the All-Pro plays on gameday. Poyer’s success on the field makes things interesting for Buffalo and the front office. Jordan Poyer joined the Bills after a brief stint with the Cleveland Browns and completely reinvented himself as a professional.
Damar Hamlin's Medical Diagnosis is Revealed
Here is the latest health update on Bills safety Damar Hamlin after he collapsed on the field and was hospitalized during the Bills' Monday Night Football game against the Bengals.
One NFL player has died on the field. His widow watched Damar Hamlin’s collapse in horror.
Sharon Hughes stayed awake as late as she could Monday night, forcing her eyes open. The widow of the only NFL player to die on the field during a game, she needed to know that history was not repeating itself. She needed to hear that Damar Hamlin was still alive.
Centre Daily
Chad Kelly Trolls Broncos Amid Russell Wilson’s Struggles
On Christmas Day, amid the Denver Broncos' ugly 51-14 loss to the Los Angeles Rams, quarterback Russell Wilson was so ineffectual that he was benched in the fourth quarter. Wilson's day at the office was one of his worst as a Bronco, but it punctuated a season replete with inconsistent performances.
Centre Daily
Browns Lose Another Linebacker for the Season, Sign one to Active Roster
And then there were none is the saying that should be used when talking about the Cleveland Browns linebacker room. Linebacker Jordan Kunaszyk was placed on the injured reserve with a hand injury, ending his season with two games to go. Kunaszyk joins Anthony Walker, Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, Jacob Phillips, Tony Fields, and Sione Takitaki -- all of whom had their seasons cut short.
Centre Daily
Roger Goodell Offers Update on Bengals-Bills Postponement Following Damar Hamlin’s Collapse
CINCINNATI — The NFL announced that it will not resume the Bengals game against the Bills this week. Commissioner Roger Goodell spoke with representatives from both teams and came to that conclusion. He informed both the Bengals and the Bills of this decision on Tuesday. The NFL hasn't made...
Centre Daily
Samuel Njoku: Ravens Simply Don’t Have Look of A Contender
BALTIMORE — The Ravens didn’t look like a playoff team on Sunday night against the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Steelers narrowly edged the Ravens 16-13 to keep their playoff hopes alive. Baltimore has already clinched the playoffs but looked to defeat Pittsburgh to keep pace with Cincinnati for the AFC North title.
Centre Daily
Bengals Players React to Damar Hamlin’s Medical Emergency That Led to Game Being Postponed
CINCINNATI — Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered a tragic medical emergency in the middle of Monday night’s contest against the Bengals that led to the game being postponed. The 24-year-old collapsed in the first quarter of the game after tackling Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins. He was on...
Centre Daily
NFL Draft Profile: Christian Jones, Offensive Tackle, Texas Longhorns
Copyright ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. NFL Network analyst David Carr took to the airwaves Monday night to defend his brother Derek just days after the Raiders announced he would be benched for the rest of the season. David Carr, a...
Centre Daily
Frequent LeBron James Critic Skip Bayless Gives Tasteless Take on Bills Safety Damar Hamlin
View the original article to see embedded media. Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin was transported to the hospital Monday night after suffering a serious injury against the Cincinnati Bengals. Hamlin grabbed his chest and fainted on the field after tackling Bengals receiver Tee Higgins. He was given CPR but had to be put on oxygen in the ambulance.
Centre Daily
Vikings-Packers Live Score Updates — NFL Regular Season Week 17
The 12-3 Vikings are in Green Bay to take on the 7-8 Packers in a game with major playoff implications for both teams. Minnesota is looking to sweep its biggest rival, maintain its hold on the No. 2 seed, and stay alive in its pursuit of the No. 1 seed (the Eagles losing to the Saints earlier on Sunday was a necessary step in that process). The Packers are fighting to sneak into the playoffs, which will be much more difficult if they don't win today.
Centre Daily
FSU Tight End signs with agency, entering 2023 NFL Draft
Underclassmen across college football have until Monday, January 16, to declare their intentions to enter the 2023 NFL Draft. Florida State has already lost star safety Jammie Robinson to the professional ranks and is awaiting a final decision from rising edge rusher Jared Verse. Outside of that, the Seminoles have...
Centre Daily
Damar Hamlin Family: ‘Love & Support’ from Bills & NFL
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered a significant injury against the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday night and left the field by ambulance. The NFL made the move with respect to Hamlin, his family, and the Bills and Bengals collectively, by not continuing to play football Monday night. On Tuesday, the...
Centre Daily
3 NFL teams look for rare trip from 2-6 to playoffs
Falling into a 2-6 hole near the midpoint of a season is usually a recipe to look to the future for NFL teams with only two teams ever climbing out of that hole to reach the postseason. Headed into Week 18 of this season, three teams that lost six of...
Centre Daily
NFL’s Scheduling Punished the Jaguars and Rewarded the Titans — And It Shouldn’t Matter
There are very few times in the history of the Jacksonville Jaguars that the NFL has felt itself beholden to their fortunes. This Saturday is no different. The Jaguars will play their most important game in five years, and really in franchise history, this weekend vs. the Tennessee Titans. But instead of getting a normal week's rest as the Titans benefit from an extended rest due to Thursday Night Football, the Jaguars will have to play on a short week, taking the field on Saturday evening as opposed to Sunday night.
Centre Daily
Hunter Yurachek: Razorbacks Will be Looking at Procedures
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Like much of the country, Arkansas athletics director saw the horrific injury on Monday Night Football. "I knew right away something was wrong," he said Tuesday afternoon via phone. "You also knew it wasn't good." The injury occurred when Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin made a...
Centre Daily
Harbaugh: ‘It’s Very Important to Get Mark Andrews Going’ for Ravens Offense
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Ravens tight end Mark Andrews finally broke through with a stellar performance against the Steelers. Coach John Harbaugh hopes it's a sign of even better things to come. Andrews finished with nine catches on nine targets for 100 yards. “I just think it worked out...
