Centre Daily

Damar Hamlin Collapses on Field During ‘Monday Night Football’ Game

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is in critical condition after collapsing during the first quarter of Monday’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals. The NFL officially suspended the game within an hour after the on-field incident. After he collided with Cincinnati wide receiver Tee Higgins and fell to the ground,...
CINCINNATI, OH
Bills star is about to miss out on a ton of money because of something that’s completely out of his control

The Buffalo Bills are quite literally unstoppable when Jordan Poyer is on the field. In fact, this season the team is an incredible 11-0 when the All-Pro plays on gameday. Poyer’s success on the field makes things interesting for Buffalo and the front office. Jordan Poyer joined the Bills after a brief stint with the Cleveland Browns and completely reinvented himself as a professional.
BUFFALO, NY
Chad Kelly Trolls Broncos Amid Russell Wilson’s Struggles

On Christmas Day, amid the Denver Broncos' ugly 51-14 loss to the Los Angeles Rams, quarterback Russell Wilson was so ineffectual that he was benched in the fourth quarter. Wilson's day at the office was one of his worst as a Bronco, but it punctuated a season replete with inconsistent performances.
DENVER, CO
Browns Lose Another Linebacker for the Season, Sign one to Active Roster

And then there were none is the saying that should be used when talking about the Cleveland Browns linebacker room. Linebacker Jordan Kunaszyk was placed on the injured reserve with a hand injury, ending his season with two games to go. Kunaszyk joins Anthony Walker, Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, Jacob Phillips, Tony Fields, and Sione Takitaki -- all of whom had their seasons cut short.
CLEVELAND, OH
Samuel Njoku: Ravens Simply Don’t Have Look of A Contender

BALTIMORE — The Ravens didn’t look like a playoff team on Sunday night against the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Steelers narrowly edged the Ravens 16-13 to keep their playoff hopes alive. Baltimore has already clinched the playoffs but looked to defeat Pittsburgh to keep pace with Cincinnati for the AFC North title.
BALTIMORE, MD
NFL Draft Profile: Christian Jones, Offensive Tackle, Texas Longhorns

Copyright ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. NFL Network analyst David Carr took to the airwaves Monday night to defend his brother Derek just days after the Raiders announced he would be benched for the rest of the season. David Carr, a...
AUSTIN, TX
Frequent LeBron James Critic Skip Bayless Gives Tasteless Take on Bills Safety Damar Hamlin

View the original article to see embedded media. Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin was transported to the hospital Monday night after suffering a serious injury against the Cincinnati Bengals. Hamlin grabbed his chest and fainted on the field after tackling Bengals receiver Tee Higgins. He was given CPR but had to be put on oxygen in the ambulance.
Vikings-Packers Live Score Updates — NFL Regular Season Week 17

The 12-3 Vikings are in Green Bay to take on the 7-8 Packers in a game with major playoff implications for both teams. Minnesota is looking to sweep its biggest rival, maintain its hold on the No. 2 seed, and stay alive in its pursuit of the No. 1 seed (the Eagles losing to the Saints earlier on Sunday was a necessary step in that process). The Packers are fighting to sneak into the playoffs, which will be much more difficult if they don't win today.
GREEN BAY, WI
FSU Tight End signs with agency, entering 2023 NFL Draft

Underclassmen across college football have until Monday, January 16, to declare their intentions to enter the 2023 NFL Draft. Florida State has already lost star safety Jammie Robinson to the professional ranks and is awaiting a final decision from rising edge rusher Jared Verse. Outside of that, the Seminoles have...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Damar Hamlin Family: ‘Love & Support’ from Bills & NFL

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered a significant injury against the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday night and left the field by ambulance. The NFL made the move with respect to Hamlin, his family, and the Bills and Bengals collectively, by not continuing to play football Monday night. On Tuesday, the...
CINCINNATI, OH
3 NFL teams look for rare trip from 2-6 to playoffs

Falling into a 2-6 hole near the midpoint of a season is usually a recipe to look to the future for NFL teams with only two teams ever climbing out of that hole to reach the postseason. Headed into Week 18 of this season, three teams that lost six of...
TENNESSEE STATE
NFL’s Scheduling Punished the Jaguars and Rewarded the Titans — And It Shouldn’t Matter

There are very few times in the history of the Jacksonville Jaguars that the NFL has felt itself beholden to their fortunes. This Saturday is no different. The Jaguars will play their most important game in five years, and really in franchise history, this weekend vs. the Tennessee Titans. But instead of getting a normal week's rest as the Titans benefit from an extended rest due to Thursday Night Football, the Jaguars will have to play on a short week, taking the field on Saturday evening as opposed to Sunday night.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Hunter Yurachek: Razorbacks Will be Looking at Procedures

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Like much of the country, Arkansas athletics director saw the horrific injury on Monday Night Football. "I knew right away something was wrong," he said Tuesday afternoon via phone. "You also knew it wasn't good." The injury occurred when Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin made a...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR

