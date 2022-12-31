Read full article on original website
Transition Underway to New Vincennes Streets Superintendent
Less than two weeks remain before a new Vincennes Street superintendent comes into place. Longtime Street Department leader Bryce Anderson will retire in mid-January, with Jeff Wood to take his place. Anderson started working for then-Mayor Terry Mooney in the 2000’s. He also served under Al Baldwin before serving the...
Kellie Streeter Back for Another Year as Commissioners’ President
The Knox County Commissioners have re-appointed Kellie Streeter as their president for the next year. Trent Hinkle will serve as the board’s vice-president for the next year. Both appointments were approved unanimously. Also, the Commissioners re-appointed Vaughn Huey to the County’s Drainage Board, with the other position to remain...
New Deputy Prosecutor In Place in Knox County
Knox County Prosecutor Dirk Carnahan has announced the addition of Deputy Prosecutor Andrew Carnall to the staff. Carnall is the former elected Wells County Prosecuting Attorney. He is a graduate of Indiana University and the Indiana University School of Law – Indianapolis. Carnahan says Carnall is an experienced trial...
KC Health Department On the Move to Bierhaus Building
The Knox County Health Department is closed this week to complete its move from its South 5th Street location to a new home at the Bierhaus Building at 328 North Second Street. The health department is scheduled to reopen Monday at its new location.
Government Offices Closed for New Year’s Day
Government Offices are closed in observance of the New Year’s Holiday. In Vincennes Recycling will not be collected until January 9th. Officials with at the Solid Management Office on South 17th Street will have an all-day recycling drop off on Wednesday from 9 AM until 5 PM. In Washington, trash that is normally picked on Monday’s will need to be ready by 7 AM tomorrow. The city bus is not running and the daviess county landfill will be closed.
Lawrence County Not Enforcing Safe-T Act
A Lawrence County, Illinois judge approved a motion made by the county’s state’s attorney and sheriff Friday requesting that the no cash bail and pretrial release provisions of the SAFE-T Act which took effect New Year’s Day not be enforced or applied in Lawrence County. The Motion...
January First Baby First to Arrive for 2023 at GSH
Good Samaritan Hospital in Vincennes has announced that Ledger Logan Owen is the hospital’s first baby of the new year. Ledger was born January 1st at 9:03 am. He was 7 pounds, 9 ounces and 22 inches long. His parents are Ashlee and Jerek Owen of Vincennes. He has...
Less Than a Week Remains for Planned Memorial Bridge Closure
Less than a week remains before a planned closure of the Memorial Bridge in downtown Vincennes. The closure will start Monday of next week and run through April 30th. The bridge is part of State Road 441; it connects Indiana to Illinois across the Wabash River. The work is being...
First 2023 Daviess County Birth Waits 24 Hours
Several babies were born in the days leading up to the new year, but it wasn’t until January 2nd that the first baby of 2023 came into the world at Daviess Community Hospital. Waylyn Michelle Ashby arrived at 8:40 AM. Waylyn, the daughter of Austin and Bailey Ashby OF...
NK Boys Face Sullivan Tonight; Swim Meet Time and Place Moved
The North Knox Warriors hit the road tonight to face Sullivan. Tipoff is at 7:30; hear the game tonight on 105.7, WUZR. A swim meet set for Tuesday of next week has been moved. The January ninth meet that was set for Southridge will now be held in the Deaconess Aquatic Center. That meet will also start that night at 7:15 Eastern time. The meet includes Vincennes Lincoln, Evansville Central, Southridge, and Forest Park.
Gas Prices Back on Rise Again
The Triple-A Motor Club says the average price of gas in Indiana Monday stood at $3.08 a gallon, a penny higher than Sunday and 14-cents lower than Monday’s national average of $3.22 a gallon. Indiana’s average was also 12-cents higher than a week ago, 42-cents lower than a month...
Sullivan Defeats North Knox; LHS Girls Play Princeton Tonight
In Boys High School Basketball action…Sullivan downed North Knox 71-42. Kyson Parker led 2-10 North Knox with 12 points. In Girls basketball action tonight…8-7 Vincennes Lincoln plays host to 8-6 Princeton. The Varsity will. tip off at around eight and you can hear the game on WZDM or...
Bicknell Woman Arrested on Daviess County OWI Charge
The Daviess County Sheriff’s department arrested 40-year-old Brandy Camp of Bicknell Sunday for Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated .15% or Greater, and Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated with a Controlled Substance. Camp is being held without bond. Washington Police arrested 24-year-old Jose Mora of Washington Sunday for Operating a...
Two Knox County Men Face Drug Charges in Daviess County
The Daviess County Sheriff’s Department arrested 37-year-old Justin Goodsen of Freelandville Monday for Operating While Intoxicated Refusal, Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of Paraphernalia, Possession of Marijuana, and Possession of a Schedule Four Controlled Substance. Goodsen is being held without bond. Daviess County Sheriff’s deputies also arrested 39-year-old Jeffrey Mize...
Vincennes Animal Shelter Still Full to Capacity
The Vincennes Animal Shelter continues at capacity for both dogs and cats at this time. Shelter director Leah Raigen says the problem is something that has been in place for several months. Shelter officials urge anyone considering a pet to visit them for adoption information. The Vincennes Animal Shelter can...
Linton Defeats Lincoln in Road Loss for Lady Alices
The Vincennes Lincoln Lady Alices dropped a close one to the Linton Lady Miners last night, 47-45, at Linton. The game was close throughout, with Linton willing the second half by two points following a tie at halftime. Ari Gerkin led LHS with 18, with Gracie Kramer adding 7. The...
Northern Sullivan County Death Investigation Continues
It was January 2nd, 1981 when Sarah Benson of Farmersburg was found dead inside her home. The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office has released pictures of a blue 4-door sedan and brown shoes they believe could be similar to those of the killers, although they’re not the actual car or shoes. The suspect has been described as a tall, thin man in his 20’s at the time.
Quick Action Saves Life of Pike County Man
The Pike County Sheriff’s Office says deputies and Pike County EMS personnel saved the life of a man who had possibly overdosed. Pike County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched Monday evening to an unresponsive male who had possibly overdosed. Deputy Bryce Manning and Deputy Kane Osgatharp arrived on scene...
