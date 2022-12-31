ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warner Robins, GA

41nbc.com

Man shot during fight in Warner Robins

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A man is hospitalized after being shot during a fight Tuesday night. That’s according to a Warner Robins Police news release, which said WRPD responded to a fight call at 206 Northlake Drive Building 300 around 6:30. Police say two parties pointed guns...
WARNER ROBINS, GA
WALB 10

Child injured by car in Lee Co.

LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) - A child has been sent to the hospital after being injured by a car, according to the Lee County’s Sheriff’s Office (LCSO). Deputies received a call around 5 p.m. on Tuesday of a child being hit by a vehicle. After deputies arrived, they took the child with currently unknown injuries to a hospital.
LEE COUNTY, GA
wfxl.com

Toddler involved in Lee County accident Tuesday evening

Georgia State Patrol is investigating after an accident involving a toddler Tuesday evening. The Lee County Sheriff's Office and other emergency personnel responded to the 100 block of Donald Road for an accident that happened just after 5 p.m. Tuesday. Officials say that the vehicle and person involved remained on...
LEE COUNTY, GA
wgxa.tv

One person in hospital following shooting in Central Macon

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- One person is in the hospital following a shooting incident on Pansy Avenue. WGXA learned of reports of a drive-by shooting that took place on Pansy Avenue just before Noon on Tuesday and, minutes later, were notified of a gunshot victim who checked themselves into a nearby hospital.
MACON, GA
WMAZ

Central Georgia athletic trainers discuss medical emergencies after Hamlin's cardiac arrest

MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — Damar Hamlin's injury has many people talking about safety on the football field, including at the high school and college levels. According to the Bureau of Labor and Statistics, Georgia has 1,190 athletic trainers as of May 2021. The requirements to become an athletic trainer include having a master's degree and "obtaining a license from the Georgia Board of Athletic Trainers to practice."
MILLEDGEVILLE, GA
13WMAZ

Man shot outside bar and grill in Macon

MACON, Ga. — A man has been shot outside of a nightclub in Macon, according to the Bibb County Sheriff's Office. They say that a man was shot near the roadway in front of Mid-Town Daquiri Bar & Grill, located at 4378 Log Cabin Drive in Macon. He has...
MACON, GA
FOX Carolina

Another earthquake confirmed in Georgia

MILLEGEVILLE, G.A. (FOX Carolina) - The United States Geological Survey (USGS) announced another earthquake was confirmed in Georgia on Tuesday morning. According to the USGS, the 2.4 magnitude earthquake was felt 9.4 miles north northeast of Milledgeville, GA at around 10:14 a.m. The earthquake also had a depth of 11...
MILLEDGEVILLE, GA
wgxa.tv

Macon hospitals welcome 2023 New Year's babies

MACON, Ga. (WGXA)- Meet two of the newest and cutest citizens of Macon!. Atrium Health Navicent Family Birth Center reported little Amalia became the hospital's first-born baby of 2023. Amalia arrived at 2:12 a.m. to parents Julie and Andrew. Piedmont Macon Medical Center announced little Journi as the hospital's first-born...
MACON, GA

