MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — Damar Hamlin's injury has many people talking about safety on the football field, including at the high school and college levels. According to the Bureau of Labor and Statistics, Georgia has 1,190 athletic trainers as of May 2021. The requirements to become an athletic trainer include having a master's degree and "obtaining a license from the Georgia Board of Athletic Trainers to practice."

MILLEDGEVILLE, GA ・ 9 HOURS AGO