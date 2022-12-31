Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
41nbc.com
Man shot during fight in Warner Robins
WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A man is hospitalized after being shot during a fight Tuesday night. That’s according to a Warner Robins Police news release, which said WRPD responded to a fight call at 206 Northlake Drive Building 300 around 6:30. Police say two parties pointed guns...
WALB 10
Child injured by car in Lee Co.
LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) - A child has been sent to the hospital after being injured by a car, according to the Lee County’s Sheriff’s Office (LCSO). Deputies received a call around 5 p.m. on Tuesday of a child being hit by a vehicle. After deputies arrived, they took the child with currently unknown injuries to a hospital.
WMAZ
Man found shot alongside road in east Macon, Bibb Sheriff's Office determined as a suicide
MACON, Ga. — A man was found dead from a gunshot wound just before 9 p.m. in Macon, according to Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones. The man was found along Haywood Road and Merriwood Drive near Shurling Drive. Jones said he was shot in the head. Deputy coroner Lonnie...
'Where can I park it?': Macon-Bibb now restricts trucks & 18-wheeler parking
MACON, Ga. — It's a new year with new laws taking effect for those in Macon-Bibb. This one went into effect on January 1st, which will not allow commercial vehicles and trailers to be parked at your home. That affects a lot of truck drivers or RV owners. Macon-Bibb's...
wgxa.tv
GSP: Savannah man, Washington Co. teen arrested after trying to outrun law enforcement
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA)- The Georgia State Patrol said two people attempting to outrun law enforcement have been arrested following a crash in Baldwin County. Troopers say the Washington County Sheriff’s Office requested GSP’s assistance in pursuing a vehicle that sped away from deputies on Deepstep Rd. near State Route 24 around 5:44 pm Sunday.
wfxl.com
Toddler involved in Lee County accident Tuesday evening
Georgia State Patrol is investigating after an accident involving a toddler Tuesday evening. The Lee County Sheriff's Office and other emergency personnel responded to the 100 block of Donald Road for an accident that happened just after 5 p.m. Tuesday. Officials say that the vehicle and person involved remained on...
wgxa.tv
One person in hospital following shooting in Central Macon
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- One person is in the hospital following a shooting incident on Pansy Avenue. WGXA learned of reports of a drive-by shooting that took place on Pansy Avenue just before Noon on Tuesday and, minutes later, were notified of a gunshot victim who checked themselves into a nearby hospital.
'It gives it a different look': Warner Robins city center project may start this summer
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Some Warner Robins people are looking forward to a new city's downtown. The city says they plan to start the next phase of the city center project this summer. In about six months, you may see physical changes in the Commercial Circle area. That's located...
WMAZ
Central Georgia athletic trainers discuss medical emergencies after Hamlin's cardiac arrest
MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — Damar Hamlin's injury has many people talking about safety on the football field, including at the high school and college levels. According to the Bureau of Labor and Statistics, Georgia has 1,190 athletic trainers as of May 2021. The requirements to become an athletic trainer include having a master's degree and "obtaining a license from the Georgia Board of Athletic Trainers to practice."
Incentives unknown for window replacement company building Georgia plant
(The Center Square) — A full-service window replacement company plans to build its first manufacturing facility in Georgia. However, it’s unclear whether Georgia taxpayers will be on the hook for any part of it. Renewal by Andersen, a division of Bayport, Minnesota-based Andersen Corporation, said it would spend...
More lofts may replace former Blair's, Joseph N. Neel stores in downtown Macon
MACON, Ga. — Lofts, lofts and more lofts are on the agenda for Macon-Bibb's Planning and Zoning meeting next Monday. One of the most significant projects is a $25 million project to build luxury lofts, retail, and office space. Macon developer Robbo Hatcher is asking Planning and Zoning for...
'Impacting lives positively:' Warner Robins warming center needs volunteers
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — More than 50 people gathered at the Table at First Christian Church Monday to talk about their new, temporary warming center. With more and more people needing help, they're getting ready to open it for two months. Sheets, pillows, and bunk beds are just the...
New River North owners want inclusivity at Macon golf course
MACON, Ga. — River North Golf and Country Club has a near 50 year record in the community. The history of the course goes a lot farther back and now it's all coming full circle. Childers Adams grandfather built River North Golf and Country Club in 1974. "Here's some...
'An outstanding young man': $30,000 reward offered in death of former Milledgeville officer
MACON, Ga. — There's now a $30,000 reward for information in the death of a former Milledgeville officer shot and killed in Atlanta. Only 24 years old and less than a year serving the Fulton County sheriff's office,. James Thomas was found shot and killed in his car. "There...
New Year Newborn: Atrium Health Navicent welcomes Macon's first baby of 2023
MACON, Ga. — The first baby born in the New Year for the Macon area was welcomed in the early hours of January 1 at Atrium Health Navicent. The hospital welcomed their first baby of the year at 2:12 a.m., making it the first baby born of the year for the Macon area.
Man shot outside bar and grill in Macon
MACON, Ga. — A man has been shot outside of a nightclub in Macon, according to the Bibb County Sheriff's Office. They say that a man was shot near the roadway in front of Mid-Town Daquiri Bar & Grill, located at 4378 Log Cabin Drive in Macon. He has...
Georgia man fatally shoots someone then sets his own truck on fire, GBI says
TELFAIR COUNTY, Ga — A man was arrested by the GBI in connection to the killing of a 33-year-old Milan, Georgia man. Officials say Brandon Spires,29, shot and killed Joshua Fort,33, outside a building in downtown Milan. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Officials say...
FOX Carolina
Another earthquake confirmed in Georgia
MILLEGEVILLE, G.A. (FOX Carolina) - The United States Geological Survey (USGS) announced another earthquake was confirmed in Georgia on Tuesday morning. According to the USGS, the 2.4 magnitude earthquake was felt 9.4 miles north northeast of Milledgeville, GA at around 10:14 a.m. The earthquake also had a depth of 11...
'It's about the people': Ken Vance to join Georgia House of Representatives
MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — Georgia's new legislative session is just about a week away from beginning, and there are some new faces joining the House of Representatives after November's election. Ken Vance– who won House District 133, which covers Baldwin and Jones County–says he’s participated in around 10 elections in...
wgxa.tv
Macon hospitals welcome 2023 New Year's babies
MACON, Ga. (WGXA)- Meet two of the newest and cutest citizens of Macon!. Atrium Health Navicent Family Birth Center reported little Amalia became the hospital's first-born baby of 2023. Amalia arrived at 2:12 a.m. to parents Julie and Andrew. Piedmont Macon Medical Center announced little Journi as the hospital's first-born...
