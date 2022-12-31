Read full article on original website
Illinois making it easier to get a job license
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois residents that work in fields like cosmetology or landscaping need a license to practice, and that usually comes with fees and exams. A new taskforce is Springfield, however, is looking into making it more accessible for people who cannot afford it. The “Climb Taskforce” will work to address some of […]
New IL laws as of 2023 impact employers, employees
ILLINOIS (WEHT) – As the New Year begins, Illinois employers and employees should be aware of new laws taking effect that impact workplace rights. Officials say these laws are: “Legislation passed by the General Assembly and signed into law by Governor JB Pritzker in 2022 expands upon and changes certain rights and protections in the […]
A Higher Minimum Wage Now In Effect in Illinois. Here's How Much it Is in 2023
The minimum wage in Illinois just went up -- again. Beginning Jan. 1, 2023, minimum wage in the state is now $13 an hour. In 2022, it was $12 an hour. For workers who regularly earn tips, the rate will increase to $7.80, however, the state says "these workers must still earn the minimum wage after receiving tips, or the employer is required to make up the difference."
Businesses feel effects of Illinois minimum wage increase
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - With the minimum wage increasing Jan. 1, some small business owners fear for the future of their companies. The new wage could mean having fewer employees in one shift to raising prices. “I think us owners and us businesspeople, we have to be okay with not...
Illinoisans to see two gas tax increases in 2023
In 2023, Illinois drivers will see higher gasoline taxes, with two gas tax increases scheduled six months apart. The first goes into effect Jan. 1 and will add 3.1 cents to the price of a gallon of gas. That will spike the state’s gas tax to more than 42 cents a gallon. Illinois also assesses its state sales tax on top of gas taxes and the normal price of gas, which makes the amount Illinois motorists pay in total taxes at the pump second highest in the nation.
Do You Know The Legal Duties Of A Landlord In Illinois?
Did you know there are requirements landlords are legally required to honor? The most obvious is the responsibility of maintaining the rental unit and ensuring it is a safe and livable environment for tenants. This means there should be regularly scheduled walkthroughs to check for any issues such as plumbing...
Illinois’ minimum wage goes up January 1st
The State Minimum Wage went up on January first. Illinois Department of Labor Director Jane Flanagan says the new minimum wage in 2023 will be $13 an hour. “We encourage hourly workers to look closely at their paychecks, or their electronic pay stubs in the New Year, and make sure they were paid what they are owed. Employees who believe that they may be owed minimum wages or unpaid overtime can file a complaint at labor.illinois.gov.
Illinois quick hits: Edibles study released; Illinois' life expectancy declines
Edibles study released An Illinois study shows the number of young children who accidentally ate marijuana-laced products rose over five years as cannabis became legal in many places in the United States. According to the Southern Illinois School of Medicine, more than 7,000 confirmed cases of children younger than 6 eating marijuana edibles were reported to the nation’s poison control centers between 2017 and 2021. Nearly a quarter of the...
Illinois announces $350 million for small business support, but some worry policy costs will offset assistance
(The Center Square) – Illinois is set to receive $354.6 million in federal funding for four state programs to help small businesses, the U.S. Treasury announced. The money will help Illinois small businesses attract more capital investment and expand or launch business operations, Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s administration said in a statement.
Illinois’ gas tax holiday ends, prices jump overnight
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — The State of Illinois lifted the suspension of the gas tax yesterday, meaning motorists will pay an extra 42 cents per gallon. The annual gas tax was set to go into effect on July 1st, 2022, but Gov. JB Pritzker paused it until January 1st, 2023, due to tremendous demand for […]
Illinois quick hits: FOID card renewal changes in new year; Lawmakers back in Springfield Wednesday
Illinoisans with fingerprints on file with Illinois State Police will have their Firearm Owner ID Card automatically renewed. The new measure was part of an update to the FOID law and allows for the voluntary fingerprint option for automatic renewals to kick in at the start of the year. ISP will check the fingerprints against criminal databases for possible FOID card and Concealed Carry License prohibitors.
Schnucks will let Illinois employees choose their own work schedules
ST. LOUIS, M.O. (WTVO) — Schnucks is expanding its “Flexforce” employment option to workers at its Illinois grocery stores, allowing employees to choose shifts and locations that “best fit their personal schedules.” According to a press release, the grocer launched the program in St. Louis and is now expanding it to locations in Illinois, Indiana, […]
Latex gloves are no longer allowed in Illinois food service, next is health care in 2024
Metro East food service providers are now barred from using latex gloves as a new state law takes effect. The Illinois General Assembly passed the Latex Glove Ban Act this year, which Gov. JB Pritzker signed into law in June. The goal of the new law is to protect workers and customers who may be allergic to latex.
Illinois Attorney General taking some online sellers to court
SPRINGFIELD – If we’re talking about fake product reviews, the Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul says, “Zero Stars – Would Not Recommend.”. Raoul says the Federal Trade Commission and attorneys general around the country are taking some online sellers to court. One would be Roomster, a web site which charges a fee for access to rentals and other housing-related listings. Raoul says people rely on such reviews to make online buying decisions.
State enters 2023 with official State Snake and Rock
Illinois is getting a few new designations in 2023. Among the new laws taking effect in January included naming Dolostone as the official state rock of Illinois and choosing the Eastern Milksnake as the official state senate. Senator Dale Fowler sponsored that bill last spring, saying the name came from...
New Central Illinois representative sworn in ahead of lame duck session
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A temporary legislator has been appointed to fill the 87th district’s vacancy for the next week. Tim Butler, who served as the district’s representative for the area serving Sangamon, Tazwell, Menard and Logan Counties, retired from the General Assembly to become the executive director of the Illinois Railroad Association December 31st. […]
Gas prices expected to peak at $4.12 per gallon by June
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Gas prices are a hot topic of conversation as Illinois drivers are bracing to pay more at the pump in 2023. According to GasBuddy though, drivers are expected to be better than they were last year. In June 2022, prices averaged $5.03 per gallon. Just a month ago, gas dropped to just […]
Illinois Minimum Wage To Increase On New Year’s Day
Some workers could be getting a raise on Sunday. New Year’s Day marks the latest increase in Illinois’s minimum wage, which will climb to $13 an hour. A 2019 law is gradually increasing the state’s minimum wage, up to a peak of $15 an hour in 2025. The minimum wage for tipped workers also goes up on January 1st, to $7.80 an hour.
CDC: Life expectancy rate in Illinois ranks in middle among other states
ILLINOIS (WCIA) — The life expectancy rate in Illinois ranks in the middle of the pack among other states, according to data from the CDC. Illinois’s life expectancy rate is 76.8 years in 2020, down from 79 years in 2019 and 78.8 in 2018. The state falls in a similar range to a few other […]
Free legal services for Illinois veterans who appeal disability claims
(The Center Square) – A new partnership with the Illinois Department of Veterans’ Affairs has been established to provide free legal services to veterans who are denied disability compensation. When veterans need to appear in court to appeal a decision rejecting them for disability benefits, an attorney from...
