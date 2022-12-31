Read full article on original website
und.com
Game 15 Preview: Irish Ship Up to Boston College
Irish vs Eagles | Tuesday, Jan. 3 | 7 pm ET | Conte Forum | ACCN. GAME 15:NOTRE DAME (8-6, 0-3) at BOSTON COLLEGE (7-6, 1-1) CHESTNUT HILL, Mass. – The Notre Dame men’s basketball squad (8-6, 0-3) is searching for that needed first win in ACC play and first road victory – they could exorcise both those demons on Tuesday, Jan. 3, when the Irish travel to take on the Boston College Eagles (7-6, 1-1). Tip inside the Conte Forum is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET on the ACC Network.
und.com
Freshmen lead Notre Dame to 85-48 blowout victory over Boston College
SOUTH BEND, Ind. — In fewer than 20 minutes of time on the court, Cassandre Prosper has more than double the number of college rebounds as she has college practices under her belt. Just the second early enrollee in Notre Dame women’s basketball history (Olivia Miles), the 6-2 guard...
Notre Dame 2023 Scholarship Chart
A look at the latest with Notre Dame's 2023 scholarship situation
Notre Dame football: Adapt to NIL or be left behind
The Notre Dame football program is on a different playing field than the biggest programs in the country regarding NIL and the transfer portal. If the Irish want to be playoff contenders, they must adapt or be left behind. The first issue the Notre Dame football staff faces is being...
Notre Dame Offer Meant A Lot To 2024 OL Caleb Brewer
2024 Pennsylvania offensive lineman Caleb Brewer is one of the most unique players in the class and Notre Dame has taken notice
Notre Dame & Saint Mary Observer
Gator Bowl grades: Buchner delivers rollercoaster effort amidst transfer rumors
Tyler Buchner entered the 2022 season with a lot of hype. With the offensive line and run game struggling, Buchner’s inexperience as a passer shone through in a rough, 0-2 start to the season. In the second loss, Buchner suffered an injury that sidelined him until Friday’s bowl game.
und.com
Irish Celebrate New Year With Shutout
NOTRE DAME, Ind. – The University of Notre Dame hockey program opened 2023 with a 2-0 victory over Alaska Sunday night to register the weekend split against the Nanooks. After dropping a nail-biter on night one, the Irish bounced back to blank the Nanooks in game two as Ryan Bischel recorded his nation-leading fourth shutout of the season.
PREVIEW: Notre Dame at the 2023 All-American Bowl
SAN ANTONIO — The 2023 All-American Bowl is finally here. The players arrive in San Antonio on Monday, Jan. 2 and it’s going to be a busy week for some future Notre Dame football players. Let’s look at the participants representing the Fighting Irish. Houston (Texas) Kinkaid...
und.com
Irish Fall in 2022 Finale
NOTRE DAME, Ind. – The University of Notre Dame hockey program dropped their final contest of 2022, falling at home to the Nanooks of Alaska, 3-2. A late third-period push was not enough for the Irish as they rounded out the end of the calendar year in Game One of the weekend series.
hometownnewsnow.com
New Arcade Going: Full Tilt
(La Porte, IN) - A new arcade in La Porte has the antidote to cabin fever. Full Tilt Arcade has been open and steadily growing since October. Co-owner Ben Konowitz says he and his business partner Ryan Hart got the idea for opening an arcade when their own pinball collections got a little out of hand. “We were about to get broken up with by our significant others if we put one more pinball machine in our homes. I had six, and I think he had five,” Konowitz said. “We were maybe going to call it the Break Even Arcade. I just wanted to break even so I could have a place to play my pinball machines.”
WNDU
2nd Chance Pet: Felix
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Sarah Myers from the Humane Society of St. Joseph County joined us on 16 News Now Saturday Morning to introduce us to Felix. For more information on Felix, watch the video above!. To adopt Felix or any other pet, you can call the Humane Society...
Nativity scene display tampered with in Indiana
Theora Ohaneson said it wasn’t so much that someone removed the baby Jesus from the nativity scene. It was where they put the baby Jesus. She told WSBT in South Bend this was rude and disrespectful.
WNDU
1 injured in overnight shooting in South Bend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Police Department’s Violent Crimes Unit is investigating a shooting overnight in South Bend. Police were called around 12:15 a.m. on Monday to the 1500 block of Lincoln Way West. When they arrived, they found one person with injuries that were not life-threatening.
WNDU
Ring in the New Year in South Bend with tons of events to choose from
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - It’s New Year’s Eve, and across the country celebrations are taking place to ring in 2023. In South Bend, multiple events are inviting the public to start the year off with some fun:. Cloud Walking Coffee iw hosting a Disco Night with cocktails,...
95.3 MNC
One person hurt in shooting along Lincoln Way West in South Bend
The South Bend Police Department Violent Crimes unit is investigating a shooting that happened on the city’s west side. Officers were called around 12:15 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 2, to the the 1500 block of Lincoln Way West on the report of shots fired. They arrived to find one...
95.3 MNC
Four Winds Casino Job Fair set for Tuesday, Wednesday
A job fair at Four Winds Casinos, but not the gambling side. They are hiring in the casino hotel and spa, with on the spot hiring. Positions include Front Desk Agents, Night Auditors, Housekeeping, Porters, Room Attendants, Massage Therapists, Nail Technicians, Estheticians, Valet Attendants, Gift Shop Clerks, Limo Drivers, Dishwashers, Culinary Staff, Food Servers, Barbacks, and more.
WNDU
U93 holds annual New Year’s Eve pajama party
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Baby New Year is almost here, but before we ring in the New Year, Michiana is saying farewell to 2022 in a comfortable fashion. U93 held its fourth annual adult pajama party at the Century Center in downtown South Bend. 21-and-up guests were invited to...
News Channel Nebraska
Pete Buttigieg Fast Facts
Here's a look at the life of Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg, former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, and former 2020 Democratic presidential candidate. Marriage: Chasten Glezman (2018-present) Children: adopted with Chasten Glezman: twins, Penelope Rose and Joseph August. Education: Harvard College, 2004, B.A., History and Literature; University of Oxford,...
WNDU
Mishawaka Food Pantry changes direction under new leadership
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - After shutting down operations indefinitely, the Mishawaka Food Pantry tells 16 News Now they’ve changed leadership. It comes after their former executive director was arrested for public intoxication and disorderly conduct in October. Officials at the Mishawaka Food Pantry tell us that they were close...
WNDU
Michiana hospitals welcome first newborns of 2023
(WNDU) -As we welcome in 2023, we’re also welcoming in the first newborns of the year here in Michiana!. Beacon Health System says it delivered the first New Year’s baby in Michiana. Sean Daniel Miller came into the world at 12:51 a.m. at Elkhart General Hospital. First-time parents...
