You Get OT, You Get OT, No You Get OT: Three of Four Games at IAABO To. Go to OT Including Bradford Win Dec. 30

d9and10sports.com
Picking Up Where They Left Off: North East Girls Win Fourth Straight; Greenville Girls Stay Perfect Jan. 3
RUSSELL, Pa. – Lily Triana poured in 26 points as North East earned a 65-38 Region 3 win over Eisenhower. North East jumped out to a 10-0 lead, but Eisenhower cut the lead to 18-11 after the first quarter. “The key (to the hot start) honestly was just passing...
d9and10sports.com
District 9 Honors Flint, Brennen With 50-Year Officials Award
ST. MARYS, Pa. – Prior to the Elk County Holiday Tournament girls’ championship game Dec. 30, District 9 honored long-time officials Tony Flint and Bud Brennen for their 50 years of officiating. Flint, a Port Allegany and Mansfield alumnus, has done just about everything at the high school...
The Buffalo Blizzard Was So Strong It Bent Steel
The Buffalo Christmas Blizzard of 2022 was historic and shockingly powerful. Buffalo is known for its snow. It's a defining trait, for better and for worse, to most around the country when they think of it. While it's generally not as bad as most paint it out to be, the Blizzard of 2022 definitely showed the world how bad it can get at times.
chautauquatoday.com
WCA Home to close in early 2023
The WCA Home in Fredonia will be closing in the next couple of months. WCA's Board of Directors announced the decision on Monday. Board president Christine Davis Mantai said in a statement, "Financial losses make it impossible to continue." The adult home and assisted living facility has operated since 1892 and currently employs 22 people. In the announcement, the board indicated that the State Department of Health has approved the plan for closing and noted the WCA's licenses to operate will expire in February and March.
wnynewsnow.com
Fight In Front Of Youngsters Leads To Charges For Jamestown Woman
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A fight in front of three youngsters has led to charges for a 21-year-old Jamestown woman. The Jamestown Police Department charged Kirsten Swartz on Monday with endangering the welfare of a child. During a domestic dispute on the city’s east side, Swartz is...
WGRZ TV
PHOTOS: Blizzard of '22
The high wind blows the snow across a neighborhood in Buffalo, N.Y., on Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022 in Buffalo, N.Y. A battering winter storm has knocked out power to 1.7 million homes and businesses across the United States on Saturday. Gov. Kathy Hochul said Saturday that the the Buffalo Niagara International Airport will be closed through Monday morning, some roads would be closed through Christmas day and almost every fire truck in Buffalo was stranded in the snow.(AP Photo/Carolyn Thompson)
Two more confirmed storm-related deaths bring total in WNY to 42
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Tuesday afternoon, Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz announced the County Medical Examiner’s office confirmed two more deaths related to the blizzard, bringing the total to 41 in Erie County and 42 total. Poloncarz said an Amherst man was found dead in a snowbank and a Buffalo woman died from lack of […]
Three BPS buildings damaged in blizzard, to have remote instruction
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Three Buffalo Public Schools buildings were damaged in the blizzard on Christmas weekend and will be on remote instruction once break ends on Tuesday, the district said Monday. The three schools damaged were Emerson High School #302 on West Chippewa Street, Leonardo da Vinci High School located on Porter Avenue and […]
Man shot on Broadway Sunday morning
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Police said a man was shot several times early Sunday morning. BPD said the shooting happened shortly after 3 a.m. in the 1400 block of Broadway. Detectives said the victim is a 25-year-old man. Anyone with information is asked to call or text the Confidential...
A Code Blue has been issued for southern Erie County for Sunday night
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Code Blue 32 has been issued for southern Erie County on Sunday night. The following overnight shelters will be open Sunday night:. 586 Genesee St., Buffalo, 14204; accessible location, open 6 p.m. to 7 a.m. (This location was formerly a women's shelter but will be open to all for Code Blue.)
3 BPS going remote due to storm damage
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Public Schools announced on Monday that three of its schools will be returning to remote after the holiday break due to storm damage from the Blizzard of 2022. The schools are Emerson High School #302, Academy School #131, and Leonardo Da Vinci High School #212.
Vigil being held Sunday night for Blizzard 2022 victim
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Members of the Buffalo community gathered Sunday night to say goodbye to 22-year-old Anndel Taylor, who died while waiting for help. She died in her car after she became trapped in her car while trying to return home from work on the afternoon of Friday, Dec. 23.
WGRZ TV
Overnight shootings on Ladner Ave, in Buffalo
Two men were shot during a large house party on Ladner Avenue in Buffalo. One man is in critical condition and the other man is in serious condition.
WNY Restaurant To Keep Holiday Decorations Up Until Mid-January
January 2nd is a bit weird this year. That's because many people have today off, since New Year's Day fell on a Sunday; so that means the following Monday must be a national holiday. This holiday season was anything but normal for Buffalo and Western New York. The historic blizzard...
wnynewsnow.com
Swampy New Year’s Day Crash Leads To DWI Charges In Jamestown
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) — A 26-year-old Jamestown woman is accused of driving while intoxicated following a crash in Jamestown on New Year’s Day. Around 5 a.m. on Sunday Jamestown Police Officers were dispatched to Jones and Gifford Avenue for a vehicle off the roadway in the swampy waters along the throughfare.
A Buffalo man with fourth-degree frostbite is still alive because of brave neighbors who heard his calls for aid.
Summary : Sha'Kyra Aughtry and her boyfriend, Trent, rescued a 64-year-old man with frostbite. She warmed him up using non-medical equipment. The man is recovering in the ICU from fourth-degree frostbite; he is developmentally challenged.
Final Blizzard Snowfall Totals
The winter snowstorm that impacted large parts of the US and paralyzed Western New York is finally over. It will likely go down as the worst snowstorm in Buffalo's history as Winter Storm Elliott dropped a cyclone bomb on the area with hurricane-force winds and several feet of snow. Almost...
2 teens in hospital after early Sunday shooting
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Two teens are in the hospital following a shooting Sunday morning on Ladner Avenue. Police officers responded to the first block of Ladner Avenue around 12:30 a.m. A spokesperson for the Buffalo Police Department said that detectives reported two 18-year-old men were shot at a large...
WIVB
Buffalo CBD shop worried about future after Christmas burglary
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The manager of Quality Canna on Clinton Street near Bailey is picking up the pieces after a Christmas night break-in. The CBD store has been open less than a year and with tens of thousands of dollars in product taken in 15 minutes, they’re nervous about the future.
Two dead in wrong way crash on Kensington Expressway in Buffalo
Buffalo, N.Y. (WBEN) - Buffalo police are investigating a fatal accident that occurred just after midnight New Year’s Day on Route 33, the Kensington Expressway.
