mltnews.com
Portion of 61st Pl W closed through Jan. 6 for construction
The City of Mountlake Terrace Public Works Department said that 61st Place West is closed to through traffic between 215th Street Southwest and 213th Place Southwest from 7 a.m. until 5 p.m. through Jan. 6 due to construction. Drivers can access the Southwest Transfer Station from 215th Street Southwest and...
southsoundbiz.com
5 Developments We’re Looking Forward to in 2023
A new year sparks as much reflection as excitement for the year ahead. We at South Sound Business are especially looking forward to the community-changing development projects slated for completion in 2023. Here are a few we’re keeping an eye on. Dick's Drive-In in Kent. A new Dick’s location...
southsoundmag.com
A Class of Its Own: Inside the Restoration of the Rust Mansion
The Rust Mansion on North I Street in Tacoma always has held the attention of passersby. But in recent months, the massive 118-year-old dwelling has had all eyes upon it as a major construction project sought to restore the home to its original glory. For the uninitiated, the historic residence...
kentreporter.com
81,240 workers from Renton to North Bend will soon be building WA Cares benefits
A new report has great news for more than 81,000 workers in the Renton, Issaquah, Maple Valley, and North Bend areas who will soon be building up WA Cares benefits. WA Cares will enable us to stay in our own homes with paid home care when we have Dementia, Cancer, and other illnesses or injuries.
Seattle, Washington
Vehicle Submerged in Water Near Seward Park
Seattle Police responded to a report of an antenna sticking out of Lake Washington in the 9000 block of Seward Park Avenue South just off a boat launching dock in the Seward Park neighborhood. When officers arrived, they confirmed it was a submerged vehicle. Personnel from SPD’s Harbor Unit and...
q13fox.com
Death investigation underway in Edmonds
EDMONDS, Wash. - Edmonds police are investigating a death at a construction site Tuesday morning. Police, along with crews from South County Fire and the Snohomish County Medical Examiner are the scene near 72nd Avenue West and 212th Street Southwest. Roads in the area were closed. According to Edmonds police,...
myedmondsnews.com
Death investigation at Edmonds construction site not workplace-related
Edmonds police Tuesday morning were called to the scene of a death investigation at a construction site near 212th Street Southwest and 72nd Avenue West — but police say it isn’t workplace-related. Edmonds police spokesperson Sgt. Josh McClure said a body was found by construction workers when they...
mltnews.com
MLT City Council Jan. 3 set to discuss use of ARPA funds, regional fire service
The Mountlake Terrace City Council at its Tuesday, Jan. 3, business meeting is set to discuss how it will spend the remainder of its American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds the city was allocated. The council has been discussing various spending options and still has roughly $4.6 million of the...
610KONA
Large Seattle Credit Union Closing 2 Branches Over Crime Issues
It seems that almost every few weeks, we hear of another Seattle-area business closing branches due to crime concerns. But perhaps this one is the most eye-opening so far. According to information from MyNorthwest.com, via Jason Rantz and AM 770 KTTH, a long-time Seattle-based credit union is shutting down two branches.
thetacomaledger.com
The University Book Store set to close its doors
The UWT University Book Store is among the many retailers who have closed its doors and left on Pac Ave. The University Book Store at UWT on Pacific Avenue will close its doors next week, January 13. The University Book Store, which has been in operation since 1990, was one of the first retail tenants of UWT when it became a permanent campus back in 1997.
mltnews.com
City of MLT hiring for recreation and parks positions
A reminder that the City of Mountlake Terrace Recreation and Parks Department has a range of available job opportunities, from swim instructors to child care to administrative positions. Recruitment and retention bonuses are also available for qualified positions. Openings include:. Positions for day camp and child care programs. Click here...
mltnews.com
Contreras-Lewis joins the My Neighborhood News Network
We’re proud to introduce a new reporter and photographer to the My Neighborhood News Network team: Jasmine Contreras-Lewis. While she grew up in Mesa, Arizona, Contreras-Lewis has lived in Edmonds for five years. She graduated from Shoreline Community College, where she wrote for and managed the student newspaper, The Ebbtide.
KOMO News
Seattle police investigate homicide in South Lake Union neighborhood
SEATTLE, Wash. — Seattle police investigators looking into a homicide that took place in the South Lake Union neighborhood Monday evening. According to police, the homicide occurred in an apartment building at 424 Minor Ave North around 5:30 p.m. According to Interim Police Chief Adrian Diaz, the victim is...
livingsnoqualmie.com
Snoqualmie Valley School Superintendent Settlement: What went wrong?
On December 8th, 2022, in a letter to the community from the Snoqualmie Valley School District (SVSD), valley families learned that Superintendent Dr. Lance Gibbon had reached a separation agreement with the District after being on administrative leave since mid-September of this year. According to Board President Melissa Johnson, Gibbon...
q13fox.com
Chaos on Lake Union hot tub boat ends in finger pointing
SEATTLE - A hot tub boat adventure among friends ended with a 911 call, while the passengers and company that rented them the boat were left pointing fingers at one another. According to the group on the boat, the trip was chaotic. They smelled what they described as an electrical burning smell, saw smoke, and eventually an explosion.
mltnews.com
Skandia Folkdance Society hosting free dance in Lynnwood Jan. 6
Skandia Folkdance Society is hosting its First Friday Dance this Friday, Jan. 6, from 7:30–10:30 p.m. at Cedar Valley Grange, 20526 52nd Ave. W., Lynnwood. This is the society’s annual all-comers dance. Everyone gets in free, and the music is provided by Skandia musicians and friends, with beginner-friendly dances.
lynnwoodtimes.com
Which Snohomish County cities allow New Year’s Eve fireworks
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash., December 31, 2022 – Beginning in 2021 for New Year’s Eve, all fireworks use is banned in unincorporated areas of southwest Snohomish County. All cities served by South County Fire now ban fireworks every day of the year: Brier, Edmonds, Lynnwood and Mountlake Terrace. According...
Longtime Shoreline restaurant destroyed in fire
SHORELINE, Wash. — Crews battled a fire that destroyed a longtime Shoreline business early Monday. The fire in the 17700 block of 15th Avenue Northeast was called out at around 5 a.m. on Monday. The business that caught fire is family-owned Suni’s Pizza & Burgers. A member of that...
KXLY
Krampus’ holiday frights proved too scary for Leavenworth
For one night earlier this month, a group of horned half-goat, half-human creatures roamed downtown Bremerton. Among them were members of Krampus Seattle, who have spent the past few years introducing people throughout the state to a different German and Austrian holiday tradition that dates back hundreds of years. According...
First Seattle homicide of 2023, woman found dead in SLU
Seattle police are investigating a homicide after a woman was found in her apartment in South Lake Union Monday evening. Around 5 p.m., police received reports of a dead woman in her 50s at the 400 block of Minor Avenue N. At the scene, officers found a suspect and took them into custody.
