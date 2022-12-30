ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

Child poverty rates highest in states that haven’t raised minimum wage

Of the 20 states that have failed to raise the minimum wage above the federal $7.25 an hour standard, 17 have more than 12% of their children living in poverty, according to a States Newsroom analysis of wage and poverty data. Anti-poverty advocates say that’s a sign that there’s an urgent need for lawmakers to increase the federal minimum wage and do more to help struggling families.
It's All About the Income, Chapter 12: Big Income Needs

Early in my career, I learned that the first difference between those who earn a high income when working and those who support an expensive lifestyle when retired is that income taxes take a larger cut of the top-line income during working years. The second difference is that big earners—if...
The Greatest Tax System in the World

If one thing unites all Americans, it’s the conviction that paying taxes is a pain. Even those like myself who don’t mind contributing their fair share to keep seniors off the street hate having to fill out all of the paperwork, especially if our taxes are complicated. The Tax Foundation estimates that filling out tax forms eats up 6.5 billion hours of work a year, for an economic cost of something like $313 billion. There’s a better way—but for depressing reasons, the United States probably won’t take it.
