Columbia, SC

WLTX.com

Columbia residents: now you can leave your (bagged) leaves at one of these locations

COLUMBIA, S.C. — If you're taking advantage of the weather to get some yard work done, the City of Columbia has some news for you. The city's Solid Waste Division is adding a new leaf collection option for residents to drop off their bagged leaves at designated containers throughout the city. It is the City's effort to keep neighborhoods neat and tidy and leaves from blocking street drains.
COLUMBIA, SC
The Denver Gazette

Denver-based property manager's complex with no heat or water leaves hundreds homeless

Authorities evacuated a 300-unit apartment complex in South Carolina last week managed by Denver-based real estate management company Monroe Group LTD. The move came the day after Christmas, Dec. 26, when members of the Columbia fire and police departments went door-to-door to evacuate residents of The Colony Apartments after the Columbia apartment complex lost heat and water during a cold spell, according to witnesses and media reports.
COLUMBIA, SC
WJBF

Crash on I-20 in S.C. blocks exit to Bettis Academy Road

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – Aiken County deputies are on the scene of an crash. It happened around 10:50 Tuesday morning on I-20 west bound near mile marker 11 in Aiken County. Traffic is only blocked at the exit ramp to Bettis Academy Road. At least two injuries reported. Motorists should find an alternate route.
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
abccolumbia.com

Fairfield County Coroner identifies body found in December

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Fairfield County Coroner has identified a man who was found on December 29, 2022. According to Coroner Chris Hill, 68 year old Charles Burns, of Winnsboro, SC, was found by firefighters after extinguishing a car fire in the yard. According to the coroner, the Fairfield...
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, SC
WIS-TV

Fairfield County Coroner identifies man found after car fire

WINNSBORO, S.C. (WIS) -Tuesday morning the Fairfield County Coroner, Chris Hill, identified a man found by firefighters after a car fire. Hill identified Charles Burns, 68 of Winnsboro. Firefighters found Burns after being called to a car fire in his yard on Dec 29, 2022. SLED, the Fairfield County Sheriff’s Department, and Hill investigated the incident.
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, SC
wach.com

Newberry family without home after fire

WHITMIRE, SC (WACH) – A Midlands family is now without a home after a fire over the weekend. The incident took place on Saturday at a home on Highway 66, according to the American Red Cross. The organization is helping the family by providing them with shelter, clothing and...
NEWBERRY, SC
News19 WLTX

Customers near St. Andrew Road, Lake Murray Boulevard urged to boil water

IRMO, S.C. — Columbia Water is advising residents in a section of Irmo to boil following the rupture of a six-inch main. Officials said that water customers along St. Andrews Road from Fork Avenue to Lake Murray Boulevard and Lake Murray Boulevard customers from St. Andrews Road to Nursery Road should boil their water for at least a minute before drinking it or using it to cook. Water used to make ice should also be boiled before it is frozen.
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

The low down on the draw down on Lake Murray

CHAPIN, S.C. — Lake Murray residents are used to lower lake levels every few years, but some locals haven't experienced one quite like this before. "This is way beyond what it usually is," Luan Lam a Chapin resident said. In October, Dominion Energy tells News 19 they lowered water...
CHAPIN, SC
WRDW-TV

Edgefield County shoot-out sends 1 person to hospital

JOHNSTON, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Edgefield County deputies responded to the scene of a shooting on Johnson Street on Monday. According to the Johnston assistant police chief, there were three subjects, and one was shot multiple times around noon. According to authorities, one of the subjects went to the hospital. He...
EDGEFIELD COUNTY, SC
WIS-TV

Man charged after deadly high-speed chase in multiple SC counties

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Two South Carolina Sheriff’s Offices report a man has been arrested in connection with a deadly high-speed chase that went through two South Carolina counties. The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office and the Clarendon County Sheriff’s Office jointly announced that 33-year-old Tywene Senclara Brown has been...
SUMTER COUNTY, SC
News19 WLTX

News19 WLTX

