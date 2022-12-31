Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Meet a Creature from Where the Wild Things Are at the South Carolina State Museum Accessibility MorningPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From ColumbiaTed RiversColumbia, SC
4 Amazing Seafood Restaurants in South CarolinaAlina AndrasMyrtle Beach, SC
This Huge Thrift Shop in South Carolina is a Must-VisitJoe MertensColumbia, SC
The Largest Dogfighting Ring in SC History Was Taken Down – Here’s HowKennardo G. JamesEastover, SC
Related
Fire chief gives update on Colony Apartment evacuations
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Nearly a week after problems at the Colony Apartments forced residents to evacuate their homes, many still aren't able to move in. Viola Simmons says Columbia Police knocked on her door last Tuesday night and said she would need to be evacuated. She is a resident...
WLTX.com
Columbia residents: now you can leave your (bagged) leaves at one of these locations
COLUMBIA, S.C. — If you're taking advantage of the weather to get some yard work done, the City of Columbia has some news for you. The city's Solid Waste Division is adding a new leaf collection option for residents to drop off their bagged leaves at designated containers throughout the city. It is the City's effort to keep neighborhoods neat and tidy and leaves from blocking street drains.
Denver-based property manager's complex with no heat or water leaves hundreds homeless
Authorities evacuated a 300-unit apartment complex in South Carolina last week managed by Denver-based real estate management company Monroe Group LTD. The move came the day after Christmas, Dec. 26, when members of the Columbia fire and police departments went door-to-door to evacuate residents of The Colony Apartments after the Columbia apartment complex lost heat and water during a cold spell, according to witnesses and media reports.
Company that had senior living center closed operates two facilities
COLUMBIA, S.C. — An assisted living facility in Columbia was suspended by the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) just before New Year’s. Several elderly residents were displaced after the Reese’s Community Care Home lost its license after an emergency order by the state’s health agency.
Crash on I-20 in S.C. blocks exit to Bettis Academy Road
AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – Aiken County deputies are on the scene of an crash. It happened around 10:50 Tuesday morning on I-20 west bound near mile marker 11 in Aiken County. Traffic is only blocked at the exit ramp to Bettis Academy Road. At least two injuries reported. Motorists should find an alternate route.
abccolumbia.com
Fairfield County Coroner identifies body found in December
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Fairfield County Coroner has identified a man who was found on December 29, 2022. According to Coroner Chris Hill, 68 year old Charles Burns, of Winnsboro, SC, was found by firefighters after extinguishing a car fire in the yard. According to the coroner, the Fairfield...
WIS-TV
Fairfield County Coroner identifies man found after car fire
WINNSBORO, S.C. (WIS) -Tuesday morning the Fairfield County Coroner, Chris Hill, identified a man found by firefighters after a car fire. Hill identified Charles Burns, 68 of Winnsboro. Firefighters found Burns after being called to a car fire in his yard on Dec 29, 2022. SLED, the Fairfield County Sheriff’s Department, and Hill investigated the incident.
Woman found severely injured and unconscious next to car at Langley Pond
An investigation is underway after a woman was found with severe injuries and unconscious next to her car at Langley Pond on New Year's Day.
wach.com
Newberry family without home after fire
WHITMIRE, SC (WACH) – A Midlands family is now without a home after a fire over the weekend. The incident took place on Saturday at a home on Highway 66, according to the American Red Cross. The organization is helping the family by providing them with shelter, clothing and...
Customers near St. Andrew Road, Lake Murray Boulevard urged to boil water
IRMO, S.C. — Columbia Water is advising residents in a section of Irmo to boil following the rupture of a six-inch main. Officials said that water customers along St. Andrews Road from Fork Avenue to Lake Murray Boulevard and Lake Murray Boulevard customers from St. Andrews Road to Nursery Road should boil their water for at least a minute before drinking it or using it to cook. Water used to make ice should also be boiled before it is frozen.
The low down on the draw down on Lake Murray
CHAPIN, S.C. — Lake Murray residents are used to lower lake levels every few years, but some locals haven't experienced one quite like this before. "This is way beyond what it usually is," Luan Lam a Chapin resident said. In October, Dominion Energy tells News 19 they lowered water...
Woman's body found 'virtually mummified' in South Carolina clothing donation bin
KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (TCD) -- Law enforcement officials reportedly found a woman's body inside a clothing donation bin over the weekend and believe she had been inside for a long period of time. According to WLTX-TV, on Saturday, Dec. 31, a passerby reportedly noticed a foul odor emanating from the...
I-77 drivers looking for answers after potholes damage cars
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The rough and rocky road that is I-77 is set to get a facelift come Spring 2023. South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT) made the announcement in November 2022 that the department is improving bridges along a stretch of the interstate from Bluff Road to I-26 in Columbia.
WIS-TV
Forty percent of Colony Apartments units given the all-clear by Columbia officials
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Forty percent of people living at Colony Apartments will be able to return to their homes on Friday night. Columbia-Richland Fire Chief Aubrey D. Jenkins said 119 of the nearly 300 units had been cleared as of 6 p.m. Friday evening. They had been under a...
New retail business, a park expansion, and restaurants coming to Town of Lexington in 2023
LEXINGTON, S.C. — The Town of Lexington is one of the fastest-growing cities in the Midlands, and they have even more growth planned for the new year. In the last year, Mayor Steve MacDougall says he and the town council have made a lot of changes they are proud of.
Crews find body of missing Lake Murray diver, coroner identifies body
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Search crews have recovered the body of a diver who went missing along Lake Murray several days ago. A spokesperson for the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR) says the man was found Sunday morning around 10:30 a.m. near where he initially went missing. The water in that area is about 130 feet deep.
WRDW-TV
Edgefield County shoot-out sends 1 person to hospital
JOHNSTON, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Edgefield County deputies responded to the scene of a shooting on Johnson Street on Monday. According to the Johnston assistant police chief, there were three subjects, and one was shot multiple times around noon. According to authorities, one of the subjects went to the hospital. He...
Moped driver hit, killed by pickup in Lexington County
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. — The South Carolina Highway Patrol is searching for the person who hit and killed someone riding a moped in Lexington County. The deadly incident took place between 10 p.m. and 11 p.m. Monday on Fish Hatchery Road near Kimmey Road, which is close to the town of Gaston.
WIS-TV
Man charged after deadly high-speed chase in multiple SC counties
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Two South Carolina Sheriff’s Offices report a man has been arrested in connection with a deadly high-speed chase that went through two South Carolina counties. The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office and the Clarendon County Sheriff’s Office jointly announced that 33-year-old Tywene Senclara Brown has been...
Evacuated residents from Colony Apartments still struggling
COLUMBIA, S.C. — After demands for water and heat at Colony Apartments, residents were evacuated on Tuesday night. Now, City of Columbia officials say residents may be able to return to their homes by the end of the week. The Columbia-Richland Fire Department continued making rounds at the apartments...
News19 WLTX
Columbia, SC
35K+
Followers
10K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT
Columbia local newshttps://www.wltx.com/
Comments / 0