Livingston, CA

Calaveras Enterprise

Calaveras places 3rd at West Park Tournament

ROSEVILLE – A loss to a D1 school was the only blemish in Calaveras’ time spent at the three-day West Park Tournament. The Red Hawks went 2-1 and picked up wins over Vacaville and Rio Linda, with its only loss coming to Wood Creek. With one preseason game...
SAN ANDREAS, CA
KTVU FOX 2

South Bay reservoir in jeopardy of flooding

The Uvas Reservoir in the South Bay could overspill tonight, officials warn. Santa Clara Valley Water urges people to avoid the reservoir, especially along a section of Highway 101 in Gilroy. That stretch of the highway has flooded in years past when the reservoir overflowed, officials said. The levels of...
GILROY, CA
ModestoView

InterView – Modesto Cruisers Council Pushes to Bring Cruising Back

Modesto USA is the home of American Graffiti. People all over the world know this. Cruising is part of our history, part of our culture and part of our character. Since 1993, it has been illegal. It is pretty embarrassing to have people visit and see the “Cruising Prohibited” signs. Over the last 20 years, Modesto has rediscovered its Graffiti heritage and the cultural and tourism opportunity that goes along with it. One thing I know for sure, is our community is richer when we embrace all of our cultures and make our community inclusive.
MODESTO, CA
FOX40

Flooding Updates: Stretch of Highway 99 partially closed due to flooding

(KTXL) — An atmospheric river brought continuous rain to California Friday and Saturday, leaving widespread flooding, impacted roadways and high water levels in lakes and rivers. In Sacramento County, a flash flood warning has been issued in areas near the community of Wilton due to “imminent levee failure” near the Cosumnes River. Sacramento County proclaimed […]
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

Hazardous current warning issued for Lake Natoma, Folsom Lake State Recreation areas

California State Parks has issued an advisory Friday afternoon, warning visitors to exercise extreme caution at Lake Natoma, a subunit of Folsom Lake State Recreation Area, over the next several days. Significant water releases are expected from both Folsom and Nimbus Dams as the next storms approach the Sacramento area. As releases at Folsom Dam increase, water levels may raise rapidly resulting in strong currents that are unsafe for recreational activities on or around the lake shore. The strong currents may also prompt park officials to close parts of the lake starting Friday, December 30, and continuing until the water and currents recede.
FOLSOM, CA
CBS Sacramento

"Get out of here": Homeless camps along American River clear out in anticipation of flooding

SACRAMENTO — An intense warning boomed from above along the American River Parkway on Thursday as crews urged people to move out and get to higher ground.William Terwilliger brought a CBS13 crew to his camp as his sister helped him save as much as he could from relentless rain and potential flooding."I can't do anything about it. I'm going back to get a few more things. I can only get what I can get, you know?" said Terwilliger.  "I want my brother to keep what he has because he doesn't have much." said his sister, TJ Johnson.Just as he was...
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Cameron Park residents react to flooding, evacuation order

CAMERON PARK — In rain boots, jeans, and a well-loved rani jacket, a Cameron Park resident walked the streets of his neighborhood on Saturday, ready to help his neighbors. He's lived in the same home for nearly 50 years, but the New Year's Eve flooding and the downpour was a first."It's up to my front door, blocked off with sandbags," said 47-year-old Tom Rutz.The street doesn't have the proper drainage for this amount of water. So Rutz's neighbor attempted to set up a barricade between the flooded street and driveway to slow the feet of water inching toward the inside...
CAMERON PARK, CA
elkgrovelagunanews.com

Evacuation warning issued for Wilton

Sacramento, CA – The Sacramento County Office of Emergency Services is warning residents living in Wilton to leave the area now. Rising water may spill over onto the nearest roadways and cut off access to leave the area. An evacuation center has been identified as Wackford Community Center, 9014...
WILTON, CA

