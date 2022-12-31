Read full article on original website
Calaveras Enterprise
Calaveras grapplers prepare for league with a strong showing at the Sierra Nevada Classic
The Calaveras High School wrestling team concluded its preseason with a strong showing at the Sierra Nevada Classic, which took place Dec. 28-29 at the Reno Downtown Events Center in Reno, NV. As a team, Calaveras placed 25th out of 88 schools and had a number of grapplers finish with...
Calaveras Enterprise
Calaveras places 3rd at West Park Tournament
ROSEVILLE – A loss to a D1 school was the only blemish in Calaveras’ time spent at the three-day West Park Tournament. The Red Hawks went 2-1 and picked up wins over Vacaville and Rio Linda, with its only loss coming to Wood Creek. With one preseason game...
KTVU FOX 2
South Bay reservoir in jeopardy of flooding
The Uvas Reservoir in the South Bay could overspill tonight, officials warn. Santa Clara Valley Water urges people to avoid the reservoir, especially along a section of Highway 101 in Gilroy. That stretch of the highway has flooded in years past when the reservoir overflowed, officials said. The levels of...
Video: South Fork of the American River rages after rainfall
(KTXL) — A video shared by the El Dorado County Fire Protection District on Saturday shows how the recent rainfall has significantly increased the flow of water in the South Fork of the American River. The video starts off in Lotus, about 16 miles north of Folsom Lake, where the deep brown waters of the […]
KCRA.com
San Joaquin Valley officials, residents prep for possible areas of flooding
The San Joaquin Valley is expecting its fair share of rain this weekend. A flood watch was issued by the National Weather Service that is set to be in effect until Sunday. Track the latest storm updates here. Heavier rain activity is expected for the northern parts of the Valley,...
UC Davis student killed, four injured in rollover crash in Mendota
An investigation is underway after a deadly traffic accident in Mendota on Thursday.
InterView – Modesto Cruisers Council Pushes to Bring Cruising Back
Modesto USA is the home of American Graffiti. People all over the world know this. Cruising is part of our history, part of our culture and part of our character. Since 1993, it has been illegal. It is pretty embarrassing to have people visit and see the “Cruising Prohibited” signs. Over the last 20 years, Modesto has rediscovered its Graffiti heritage and the cultural and tourism opportunity that goes along with it. One thing I know for sure, is our community is richer when we embrace all of our cultures and make our community inclusive.
abc10.com
Front yard Storm drain can’t keep up !
So much rain that the storm drain can’t keep up. Water covering sidewalks here in Modesto. Dec. 31, 2022. (From Colleen) Credit: Colleen.
Flooding Updates: Stretch of Highway 99 partially closed due to flooding
(KTXL) — An atmospheric river brought continuous rain to California Friday and Saturday, leaving widespread flooding, impacted roadways and high water levels in lakes and rivers. In Sacramento County, a flash flood warning has been issued in areas near the community of Wilton due to “imminent levee failure” near the Cosumnes River. Sacramento County proclaimed […]
goldcountrymedia.com
Hazardous current warning issued for Lake Natoma, Folsom Lake State Recreation areas
California State Parks has issued an advisory Friday afternoon, warning visitors to exercise extreme caution at Lake Natoma, a subunit of Folsom Lake State Recreation Area, over the next several days. Significant water releases are expected from both Folsom and Nimbus Dams as the next storms approach the Sacramento area. As releases at Folsom Dam increase, water levels may raise rapidly resulting in strong currents that are unsafe for recreational activities on or around the lake shore. The strong currents may also prompt park officials to close parts of the lake starting Friday, December 30, and continuing until the water and currents recede.
Who won millions in Sacramento? Here are lottery winners from the area in 2022
(KTXL) — In 2022, some Californians had a hefty paid day after winning the lottery. The California State Lottery announced Thursday that 125 people in the state became millionaires while one became a billionaire in both draw and scratcher games through the end of November. Two millionaire winnings happened in Sacramento with one getting the […]
natureworldnews.com
Person in Flooded Car Dies as Winter Storm Damages Levee and Causes Major Flood in California
A spokesperson for Sacramento Metro Fire confirmed to ABC News that one person was reported dead in a car on Sunday in California as the state was flooded by a winter storm that dumped a lot of snow and damaged a levee. A representative for Sacramento Metro Fire confirmed that...
PG&E: Thousands of Stockton residents without power due to weather
STOCKTON, Calif. — Over 3,000 residents in the Stockton area are without power, according to PG&E's outage map.
"Get out of here": Homeless camps along American River clear out in anticipation of flooding
SACRAMENTO — An intense warning boomed from above along the American River Parkway on Thursday as crews urged people to move out and get to higher ground.William Terwilliger brought a CBS13 crew to his camp as his sister helped him save as much as he could from relentless rain and potential flooding."I can't do anything about it. I'm going back to get a few more things. I can only get what I can get, you know?" said Terwilliger. "I want my brother to keep what he has because he doesn't have much." said his sister, TJ Johnson.Just as he was...
Cameron Park residents react to flooding, evacuation order
CAMERON PARK — In rain boots, jeans, and a well-loved rani jacket, a Cameron Park resident walked the streets of his neighborhood on Saturday, ready to help his neighbors. He's lived in the same home for nearly 50 years, but the New Year's Eve flooding and the downpour was a first."It's up to my front door, blocked off with sandbags," said 47-year-old Tom Rutz.The street doesn't have the proper drainage for this amount of water. So Rutz's neighbor attempted to set up a barricade between the flooded street and driveway to slow the feet of water inching toward the inside...
1 killed in crash outside Delta Shores, 3 hospitalized
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — One person was killed and three others were injured after two cars crashed outside Delta Shores shopping center Thursday, officials said.
Highway 59 in Merced County closed due to flooding, CHP says
The California Highway Patrol says Highway 59 in Merced County will be closed for four to five days due to flooding.
Foothill areas brace for flooding, chance of mudslides as storms hit Central California
Steady rainfall soaked Mariposa throughout the day.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Oakland man may be the latest in long line of CA serial killers. Here’s a look back
Wesley Brownlee, the Oakland man now accused of killing seven people in Stockton and the East Bay, could be added — if convicted — to the Golden State’s long line of serial murderers if convicted. Here’s a look back at notorious serial killers who have been caught...
elkgrovelagunanews.com
Evacuation warning issued for Wilton
Sacramento, CA – The Sacramento County Office of Emergency Services is warning residents living in Wilton to leave the area now. Rising water may spill over onto the nearest roadways and cut off access to leave the area. An evacuation center has been identified as Wackford Community Center, 9014...
