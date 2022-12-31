ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moscow, ID

Arrest of suspect in killings ‘a relief’ to Idaho campus

By REBECCA BOONE, MARC LEVY, MIKE BALSAMO - Associated Press
Idaho State Journal
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Idaho State Journal

Suspect in case of murdered U of I students agrees to extradition to face charges

STROUDSBURG, Pa.—A criminology graduate student charged in the November slayings of four University of Idaho students agreed Tuesday to be extradited from Pennsylvania, where he was arrested last week, to face charges in Idaho. Bryan Kohberger, a 28-year-old doctoral student and teaching assistant at Washington State University, was arrested early Friday by state police at his parents’ home in eastern Pennsylvania, authorities said. Wearing a red jumpsuit with his hands...
MOSCOW, ID
Idaho State Journal

Idaho slayings suspect agrees to extradition to face charges

STROUDSBURG, Pa. (AP) — A criminology graduate student accused of the November slayings of four University of Idaho students agreed Tuesday to be extradited from Pennsylvania, where he was arrested last week, to face charges in Idaho. Bryan Kohberger, a 28-year-old doctoral student at Washington State University — a...
IDAHO STATE
Idaho State Journal

Idaho slayings suspect's family voices sympathy for victims

STROUDSBURG, Pa. (AP) — Relatives of a man arrested in Pennsylvania in the slayings of four University of Idaho students expressed sympathy for the victims' families but also vowed to support him and promote “his presumption of innocence." Bryan Kohberger, 28, is eager to be exonerated and plans...
MOSCOW, ID

Comments / 0

Community Policy