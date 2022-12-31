Read full article on original website
WWMT
WWMT
Man hit by car in downtown Kalamazoo
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A man has been taken to the hospital Tuesday evening, after he was hit by a car crossing the street. Witnesses told News Channel 3 they heard a loud thud, and saw a man fall to the ground near North Burdick Street and East Kalamazoo Avenue.
fox2detroit.com
Foul play suspected after Michigan mother never came home on Dec. 10
PORTAGE, Mich. (FOX 2) - Authorities believe a missing woman from southwest Michigan may be the victim of a violent crime. Heather Kelley, 35, of Portage, was last seen Dec. 10, 2022. According to the Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office, she left home around 9 p.m. When she talked to her children on the phone around 10:20 p.m., the mother of eight told them she would be home soon but never arrived.
wtvbam.com
Two men injured in Monday stabbing on Burlington Road, Jackson man arrested
UNION CITY, MI (WTVB) – Two men were stabbed while a suspect from Jackson was taken into custody on Monday following an aggravated assault in the 1200 block of Burlington Road just south of the Branch-Calhoun County line. The Branch County Sheriff’s Department says the incident was reported at...
Overnight shootings in Grand Rapids leave 2 injured
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids police are investigating after two young men were shot in the legs early Tuesday morning. The first shooting happened just after midnight in the parking lot of Clique Lanes on Stocking Avenue NW. GRPD says a 24-year-old man was shot twice, once in...
Police release name of 29-year-old Kalamazoo man fatally shot
KALAMAZOO, MI – Police have released the name of a man killed in a shooting in Kalamazoo’s Northside neighborhood. James Douglas White, Jr., 29, of Kalamazoo, was found injured around 9 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 30, near the intersection North Burdick Street and Parsons Street, Kalamazoo Public Safety Public Information Officer Jay Shatara said.
WWMT
Man accused of larceny runs into stranger's home to avoid police
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo public safety officers arrested a man accused of stealing from a business Monday. Over the weekend: Four guns seized between Howard Street, Michigan Avenue traffic stops, police say. The suspect allegedly committed larceny at a business on Kilgore Road, near Portage Road, according to the...
WWMT
Grand Rapids police identify teen who died in fatal New Year's Day shooting
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Police Department confirmed the identity of a 16-year-old victim Tuesday who died in a shooting on New Year's Day. Joseph "Jo-Jo" Ivory Jr. was killed minutes after the clock hit midnight, according to police. New Year's Day: Teen shot, killed minutes after...
WWMT
Sturgis Public Safety identifies victim of fatal apartment fire
STURGIS, Mich. — Sturgis Public Safety identified the victim of a fatal New Year's Day fire Tuesday as 53-year-old Travis Angelo Williams, according to the department. Sunday morning: Early morning fire kills Sturgis man. A fire was reported around 1:30 a.m. on W. West Street, near North Street, according...
Kalamazoo Man Sentenced in Death of Infant He Was Babysitting
KALAMAZOO, Mich. (AP) — A southwestern Michigan man was sentenced Tuesday to at least 12 1/2 years in prison after pleading guilty in the 2017 death of an infant he had been babysitting. A Kalamazoo County Circuit Court judge sentenced Bryant Rolland Jr., 37, to 12 1/2 to 40...
WWMTCw
2 victims killed by AR-15 fired at New Year's Eve celebration in Van Buren County
LAWRENCE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A Van Buren County man will likely face felony charges for firing nearly two dozen rounds from his AR-15, killing two men during a New Year's Eve gathering in Lawrence Township, investigators said. The suspect, a 62-year-old Lawrence Township man, is being held on charges...
wincountry.com
Armed robbery suspect found hiding by KDPS K-9, 19-year-old lodged in Kalamazoo County Jail
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – A suspect who reportedly robbed a Kalamazoo business at gunpoint, then fled to a neighboring home, has been arrested. Monday afternoon officers from the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety responded to reports of an armed robbery that occurred in the 1600 block of North Westnedge Avenue. They say that during the robbery, what appeared to be a black handgun was pointed at the business owner before the suspect fled on foot.
Man sues deputies over 2021 arrest while collecting signatures
A man has filed a lawsuit against two Calhoun County sheriff’s deputies for what he said was an unlawful arrest two years ago.
MSP asks for help finding man last seen near Watervliet
Michigan State troopers are asking for help searching for a man who has been reported missing from the Watervliet area.
Why public safety officials say gun violence is decreasing in Kalamazoo
KALAMAZOO, MI – Gun violence decreased in Kalamazoo in 2022, down drastically from a spike in 2020 and 2021. According to Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety leadership, a stepped-up outreach to youth in the community and a new intervention program have contributed to the decline. “If you look at...
WWMT
WWMT
Early morning fire kills Sturgis man
STURGIS, Mich. — A man is dead after an early morning fire in Sturgis. Firefighters were called to the fire just before 1:30 a.m. Sunday in the 200 block of W. West Street. According to the Sturgis Department of Public Safety, firefighters found the man in his 50s in an upstairs apartment unconscious and not breathing.
