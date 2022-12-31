ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

saturdaydownsouth.com

Tom Hart explains why CFB coaches no longer need 5 years to rebuild a program

College football TV announcer Tom Hart joined McElroy and Cubelic in the Morning Tuesday to discuss the recent changes that NIL and the CFB landscape have gone through, pertaining specifically to the time it takes to rebuild a struggling program. The summary of Hart’s discussion revolved around the success of...
KNOXVILLE, TN
saturdaydownsouth.com

Kison Shepard, OT out of Tennessee, includes 3 SEC programs in top 5 list

Kison Shepard announced his top 5 list Tuesday afternoon, including 3 (technically 4) SEC programs . Shepard, a 3-star offensive tackle out of Somerville, Tennessee, included Ole Miss, Mississippi State, Tennessee, Texas and Nebraska. Of course, Texas is slated to soon join the SEC alongside Oklahoma in 2025. He posted...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

Tennessee, Clemson game was the most-watched Orange Bowl since 2017

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — 2022 was the year of orange for the Tennessee Vols. From getting 11 wins this season, beating Florida, Alabama and LSU and winning the Orange Bowl, the Vols had quite the journey. Before taking on Clemson on Friday, everyone was getting prepared for the "orangiest" showdown...
CLEMSON, SC
CBS Sports

How to watch Tennessee vs. Mississippi State: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Tuesday's NCAAB game

Current Records: Mississippi State 11-2; Tennessee 11-2 The Mississippi State Bulldogs are 2-9 against the #8 Tennessee Volunteers since January of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit Tuesday. MSU and the Volunteers will face off in an SEC battle at 7 p.m. ET at Thompson-Boling Arena. Tennessee will be strutting in after a win while the Bulldogs will be stumbling in from a defeat.
KNOXVILLE, TN
rockytopinsider.com

Tennessee Basketball Makes Cut For Five-Star Forward

Class of 2024 five-star Airious (Ace) Bailey released a top 12 schools list including Tennessee basketball Saturday. Bailey’s first cut includes Arkansas, Auburn, Georgia, Kansas, Kentucky, Memphis, Oregon, Rutgers, South Carolina Texas and West Virginia. The Powder Springs, Georgia native’s first cut shows his southern ties, including five SEC...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

University of Tennessee buildings damaged during frigid temperatures

Over 30 buildings on the University of Tennessee, Knoxville campus, including Neyland Stadium and two houses in the Sorority Village, were damaged by broken water lines caused by frigid winter weather that swept through the region just in time for Christmas. University of Tennessee buildings damaged during …. Over 30...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Severe damage to Sevier County home

A fire that extended across the roof damaged the interior of a home in Sevierville during New Year's weekend, according to the Sevierville Fire Department. A fire that extended across the roof damaged the interior of a home in Sevierville during New Year's weekend, according to the Sevierville Fire Department.
SEVIER COUNTY, TN
eastcoasttraveller.com

The Best Hot Dog Joints in Tennessee

I Dream of Weenie has served hot dogs and other tasty treats in the East Nashville area for many years. Their signature charcoal-grilled weenies are a mainstay on the menu, and they also serve several inventive toppings for the classic all-beef dog. This popular local eatery was recently featured on the cover of Scene magazine. You can find I Dream of Weenie at 113 South 11th Street, adjacent to Fanny's House of Music. They also offer takeout, as well as a vast menu. You can't go wrong with their famous charcoal-grilled weenies for a quick lunch or picnic.
NASHVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Loud boom rattles North Knox homes

POWELL, Tenn. (WVLT) - Homes across the Powell and Halls communities of Knox County were rattled just before four Monday afternoon by a large boom. The WVLT Newsroom was bombarded with phone calls, emails and Facebook messages seeking answers to what the loud noise was. ”It shook the whole house,...
KNOX COUNTY, TN
WBIR

Multiple UT buildings sustain 'major damage' after freezing weather

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — 15 University of Tennessee buildings received "major damage" after a cold snap hit the region in December, according to the school. UT said 13 buildings also sustained minor damage, including Neyland Stadium. The university published a map showing what buildings are damaged and which have been...
KNOXVILLE, TN

