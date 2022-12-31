Read full article on original website
Aspiring Model With Lymphedema Encourages Us All to Embrace Beauty in Our DifferencesKim JosephKnoxville, TN
This Huge General Store in Tennessee is a Must-VisitJoe MertensPigeon Forge, TN
The Gigantic General Store In Tennessee You’ll Want To Visit Over And Over AgainLIFE_HACKSSevierville, TN
A Vietnam Veteran Missed His 1968 Graduation at the University of Tennessee Because of Draft & Walks 54 Years LaterZack LoveKnoxville, TN
WATE
University of Tennessee buildings damaged during frigid temperatures
Over 30 buildings on the University of Tennessee, Knoxville campus, including Neyland Stadium and two houses in the Sorority Village, were damaged by broken water lines caused by frigid winter weather that swept through the region just in time for Christmas. University of Tennessee buildings damaged during …. Over 30...
WATE
Severe damage to Sevier County home
A fire that extended across the roof damaged the interior of a home in Sevierville during New Year's weekend, according to the Sevierville Fire Department. A fire that extended across the roof damaged the interior of a home in Sevierville during New Year's weekend, according to the Sevierville Fire Department.
eastcoasttraveller.com
The Best Hot Dog Joints in Tennessee
I Dream of Weenie has served hot dogs and other tasty treats in the East Nashville area for many years. Their signature charcoal-grilled weenies are a mainstay on the menu, and they also serve several inventive toppings for the classic all-beef dog. This popular local eatery was recently featured on the cover of Scene magazine. You can find I Dream of Weenie at 113 South 11th Street, adjacent to Fanny's House of Music. They also offer takeout, as well as a vast menu. You can't go wrong with their famous charcoal-grilled weenies for a quick lunch or picnic.
wvlt.tv
Loud boom rattles North Knox homes
POWELL, Tenn. (WVLT) - Homes across the Powell and Halls communities of Knox County were rattled just before four Monday afternoon by a large boom. The WVLT Newsroom was bombarded with phone calls, emails and Facebook messages seeking answers to what the loud noise was. ”It shook the whole house,...
Roane County HS band students take home second place at Peach Bowl
The band also won the Esprit De Corps Award for showing the most spirit, pride and enthusiasm.
Multiple UT buildings sustain 'major damage' after freezing weather
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — 15 University of Tennessee buildings received "major damage" after a cold snap hit the region in December, according to the school. UT said 13 buildings also sustained minor damage, including Neyland Stadium. The university published a map showing what buildings are damaged and which have been...
3 injured in shooting at Knoxville rap concert
A rap concert in Knoxville ended in violence after three people were shot according to the Knoxville Police Department.
