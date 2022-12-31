Read full article on original website
Indiana Women's Basketball: Grace Berger Loses the Leg Brace on New Year's Day
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — The new year brings good news as Indiana women's basketball senior guard Grace Berger was spotted walking around at warmups without a leg brace ahead of the Nebraska game. Berger isn't suited up to play, but the leg brace that once extended from her upper right thigh to her ...
Indiana basketball: Mike Woodson's radio show notes and quotes (January 2)
A 13-day holiday break came at a good time for No. 15 Indiana as it looks ahead to the resumption of Big Ten play, beginning with a road trip Thursday night to battle the Iowa Hawkeyes. Head coach Mike Woodson discusses the impending Big Ten season and more on this week's edition of 'Inside Indiana Basketball,' hosted by Don Fischer.
Indiana's Anthony Leal, Sister Lauren Featured on CBS Evening News
Indiana basketball player Anthony Leal became something of a national hero on Christmas Day after he thrilled his older sister Lauren by paying off all of her student loans for her gift. The video went viral, and the pair was featured in a story on the CBS Evening News on Monday night. Here's the video.
Woodson Says He's Moving Tamar Bates Into Indiana's Starting Lineup
Trying to end repeated slow starts, Indiana coach Mike Woodson said Monday night that he's going to put sophomore guard Tamar Bates into the starting lineup on Thursday when the Hoosiers resume Big Ten play at Iowa. Bates has had three games of 19 or more points off the bench already this season.
One NFL player has died on the field. His widow watched Damar Hamlin’s collapse in horror.
Sharon Hughes stayed awake as late as she could Monday night, forcing her eyes open. The widow of the only NFL player to die on the field during a game, she needed to know that history was not repeating itself. She needed to hear that Damar Hamlin was still alive.
Tragedy Hit Every Woman He Dated And Daycare Workers Became Concerned When Florida Mother Failed To Pick Up Her Toddlers
Vickie Simmons, 25, Shandell Harris, 30, and Trukita Scott, 24.Photo byTwitter. Vickie Simmons, 25, Shandell Harris, 30, and Trukita Scott, 24 are three women who have been in a relationship with Carl Monty Watts Jr.
Rutgers vs Purdue: Fans, media and more react to Rutgers' victory
Rutgers did it again. The Scarlet Knights battled the No. 1 team in the nation and came away with a win. The 65-64 victory was not only impressive given the resume of its opponent, but also because it came on the road. It was the second top 10 win of the season for Steve Pikiell’s squad, with the first coming against No. 8/10 Indiana on December 3rd.
How to Watch No. 1 Purdue Basketball vs. Rutgers on Monday
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Purdue basketball takes the court for the first time in 2023, looking to remain unbeaten when it tips off against Rutgers on Monday night at Mackey Arena. A victory for the Boilermakers will not only give the team a 3-0 record in Big Ten play...
Purdue basketball coach Matt Painter praises Rutgers after massive upset
Purdue entered Monday evening with a No. 1 ranking in the country and an undefeated 12-0 record. The Boilermakers woke up on Tuesday likely sore and disappointed after losing to Rutgers in West Lafayette in what will likely go down as one of the biggest upsets of this college basketball season.
Vote now: Who should be SBLive's Indiana high school Athlete of the Week (Dec. 26-31)?
By Mike Clark Here are the candidates for SBLive's Indiana High School Athlete of the Week for Dec. 26-31 as nominated by fans, readers and SBLive’s staff. Read through the nominees and cast your vote at the bottom of the page. Voting will conclude on Sunday at 11:59 p.m. and the winner will be ...
Analytics deep-dive leads Illini to schematic adjustments
CHAMPAIGN — Brad Underwood has once again made a mid-season pivot with his scheme. His willingness to adapt has paid dividends in years past. Underwood ditched his ‘up the line’ pressure defense after an 0-6 start to Big 12 play at Oklahoma State in 2016-17. His team then went on to go 9-4 over their next 13 to secure an NCAA tournament berth in his first season as a high-major head coach.
Opening Line: Purdue Modest Favorite vs. Rutgers on Monday Night
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — The Big Ten basketball season resumes on Monday night for No. 1-ranked Purdue, and their opponent — the Rutgers Scarlet Knights — knows all about what it takes to knock off the top-ranked Boilermakers. In early December of the 2021-22 season, Purdue won...
Game-winning three-pointer helps Rutgers take down No. 1 Purdue ... again
A 3-pointer by Cam Spencer with 10 seconds left lifted Rutgers over top-ranked Purdue, 13 months after it stunned the Boilers on a half-court shot.
Rutgers Hands No. 1 Purdue Basketball First Loss of the Season
Purdue lost to Rutgers 65-64 on Monday night at Mackey Arena, falling to 13-1 on the season and 2-1 in Big Ten play. The Scarlet Knights led by as many as 13 points, and a late 3-pointer by senior guard Cam Spencer ended up as the game-winning shot.
