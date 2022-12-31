Rutgers did it again. The Scarlet Knights battled the No. 1 team in the nation and came away with a win. The 65-64 victory was not only impressive given the resume of its opponent, but also because it came on the road. It was the second top 10 win of the season for Steve Pikiell’s squad, with the first coming against No. 8/10 Indiana on December 3rd.

NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO