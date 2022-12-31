ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomington, IN

247Sports

Rutgers vs Purdue: Fans, media and more react to Rutgers' victory

Rutgers did it again. The Scarlet Knights battled the No. 1 team in the nation and came away with a win. The 65-64 victory was not only impressive given the resume of its opponent, but also because it came on the road. It was the second top 10 win of the season for Steve Pikiell’s squad, with the first coming against No. 8/10 Indiana on December 3rd.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
247Sports

Analytics deep-dive leads Illini to schematic adjustments

CHAMPAIGN — Brad Underwood has once again made a mid-season pivot with his scheme. His willingness to adapt has paid dividends in years past. Underwood ditched his ‘up the line’ pressure defense after an 0-6 start to Big 12 play at Oklahoma State in 2016-17. His team then went on to go 9-4 over their next 13 to secure an NCAA tournament berth in his first season as a high-major head coach.
CHAMPAIGN, IL

